The 2024 NCAA baseball tournament is underway, and by Monday night the 64-team field will be trimmed to 16. Action started Friday and 12 teams so far have punched their tickets to the Super Regionals. Top seeds like Tennessee, Georgia, NC State, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Virginia have moved on. There's also one big Cinderella in this year's field. Evansville won the Greenville regional, with East Carolina and Wake Forest getting knocked out in the process.

Before we jump in, you should know that the structure of the NCAA Baseball Tournament is a bit different from the more familiar hoops variant. Here's what you need to know on that front.

NCAA Baseball Tournament format

The first round of play is known as the regional and it's a double-elimination format. Each of the 16 No. 1 seeds hosts its respective four-team regional, when possible. Each of the 16 regionals is seeded one through four. In each region, No. 1 faces No. 4, and No. 2 faces No. 3 on the first day of action. The winners of those two games then play each other, while the losers play an elimination game.

The winner of each regional advances to the super regional. The super regional, which includes a total of 16 teams, is a best-of-three series format.

The winners of the super regionals -- eight teams in all -- advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The College World Series is a double-elimination format until the final two teams are left standing. At that point, the slates are wiped clean and it's a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.

NCAA Tournament, College World Series dates

Regionals : May 31-June 2

: May 31-June 2 Super Regionals : June 6-8 or 7-9

: June 6-8 or 7-9 College World Series starts : June 14

: June 14 College World Series finals: June 22-24

2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament schedule, scores

Now for the regional matchups that make up the opening round (all times in Eastern Standard Time). And every game airing on ESPN and ESPN2 is available streaming.

Athens Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 7 national seed Georgia)

No. 1 Georgia 8, No. 4 Army, 7

No. 2 UNC-Wilmington 9, No. 3 Georgia Tech 0

Georgia Tech 4, Army 2

Georgia 11, UNC-Wilmington 2



No. 1 Georgia 8, No. 4 Army 7



Georgia Tech 3, UNC-Wilmington 1



Georgia 8, Georgia Tech 6 (10) (Georgia advances)



College Station Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 3 national seed Texas A&M)

No. 1 Texas A&M 8, No. 4 Grambling 0

No. 3 Texas 12, No. 2 Louisiana 5

Louisiana 12, Grambling 5



Texas A&M 4, Texas, 2

Louisiana 10, Texas 2



Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4 (Texas A&M advances)



Chapel Hill Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 4 national seed North Carolina)

No. 2 LSU 4, No. 3 Wofford 3

No. 1 North Carolina 11, No. 4 Long Island 8

Wofford 5, Long Island 2

North Carolina 6, LSU 2



Wofford 5, Long Island 2

LSU 13, Wofford 6

LSU 8, North Carolina 4



North Carolina vs. LSU, Monday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Charlottesville Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 12 national seed Virginia)

No. 1 Virginia 4, No. 4 Penn 2

No. 2 Mississippi State 5, No. 3 St. John's 2

St. John's 10, Penn 9

Virginia 5, Mississippi State 4

Mississippi State 13, St. John's 5



Virginia 9, Mississippi State 2 (Virginia advances)



Clemson Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 6 national seed Clemson)

No. 3 Coastal Carolina 13, No. 2 Vanderbilt 3

No. 1 Clemson 4, No. 4 High Point 3

High Point 10, Vanderbilt 9

Clemson 4, Coastal Carolina 3



Coastal Carolina 6, High Point 5

Clemson 12, Coastal Carolina 5 (Clemson advances)

Corvallis Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 15 national seed Oregon State)

No. 2 UC-Irvine 13, No. 3 Nicholls 12

No. 1 Oregon State 10, No. 4 Tulane 4

Tulane 3, Nicholls 0



Oregon State 5, UC-Irvine, 3

UC-Irvine 17, Tulane 7



Oregon State vs. UC-Irvine (continuation of suspended game), Monday, 3 p.m. ET

Fayetteville Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 5 national seed Arkansas)

