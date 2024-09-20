Major League Baseball's regular season is winding down. The playoff picture is taking shape, and there are less than two weeks before the 2024 postseason gets underway. We know the dates of the complete 2024 MLB playoffs, which get started with the Wild Card Series on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The last day of the regular season is Sunday, Sept. 29. There are no one-game playoffs anymore, so that Monday is an off-day, and then we're right into playoff action.

As a reminder, the 12-team playoff bracket is broken up into four rounds. Eight teams will play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series with the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in each league hosting the No. 6 and No. 5 teams, respectively. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each league earn byes to the League Division Series, which gets started on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The 2024 World Series will either start on Friday, Oct. 25 or Tuesday, Oct. 22. The start date gets moved up if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.

Got it? Good. Below is the complete schedule for the 2024 postseason. We'll know the Wild Card Series matchups in less than 10 days.

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 3

AL Wild Card Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

AL Wild Card Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

ALDS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

NLDS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

NLDS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

NLDS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

ALDS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

NLDS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

NLDS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

ALDS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

NLDS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)



Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

ALDS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)



Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 14

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Monday, Oct 21

ALCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

NLCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

World Series

(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 6: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 2

World Series Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)