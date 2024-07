Major League Baseball's trade season has heated up this week as we approach Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. We're keeping track of all of the latest rumors here and there is plenty of buzz with contenders like the Yankees, Phillies and Dodgers seeking more help for the stretch run. While the top names on the market, including White Sox ace Garrett Crochet and Giants lefty Blake Snell remain available, teams have already been busy.

Rays postseason hero Randy Arozarena went west to the Mariners, the Phillies and Orioles swapped outfielder Austin Hays and reliever Seranthony Dominguez, the Yankees added the electric Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Braves reacquired 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler.

Still, questions remain this afternoon. Will the Tigers move ace Tarik Skubal? Will the White Sox seriously entertain offers for Luis Robert Jr.? We're about find out. Here is R.J. Anderson's list of the top 30 players who could be traded.

Below you can follow along with all the moves leading up to the 6 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

2024 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 29

Team Acquired





Milwaukee RHP Frankie Montas





Cincinnati OF Joey Weimer, RHP Jakob Junis







July 28

July 27

July 26

Team Acquired





Philadelphia OF Austin Hays





Baltimore RHP Seranthony Domínguez, OF Cristian Pache







July 25