Major League Baseball's 2024 regular season isn't over yet, and the postseason bracket is still not finalized. The Atlanta Braves Braves and New York Mets will play a doubleheader on Monday afternoon that will determined the final two spots in the 2024 MLB playoffs. The Arizona Diamondbacks are still alive for a wild-card spot in the National League, but they'd need either the Mets or Braves to lose twice on Monday to get in.

We do know the other 10 teams in the 12-team postseason bracket, however, and the entire American League field is set. The playoffs get started Tuesday as the best-of-three Wild Card Series kick off.

In the AL, the Astros (No. 3 seed) will host the sixth-seeded Tigers in the Wild Card Series. The No. 4 Orioles will host the No. 5 Royals, who jumped the Tigers on Sunday in the regular-season finale with a win over the Braves. The Yankees secured the No. 1 seed in the American League and home-field through the ALCS. The Yanks and second-seeded Guardians have first-round byes and will start play in the ALDS.

In the National League, we know the top four seeds: No. 1 Dodgers, No. 2 Phillies, No. 3 Brewers and No. 4 Padres. The Dodgers have home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason as they secured the best record in baseball. The Phillies have a first-round bye, while the Brewers and Padres will find out their Wild Card Series opponents on Monday before those series start Tuesday.

The Wild Card Series are all hosted by the higher seeds and will wrap up by Thursday, Oct. 3. The LDS round starts Saturday, Oct. 5. The League Championship Series begin on Sunday, Oct. 13. And the World Series will begin either on Tuesday, Oct. 22 or Friday, Oct. 25. (You can click here to check out the full playoff schedule.)

Here's a look at the full 2024 MLB playoff bracket as it stands going into Monday. Game times for the Wild Card Series will be announced either Sunday evening or Monday.

2024 MLB playoffs bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Astros vs. Tigers, time TBD

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Orioles vs. Royals, time TBD

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Brewers vs. Braves/Mets/D-backs, time TBD

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres vs. Braves/Mets, time TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Astros vs. Tigers, time TBD

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Orioles vs. Royals, time TBD

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers vs. Braves/Mets/D-backs, time TBD

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres vs. Braves/Mets, time TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 3

AL Wild Card Series Game 3: Astros vs. Tigers, time TBD (if necessary)

AL Wild Card Series Game 3: Orioles vs. Royals, time TBD (if necessary)

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Brewers vs. Braves/Mets/D-backs, time TBD (if necessary)

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Padres vs. Braves/Mets time TBD (if necessary)

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians vs. TBD

ALDS Game 1: Yankees vs. TBD

NLDS Game 1: Phillies vs. TBD

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies vs. TBD

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Guardians vs. TBD

ALDS Game 2: Yankees vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Phillies

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Guardians

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Yankees

NLDS Game 4: TBD vs. Phillies (if necessary)

NLDS Game 4: TBD vs. Dodgers (if necessary)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: TBD vs. Guardians (if necessary)

ALDS Game 4: TBD vs. Yankees (if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Phillies vs. TBD (if necessary)

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if necessary)



Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians vs. TBD (if necessary)

ALDS Game 5: Yankees vs. TBD (if necessary)

