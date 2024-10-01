Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason is here. Fittingly, playoff baseball begins on Oct. 1 this year. The four best-of-three Wild Card Series will be held this week, and the quartet of League Division Series will get started on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The playoff bracket was finalized Monday as the Mets and Braves claimed the final two spots by splitting a doubleheader in Atlanta. The Mets will face the Brewers in Milwaukee this week, while the Braves head west for a date with the Padres. Orioles-Royals and Astros-Tigers are the two Wild Card Series in the American League. The Dodgers, Phillies, Yankees and Guardians all have byes to the LDS round and will find out their opponents by Thursday night.

As a reminder, the 12-team playoff bracket is broken up into four rounds. Eight teams will play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series with the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in each league hosting the No. 6 and No. 5 teams, respectively. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each league earn byes to the League Division Series, which gets started on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The 2024 World Series will either start on Friday, Oct. 25 or Tuesday, Oct. 22. The start date gets moved up if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.

Got it? Good. Below is the bracket and complete schedule for the 2024 postseason. MLB announced game times for the Wild Card Series on Sunday night.

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m., ABC/fubo (try for free)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Orioles vs. Royals, 4:08 p.m., ESPN2/fubo (try for free)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Brewers vs. Mets, 5:32 p.m., ESPN/fubo (try for free)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres vs. Braves, 8:38 p.m., ESPN/fubo (try for free)

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m., ABC/fubo (try for free)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Orioles vs. Royals, 4:38 p.m, ESPN/fubo (try for free)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers vs. Mets, 7:38 p.m., ESPN/fubo (try for free)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres vs. Braves, 8:38 p.m., ESPN2/fubo (try for free)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

*AL Wild Card Series Game 3: Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m., ABC/fubo (try for free)

*AL Wild Card Series Game 3: Orioles vs. Royals, 4:08 p.m., ESPN/fubo (try for free)

*NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Padres vs. Braves, 7:08 p.m., ESPN/fubo (try for free)

*NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Brewers vs. Mets, 8:38 p.m., ESPN2/fubo (try for free)

*-if necessary

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians vs. TBD

ALDS Game 1: Yankees vs. TBD

NLDS Game 1: Phillies vs. TBD

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies vs. TBD

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Guardians vs. TBD

ALDS Game 2: Yankees vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Phillies

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Guardians

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Yankees

NLDS Game 4: TBD vs. Phillies (if necessary)

NLDS Game 4: TBD vs. Dodgers (if necessary)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: TBD vs. Guardians (if necessary)

ALDS Game 4: TBD vs. Yankees (if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Phillies vs. TBD (if necessary)

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if necessary)



Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians vs. TBD (if necessary)

ALDS Game 5: Yankees vs. TBD (if necessary)



Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 14

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Monday, Oct 21

ALCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

NLCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

World Series

(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 6: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 2

World Series Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)