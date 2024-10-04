Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason has arrived, and the divisional round gets started Saturday with eight teams remaining in the playoff bracket. The New York Mets eliminated the Milwaukee Brewers in dramatic fashion on Thursday night, securing their spot in the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the San Diego Padres in the other NLDS matchup.

In the American League, the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, while the Cleveland Guardians square off against the Detroit Tigers. Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

The Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers were all ousted in the Wild Card Series this week, trimming the playoff field from 12 teams to eight.

As a reminder, the 12-team playoff bracket is broken up into four rounds. Eight teams played in the best-of-three Wild Card Series with the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in each league hosting the No. 6 and No. 5 teams, respectively. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each league earned byes to the League Division Series, which gets started on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The 2024 World Series will either start on Friday, Oct. 25 or Tuesday, Oct. 22. The start date gets moved up if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.

Got it? Good. Below is the bracket and complete schedule for the 2024 postseason. MLB announced game times for the Wild Card Series on Sunday night.

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2024 MLB playoff schedule

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians vs. Tigers, 1:08 p.m., TBS

NLDS Game 1: Phillies vs. Mets, 4:08 p.m., Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees vs. Royals, 6:38 p.m., TBS

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres, 8:38 p.m., Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies vs. Mets, 4:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres, 8:03 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Guardians vs. Tigers, 4:08 p.m., TBS

ALDS Game 2: Yankees vs. Royals, 7:38 p.m., TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets vs. Phillies

NLDS Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers vs. Guardians

ALDS Game 3: Royals vs. Yankees

*NLDS Game 4: Mets vs. Phillies

*NLDS Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers

Thursday, Oct. 10

*ALDS Game 4: Tigers vs. Guardians

*ALDS Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees

Friday, Oct. 11

*NLDS Game 5: Phillies vs. Mets

*NLDS Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres

Saturday, Oct. 12

*ALDS Game 5: Guardians vs. Tigers

*ALDS Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals

*-if necessary

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 14

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

*NLCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 19

*ALCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Oct. 20

*NLCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct 21

*ALCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

*NLCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 22

*ALCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

*-if necessary

World Series

(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

*-if necessary

MLB playoff scores

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 4, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)