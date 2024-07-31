2024 MLB trade deadline winners and losers: Dodgers make key moves, but baseball blockbuster never develops

The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone. We saw a flurry of moves on Tuesday as the deadline wrapped, so we'll attempt to sort some of that out here with some winners and losers.

As always, evaluations here can obviously be wrong. In 2017, I lamented the Astros not adding a frontline starter and worried it would cost them a deep playoff run. Of course, they were able to pull off an August trade for Justin Verlander and then won the World Series. There's no more August waiver trading system for something like that to happen, but players unexpectedly rise to the occasion or falter regularly, so yeah, I'm probably going to be wrong on at least one of these.

Also, it bears mention: None of us know what conversations were happening here leading up to the deadline.

Loser: Anyone hoping for a big deadline

Yeah, this was a relative dud, wasn't it? Back when everyone thought the Mets were going to be sellers, Pete Alonso was a nice, big name and they had lots of others who were tradeable, such as J.D. Martinez and Luis Severino. Then once the Blue Jays fell out of contention, there were dreams about them dealing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette and maybe more. If the Giants fell a little further back, Blake Snell probably would've been on the move.

Not only that, but heavily rumored trade candidate studs like Garrett Crochet, Tarik Skubal and Luis Robert stayed put.

Instead, the biggest names traded were Jack Flaherty, Isaac Paredes, Randy Arozarena and Jazz Chisholm. Good players, sure, but not exactly a landscape-altering deadline.

Winner: The Dodgers

The Dodgers needed some lineup depth and grabbed Tommy Edman and Amed Rosario. Fine. Whatever. I get where they were going but those don't really excite me. Michael Kopech has upside in joining the bullpen, too, but none of this was enough to name the Dodgers as a blanket winner for this deadline.

I did really like the Flaherty move for both parties, though, in isolation. He was a bust for the Orioles last season after a deadline deal, but he seems different this time around. He's ditched his cutter and has increased his slider usage. Walks used to be an issue but he's only issued 19 in 106 2/3 innings with 133 strikeouts. This is as good as he's ever looked and the Dodgers needed to solidify the rotation with a healthy arm.

This also feels like a plus for Flaherty, as he's on a one-year deal and goes to a team with an excellent track record in getting the most out of pitchers -- no, it doesn't always work (Noah Syndergaard, Lance Lynn), but it does often. Flaherty will get to showcase himself on a high-profile team and presumably in the playoffs before hitting free agency again.

Loser: The Chicago White Sox

Was this a case of a deer in the headlights?

First-year general manager Chris Getz might've been overmatched here. With a historically bad team (they are on pace to go 40-122 entering Tuesday night), Getz had a few highly attractive trade candidates, notably Luis Robert and Garrett Crochet, star-caliber players under team control for a few more years. He held both. This was a seller's market, too, with teams paying a seeming king's ransom for pitching. Did Getz lose leverage because Crochet publicly said he wants an extension if he's traded? Maybe, but having this happen isn't exactly a ringing endorsement of the general manager.

Neither Robert nor Crochet will be around the next time the White Sox are contenders.

Further, the consensus seems to be that the White Sox didn't get enough in their other deals. And, again, this was a massive seller's market, with far more teams looking to buy than sell. What exactly was Getz waiting for?

Winner? The Marlins? I guess?

Hello, White Sox: If you've got a hopeless team and it's a seller's market, do what the Marlins did. They just absolutely gutted the big-league roster to stockpile future talent.

The big get looks like Robby Snelling from the Padres' system in the Tanner Scott trade. He's a top-flight pitching prospect in Double-A this season.

I only threw the question marks on here because prospects are far from a sure thing. Some are a bit more sure than others, but, generally speaking, what we've learned over the years is simply trading a bunch of big-league talent for minor-leaguers guarantees nothing. I don't think they made the future any worse at all with these trades, but we can't know for years if this was truly a game-changing deadline for the franchise or if it'll just be more of the same.

Loser: The Baltimore Orioles

Hey, I could be wrong. Maybe Trevor Rogers will thrive and Zach Eflin will throw like he did for a lot of last season. Maybe Eloy Jiménez will regain his 2019 form and look like the star slugger so many thought he would be. Maybe Seranthony Domínguez and Gregory Soto thrive in the bullpen.

It just really felt like this was the time for the Orioles to strike huge and attempt to suffocate the rest of the American League on their way to bringing Baltimore its first pennant since 1983. They have such a loaded farm system and barely even touched it.

As things stand right now, the playoff rotation looks like Corbin Burnes, Eflin, Grayson Rodríguez and Rogers with a bullpen that could be pretty shaky. That sure doesn't look like a pitching staff that can carry a ballclub in October. Then Burnes hits free agency after the season.

