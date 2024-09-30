Major League Baseball's 2024 playoff bracket is finally set. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves claimed the final two postseason spots on Monday, leaving the Arizona Diamondbacks on the outside of the playoff picture. The Mets won a wild Game 1 of a crucial doubleheader in Atlanta to clinch their spots. The Braves regrouped and won Game 2 to become the 12th and final playoff team.

The Braves, Mets and D-backs all finished with 89-73 records. The Braves secured the tiebreaker against both teams and will be the No. 5 seed in the bracket. The Mets won the tiebreaker against Arizona and are the No. 6 seed. The Braves will face the Padres in the Wild Card Series, while the Mets will travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers.

In the AL, the Astros (No. 3 seed) will host the sixth-seeded Tigers in the Wild Card Series. The No. 4 Orioles will host the No. 5 Royals, who jumped the Tigers on Sunday in the regular-season finale with a win over the Braves. The Yankees secured the No. 1 seed in the American League and home-field through the ALCS. The Yanks and second-seeded Guardians have first-round byes and will start play in the ALDS.

In the National League, we knew the top four seeds entering Monday: No. 1 Dodgers, No. 2 Phillies, No. 3 Brewers and No. 4 Padres. The Dodgers have home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason as they secured the best record in baseball. The Phillies also have a first-round bye.

The Wild Card Series are all hosted by the higher seeds and will wrap up by Thursday, Oct. 3. The LDS round starts Saturday, Oct. 5. The League Championship Series begin on Sunday, Oct. 13. And the World Series will begin either on Tuesday, Oct. 22 or Friday, Oct. 25. (You can click here to check out the full playoff schedule.)

Here's a look at the full 2024 MLB playoff bracket as it stood going into Monday. Game times for the Wild Card Series were announced Sunday night.

2024 MLB playoffs bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Wild Card Series

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m., ABC/fubo (try for free)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Orioles vs. Royals, 4:08 p.m., ESPN2/fubo (try for free)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Brewers vs. Mets, 5:32 p.m., ESPN/fubo (try for free)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres vs. Braves, 8:38 p.m., ESPN/fubo (try for free)

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m., ABC/fubo (try for free)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Orioles vs. Royals, 4:38 p.m, ESPN/fubo (try for free)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers vs. Mets, 7:38 p.m., ESPN/fubo (try for free)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres vs. Braves, 8:38 p.m., ESPN2/fubo (try for free)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

*AL Wild Card Series Game 3: Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m., ABC/fubo (try for free)

*AL Wild Card Series Game 3: Orioles vs. Royals, 4:08 p.m., ESPN/fubo (try for free)

*NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Padres vs. Braves, 7:08 p.m., ESPN/fubo (try for free)

*NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Brewers vs. Mets, 8:38 p.m., ESPN2/fubo (try for free)

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians vs. TBD

ALDS Game 1: Yankees vs. TBD

NLDS Game 1: Phillies vs. TBD

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies vs. TBD

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Guardians vs. TBD

ALDS Game 2: Yankees vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Phillies

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Guardians

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Yankees

NLDS Game 4: TBD vs. Phillies (if necessary)

NLDS Game 4: TBD vs. Dodgers (if necessary)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: TBD vs. Guardians (if necessary)

ALDS Game 4: TBD vs. Yankees (if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Phillies vs. TBD (if necessary)

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if necessary)



Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians vs. TBD (if necessary)

ALDS Game 5: Yankees vs. TBD (if necessary)

