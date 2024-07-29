2024 MLB trade deadline rumors: Latest news, trades, live updates as Yankees, Dodgers, more seek upgrades

MLB teams have until 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday to complete trades

The 2024 MLB trade deadline is almost here. The deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (July 30), and it is the last chance for contenders to reinforce their roster for the stretch run and rebuilders to cash in their trade chips. There are so many teams in the race and on the postseason bubble at the moment. They have to decide if they're buying or selling very soon.

Here are our top 30 trade candidates, several of whom have already been moved. But big names -- like Luis Robert Jr., Garrett Crochet and Blake Snell remain on the block.

There have been several notable trades around the league within the last few days. Here are the biggest:

Notable 2024 MLB trade deadline moves

Follow along below as CBS Sports provides live updates and analysis on all the deadline rumors and trades.

Royals acquire Lorenzen from Rangers

The Kansas City Royals have acquired veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Texas Rangers in exchange for lefty reliever Walter Pennington. The Royals have announced the trade. 

Lorenzen, 32, has pitched to a 3.81 ERA/103 ERA+ in 101 ⅔ innings this season with a K/BB ratio of 1.56 and an FIP of 5.16. For his career, he has an ERA+ of 105 across parts of 10 major-league seasons. Lorenzen is owed the balance of a $4.5 million salary for the rest of this season, and then he's eligible for free agency. 

As for Pennington, 26, he's made only one appearance in the majors this season. He has, however, been quite effective at the Triple-A level in 2024. 

This should not be interpreted as the start of a sell-off by the defending-champion Rangers. Rather, it's a reflection of the fact that they'll soon be healthier up and down the roster as they angle to win the AL West. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 2:39 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 10:39 am EDT
 
Yes, the Cardinals are buying

The Cardinals are within range of a wild-card spot in the NL and aren't yet buried in the NL Central race. That means they'll be seeking to add to the current roster as the deadline nears, as Katie Woo points out: 

The Tommy Edman scuttle is noted below. They'll likely only move him if it brings back a starting pitcher -- such as Erick Fedde of the White Sox. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 2:17 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 10:17 am EDT
 
Orioles eyeing Snell

It remains to be seen whether the Giants, who have seen their fortunes improve in recent days, decide to sell at the deadline, but if they do then lefty Blake Snell could be one of their more intriguing pieces. Snell's overall numbers this season look grim, but that's probably a consequence of his not signing until late in the offseason. Lately, he's looked more like his vintage self. Enter the Orioles? They're looking for additional rotation help even after nabbing Zach Eflin, and Snell would no doubt give them frontline upside. Indeed, Jon Heyman reports that the O's indeed do have some level of interest in Snell should the Giants decide to reset rather than make a wild-card push down the stretch. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 2:05 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 10:05 am EDT
 
Orioles, Tigers still talking Skubal

It seems unlikely that the Tigers will trade Tarik Skubal, the 27-year-old AL Cy Young contender who's not eligible for free agency until after the 2026 season. However, as Jon Morosi reports the Orioles remain in contact with Detroit about the possibility of a Skubal blockbuster. Even after acquiring Zach Eflin, Baltimore may still be seeking out rotation help, and no doubt they have the prospects necessary to at least tempt Tigers lead decision-maker Scott Harris. In the unlikely event that a Skubal deal comes to pass, it would stand as the biggest trade of the deadline. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 1:50 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 9:50 am EDT
 
Pillar on the block

Veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar has enjoyed a productive run with the Angels this season, and that could see the 35-year-old fly-catcher dealt to a contender. Jon Heyman tweets that such an outcome is likely as Pillar eyes possible retirement at season's end. Pillar this season boasts a slash line of .308/.353/.500 in 51 games for the Halos with six homers, seven steals, and primary duty in center field.

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 1:25 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 9:25 am EDT
 
Rangers willing to listen on Lorenzen?

Given that the Rangers are the defending World Series champs, are about to get much healthier, and are pretty close to playoff position right now, it seems highly unlikely that they'll sell off any useful pieces before the deadline. However, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that if they do take such a take then veteran right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen could be dealt. The 32-year-old Lorenzen is on a one-year contract with Texas, and thus far in 2024 he's put up a 3.81 ERA/103 ERA+ with a K/BB ratio of 1.56 in 18 starts and one relief appearance for Texas. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 1:21 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 9:21 am EDT
 
Yankees, Dodgers have interest in Cardinals' Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman, the Cardinals' 29-year-old jack-of-all-defensive-trades, has yet to see game action in the majors this season thanks to a slow recovery from offseason wrist surgery. However, he's presently on minor-league rehab assignment, which means that a return date may be coming into view soon. As Tuesday's deadline nears, there seems to be significant trade interest in Edman as the Cardinals seek out rotation help. 

According to Ari Alexander, the Cardinals have discussed a potential three-team swap with the White Sox and Dodgers that would bring Chicago starter Erick Fedde to the Cardinals and send Edman to the Dodgers. As well, Katie Woo of The Athletic has previously reported that the Yankees have trade interest in Edman and that the Cardinals would likewise seek out starting pitching in that trade pairing -- possibly targeting lefty Nestor Cortes. 

Edman has been roughly a league-average hitter over the course of his career, but he adds significant value on the bases and with his capacity to be a plus fielder at multiple up-the-middle positions. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 1:11 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 9:11 am EDT

