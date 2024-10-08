What a whirlwind these last eight days have been. Yes, it dates back to Monday, Sept. 30, because that doubleheader between the Mets and Braves felt like a playoff game -- at least Game 1 did. We've seen so much incredible postseason action so far and there are still eight teams standing. None of them will face elimination until Game 4 in the best-of-five LDS round of the playoff bracket.
This is because, for the first time ever, all four divisional series -- Mets-Phillies, Padres-Dodgers, Tigers-Guardians and Royals-Yankees -- are tied at one game apiece heading to Game 3.
To repeat, this is unprecedented. The divisional round has happened every single year since 1995 in addition to a one-off in 1981 due a midseason strike (first-half and second-half division winners were named with them playing each other for the right to get to the LCS round). We have never had four series all knotted 1-1. A lot of times there are multiple teams holding 2-0 leads.
this is the first time in Division Series history that all 4 series are tied 1-1— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 8, 2024
BASEBALL IS THE BEST
It isn't just the way the results have fallen to make these playoffs amazing so far. We've seen a litany of close games and comebacks, a good number of games featuring both. So many games are going down to the final two innings and we're seeing huge hits -- including home runs -- sometimes with relative unknowns in matchups that aren't in their favor.
Monday provided another, with a Kerry Carpenter three-run home off the best closer in baseball, Emmanuel Clase, to even the series up for the Tigers against the Guardians.
CLUTCH CARP 💣 pic.twitter.com/WjQ3U6w9uk— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 7, 2024
The Mets, Padres, Tigers and Royals were all able to win one game on the road and steal home-field advantage. The Mets, who host the Phillies on Tuesday in NLDS Game 3, will be playing their first home game since Sept. 22, when they still had not clinched a playoff berth.
The Tigers and Royals, meanwhile, return for home playoff games that have been a long time coming. The Royals haven't hosted a postseason game at Kauffman Stadium since Game 2 of the 2015 World Series. The last Tigers' home playoff game was just slightly more than a decade ago, on Oct. 5, 2014.
"You know, when you get that emotional win and go back home 1-1 and you feel like you got one on their home turf," Tigers manager AJ Hinch told reporters after Monday's Game 2 win. "We now have two games at our place. We know it's going to be electric. We know Detroit has waited a really long time for a playoff game. We're going to have a couple of them and a chance to take control of this series."
Hopefully this is all a sign of things to come with the LCS and World Series rounds still in our future. For now, though, the divisional round has been incredibly enjoyable.