Maybe GM Mike Elias did everything he could to try and pry Crochet and/or Skubal away. Maybe the Giants were intent on keeping Blake Snell at all costs. If this is the case, it's a case of bad circumstances for Elias and he made the best of it with Eflin and Rogers.

Regardless, what we're left with from the outside looking in is an Orioles team that just didn't do enough to capitalize on their standing in the league and will have to hope everything breaks perfectly in October. And it still very well might.

Winner: The Royals and Pirates on the margins

The Royals are contending but don't have a good farm system and with a seller's market, it was a Herculean task to add anyone of note. The Pirates aren't very likely to make the playoffs, but they are close enough to give it a shot here, maybe a year early in their build. Both front offices operated within their own realities to get a little bit better on the margins and that's to be commended -- especially in the Pirates' position, when they could have easily just given up on this season and claimed they were continuing to build for next year.

The Royals added Paul DeJong, who has 18 homers, to a lineup that doesn't hit a lot of home runs. They also grabbed reliever Lucas Erceg from the A's, a power reliever who is under team control through 2029. They added another reliever in Hunter Harvey and got some rotation help in Michael Lorenzen. They did all this without giving much up.

The Pirates really needed offense. They picked up Bryan De La Cruz and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. De La Cruz has 18 homers this season and that would tie him for the team lead with the injured Bryan Reynolds. Hell, they only have three players in double digits, so it's nice to add this kind of power. Kiner-Falefa is hitting .292/.338/.420 (115 OPS+) this season and was worth a flier to replace Jared Triolo, who has been getting regular at-bats and is hitting .199/.276/.271. The widespread belief is they didn't touch the upper levels of their farm system here.

Again, these are marginal moves, but they were savvy by both front offices in looking to continue contention without dipping much into the farm.

Loser: The Yankees

I really liked the Jazz Chisholm addition and I believe Mark Leiter Jr. will be a good bullpen get, but shouldn't the Yankees have done more? It sure feels like it. This is their one year guaranteed with Juan Soto and Aaron Judge together and the team was in a total tailspin through last Friday.

What Brian Cashman must be counting on here is a lot of in-house fixes. Anthony Volpe to get back on track like he was early in the season. Gleyber Torres to start to hit like he did a few years ago. Alex Verdugo to get fixed. Chisholm to make a leap forward with his change of scenery. The inconsistencies in the rotation to be ironed out while Gerrit Cole gets back to pitching like the Cy Young winner he was last year.

It's all possible, of course. And, again, we don't know how many players were realistically in the Yankees' range to add here. It just feels like maybe they needed to do a bit more and fell short. A lot of this one will be determined how the aforementioned in-house players perform the rest of the way, especially in the playoffs, assuming they get there. If they don't, it's a massive failure.

Winner: The Padres' bullpen

General manager A.J. Preller continues to deal a lot of prospects in order to go for a championship and with the state of the big-league roster, he might as well. We can't be sure how much job security he has if they miss the playoffs anyway, so why worry about the farm system instead of just trying to hang a banner?

The Padres already have one of the best closers in baseball in Robert Suárez. They added Jason Adam (2.49 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 50 K in 47 IP) and Tanner Scott (1.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 53 K in 45 2/3 IP). Assuming each pitches to his established ability, this looks like the best 7-9-inning combo in the majors and that becomes outsized in value in the playoffs. Remember the Royals in 2014 riding Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis and Greg Holland? Hoo boy.

Now, the Padres just need to make the playoffs. And that's still in question.

Loser: The Mariners' offense

The Mariners enter Tuesday's action ranking 28th in runs, 30th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage. I like the addition of Arozarena just fine, but I'd like it a ton better if he were supporting cast, not the lead. They also added a 39-year-old Justin Turner who will provide professional at-bats but little power.

It's possible Julio Rodríguez returns from injury looking like his best self, Arozarena plays up to his ceiling and Turner provides steady batting average and OBP. Cal Raleigh has big-time power, too. Then they need a lot from the pitching staff, as they've been getting. It still just doesn't seem like enough offense to stay in the playoff picture with the Astros breathing down their necks, much less make a deep playoff run.

Maybe Jerry Dipoto did everything he could to pry Robert from the White Sox, and there weren't exactly a lot of impact hitters out there anyway. It just, like I said, doesn't seem like enough, which means the failure lies back with Dipoto on not doing enough in the last offseason or two.

Winner: Mark Canha

Hey, this is pretty cool, so we'll close with some light and nice vibes.

Canha was born and raised in San Jose and spent the first seven years of his career with the A's, so heading back to the Bay Area with the Giants is a homecoming.

