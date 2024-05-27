On Monday, the selection committee announced the field of 64 for the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament, which we'll unveil in a moment. Before we jump in, you should know that the structure of the NCAA Baseball Tournament is a bit different from the more familiar hoops variant.

Here's what you need to know on that front.

NCAA Baseball Tournament format

The first round of play is known as the regional and it's a double-elimination format. Each of the 16 No. 1 seeds hosts its respective four-team regional, when possible. Each of the 16 regionals is seeded one through four. In each region, No. 1 faces No. 4, and No. 2 faces No. 3 on the first day of action. The winners of those two games then play each other, while the losers play an elimination game.

The winner of each regional advances to the super regional. The super regional, which includes a total of 16 teams, is a best-of-three series format.

The winners of the super regionals -- eight teams in all -- advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The College World Series is a double-elimination format until the final two teams are left standing. At that point, the slates are wiped clean and it's a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.

NCAA Tournament, College World Series dates

Regionals : May 31-June 1

: May 31-June 1 Super Regionals : June 6-8 or 7-9

: June 6-8 or 7-9 College World Series starts : June 14

: June 14 College World Series finals: June 22-24

Top seeds

The field of 64 includes eight national seeds, which you may consider the pre-tourney favorites to reach Omaha. Here are this year's eight national seeds:

Tennessee Kentucky Texas A&M North Carolina Arkansas Clemson Georgia Florida State

If a national seed wins its regional, then it hosts the super regional when possible. Otherwise, the sites of the super regionals will be announced after the regional round concludes. Regional play gets underway on Friday, June 2. Now, here are the matchups for all 16 regionals, plus a reminder that each region is seeded one through four and is hosted by one of the 16 national seeds. You'll note that every top-eight seed this year comes from the SEC or ACC.

Now for the regional matchups that make up the opening round.

Athens Regional

Hosted by No. 7 national seed Georgia

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Army

No. 2 UNC-Wilmington vs. No. 3 Georgia Tech

Bryan-College Station Regional

Hosted by No. 3 national seed Texas A&M

No. 1 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Grambling

No. 2 Louisiana vs. No. 3 Texas

Chapel Hill Regional

Hosted by No. 4 national seed North Carolina.

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Long Island

No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Wofford

Charlottesville Regional

Hosted by No. 12 national seed Virginia

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 4 Penn

No. 2 Mississippi State vs. No. 4 St. John's

Clemson Regional

Hosted by No. 6 national seed Clemson

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 High Point

No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 3 Coastal Carolina

Corvallis Regional

Hosted by No. 15 national seed Oregon State

No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Tuland

No. 2 UC-Irvine vs. No. 4 Nicholls

Fayetteville Regional

Hosted by No. 5 national seed Arkansas

No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Southeast Missouri State

No. 2 Louisiana Tech vs. No. 3 Kansas State

Greenville Regional

Hosted by No. 16 national seed East Carolina

No. 1 East Carolina vs. No. 4 Evansville

No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 VCU

Knoxville Regional

Hosted by No. 1 national seed Tennessee

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Northern Kentucky

No. 2 Southern Mississippi vs. No.3 Indiana

Lexington Regional

Hosted by No. 2 national seed Kentucky

No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Western Michigan

No. 2 Indiana State vs. No. 3 Illinois

Norman Regional

Hosted by No. 9 national seed Oklahoma

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 UConn

Raleigh Regional

Hosted by No. 10 national seed NC State

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 4 Bryant

No. 2 South Carolina vs. No. 3 James Madison

Santa Barbara Regional

Hosted by No. 14 national seed UC-Santa Barbara

No. 1 UC-Santa Barbara vs. No. 4 Fresno State

No. 2 San Diego vs. No. 3 Oregon

Stillwater Regional

Hosted by No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State

No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 Niagara

No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 3 Florida

Tallahassee Regional

Hosted by No. 8 national seed Florida State

No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 4 Stetson

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Central Florida

Tucson Regional

Hosted by No. 13 national seed Arizona

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 4 Grand Canyon

No. 2 Dallas Baptist vs. No. 3 West Virginia

Here's a link to NCAA.com's full bracket, which includes region vs. region pairings for the super regionals. Now for some quick hit takeaways on the 64-team field laid out above:

It's possible we'll have a repeat this year, as reigning champion LSU is indeed part of the field of 64. College baseball hasn't had a repeat national champion at the Division I level since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.



The SEC this year set an all-time record with 11 tournament teams. Next in line this year is the ACC with eight bids.



High Point, Niagara, and Northern Kentucky are all appearing in the Division I tournament for the first time ever.



Vanderbilt owns the longest active streak of tournament appearances. This year's bid pushes that streak to 18 straight.

All of the above leads up to the College World Series at Omaha's Charles Schwab Field. So who ya got?