No. 1 Arkansas 17, No. 4 Southeast Missouri State 9

No. 3 Kansas State 19, No. 2 Louisiana Tech 4

Southeast Missouri State 9, Louisiana Tech 3



Kansas State 7, Arkansas 6



Southeast Missouri State 6, Arkansas 3



Kansas State 7, Southeast Missouri State 2 (Kansas State advances)



Greenville Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 16 national seed East Carolina)

No. 4 Evansville 4, No. 1 East Carolina 1

No. 3 VCU 1, No. 2 Wake Forest 0

East Carolina 7, Wake Forest 6

Evansville 17, VCU 11



East Carolina 10, VCU 7



East Carolina 19, Evansville 6



Evansville 6, East Carolina 5 (Evansville advances)

Knoxville Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 1 national seed Tennessee)

No. 3 Indiana 10, No. 2 Southern Mississippi 4

No. 1 Tennessee 9, No. 4 Northern Kentucky 3

Southern Mississippi 6, Northern Kentucky 0

Tennessee 12, Indiana 6



Southern Mississippi 15, Indiana 3



Southern Mississippi 6, Northern Kentucky 0

Tennessee 12, Southern Mississippi 3 (Tennessee advances)



Lexington Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 2 national seed Kentucky)

No. 1 Kentucky 10, No. 4 Western Michigan 8

No. 3 Illinois 4, No. 2 Indiana State 1

Indiana State 6, Western Michigan 4

Kentucky 6, Illinois 1



Indiana State 13, Illinois 2



Kentucky 5, Indiana State 0 (Kentucky advances)



Norman Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 9 national seed Oklahoma)

No. 3 UConn 4, No. 2 Duke 1

No. 1 Oklahoma 14, No. 4 Oral Roberts 0

Duke 6, Oral Roberts 2



UConn 4, Oklahoma 1



Oklahoma 4, Duke 3



Oklahoma 6, UConn 4



Oklahoma vs. UConn, Monday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Raleigh Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 10 national seed NC State)

No. 2 South Carolina 8, No. 3 James Madison 7

No. 1 NC State 9, No. 4 Bryant 2

James Madison 8, Bryant 1

NC State 6, South Carolina 4

James Madison 2, South Carolina 0

NC State 5, James Madison 3 (NC State advances)

Santa Barbara Regional

(Hosted by No. 14 national seed UC-Santa Barbara)

No. 3 Oregon 5, No. 2 San Diego 4 (11)

No. 1 UC-Santa Barbara 9, No. 4 Fresno State 6

San Diego 7, Fresno State 5

Oregon 2, UC-Santa Barbara 0

UC-Santa Barbara 4, San Diego 2

Oregon 3, UC-Santa Barbara 0 (Oregon advances)

Stillwater Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State)

No. 3 Florida 5, No. 2 Nebraska 2

No. 1 Oklahoma State 19, No. 4 Niagara 7

Nebraska 7, Niagara 5

Oklahoma State 7, Florida 1



Florida 17, Nebraska 11

Florida 5, Oklahoma State 2

Oklahoma State vs. Florida, Monday, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Tallahassee Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 8 national seed Florida State)

No. 1 Florida State 7, No. 4 Stetson 2

No. 3 Central Florida 8, No. 2 Alabama 7

Stetson 4, Alabama 0

Florida State 5, Central Florida 2

Central Florida 5, Stetson 2

Florida State 12, Central Florida 4 (Florida State advances)

Tucson Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 13 national seed Arizona)

No. 3 West Virginia 4, No. 2 Dallas Baptist 1

No. 4 Grand Canyon 9, No. 1 Arizona 4

Dallas Baptist 7, Arizona 0

West Virginia 5, Grand Canyon 2

Grand Canyon 12, Dallas Baptist 10

West Virginia 10, Grand Canyon 6 (West Virginia advances)

Here's a link to NCAA.com's full bracket, which includes region vs. region pairings for the super regionals.

