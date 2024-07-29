2024 MLB trade deadline rumors: Latest news, trades, live updates as Yankees, Dodgers, more seek upgrades

Royals acquire Lorenzen from Rangers
The Kansas City Royals have acquired veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Texas Rangers in exchange for lefty reliever Walter Pennington. The Royals have announced the trade.
Lorenzen, 32, has pitched to a 3.81 ERA/103 ERA+ in 101 ⅔ innings this season with a K/BB ratio of 1.56 and an FIP of 5.16. For his career, he has an ERA+ of 105 across parts of 10 major-league seasons. Lorenzen is owed the balance of a $4.5 million salary for the rest of this season, and then he's eligible for free agency.
As for Pennington, 26, he's made only one appearance in the majors this season. He has, however, been quite effective at the Triple-A level in 2024.
This should not be interpreted as the start of a sell-off by the defending-champion Rangers. Rather, it's a reflection of the fact that they'll soon be healthier up and down the roster as they angle to win the AL West.