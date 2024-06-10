The 2024 NCAA baseball tournament is underway, and the field for the College World Series is coming into focus. Four teams have punched their tickets to the 2024 CWS, including the Florida Gators, who ousted Clemson with a 13-inning victory on Sunday. North Carolina, Florida State and Virginia were also winners in the best-of-three Super Regionals this weekend. Those four teams are heading to Omaha, and four slots are left open.

Tennessee is trying to eliminate Cinderella team Evansville, which beat the Volunteers -- the tournament's top overall seed -- on Saturday. The Super Regionals will wrap up by Monday night.

Here's a look at key dates as well as the upcoming schedule.

NCAA Tournament, College World Series dates

Regionals : May 31-June 3

: May 31-June 3 Super Regionals : June 7-10

: June 7-10 College World Series starts : June 14

: June 14 College World Series finals: June 22-24

Super Regional schedule

(All games in Eastern Standard Time)

Friday, June 7

Florida State 24, UConn 4

Tennessee 11, Evansville 6

North Carolina 8, West Virginia 6

Virginia 7, Kansas State 4



Saturday, June 8

Evansville 10, Tennessee 8

Florida State 10, UConn 8 -- Florida State wins series 2-0

NC State 18, Georgia 1

Florida 10, Clemson 7

Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Virginia 10, Kansas State 4 -- Virginia wins series 2-0



Kentucky 10, Oregon State 0

North Carolina 2, West Virginia 1 -- North Carolina wins series 2-0



Sunday, June 9

Georgia 11, NC State 2

Florida 11, Clemson 10 (13 innings) -- Florida wins series 2-0

Evansville vs. Tennessee. 6:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

Texas A&M vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Kentucky vs. Oregon State, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Regional Round schedule

Athens Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 7 national seed Georgia)

No. 1 Georgia 8, No. 4 Army, 7

No. 2 UNC-Wilmington 9, No. 3 Georgia Tech 0

Georgia Tech 4, Army 2

Georgia 11, UNC-Wilmington 2



No. 1 Georgia 8, No. 4 Army 7



Georgia Tech 3, UNC-Wilmington 1



Georgia 8, Georgia Tech 6 (10) (Georgia advances)



College Station Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 3 national seed Texas A&M)

No. 1 Texas A&M 8, No. 4 Grambling 0

No. 3 Texas 12, No. 2 Louisiana 5

Louisiana 12, Grambling 5



Texas A&M 4, Texas, 2

Louisiana 10, Texas 2



Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4 (Texas A&M advances)



Chapel Hill Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 4 national seed North Carolina)

No. 2 LSU 4, No. 3 Wofford 3

No. 1 North Carolina 11, No. 4 Long Island 8

Wofford 5, Long Island 2

North Carolina 6, LSU 2



Wofford 5, Long Island 2

LSU 13, Wofford 6

LSU 8, North Carolina 4



North Carolina 4, LSU 3 (North Carolina advances)

Charlottesville Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 12 national seed Virginia)

No. 1 Virginia 4, No. 4 Penn 2

No. 2 Mississippi State 5, No. 3 St. John's 2

St. John's 10, Penn 9

Virginia 5, Mississippi State 4

Mississippi State 13, St. John's 5



Virginia 9, Mississippi State 2 (Virginia advances)



Clemson Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 6 national seed Clemson)

No. 3 Coastal Carolina 13, No. 2 Vanderbilt 3

No. 1 Clemson 4, No. 4 High Point 3

High Point 10, Vanderbilt 9

Clemson 4, Coastal Carolina 3



Coastal Carolina 6, High Point 5

Clemson 12, Coastal Carolina 5 (Clemson advances)

Corvallis Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 15 national seed Oregon State)

No. 2 UC-Irvine 13, No. 3 Nicholls 12

No. 1 Oregon State 10, No. 4 Tulane 4

Tulane 3, Nicholls 0



Oregon State 5, UC-Irvine, 3

UC-Irvine 17, Tulane 7



Oregon State 11, UC-Irvine 6 (Oregon State advances)

Fayetteville Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 5 national seed Arkansas)

No. 1 Arkansas 17, No. 4 Southeast Missouri State 9

No. 3 Kansas State 19, No. 2 Louisiana Tech 4

Southeast Missouri State 9, Louisiana Tech 3



Kansas State 7, Arkansas 6



Southeast Missouri State 6, Arkansas 3



Kansas State 7, Southeast Missouri State 2 (Kansas State advances)



Greenville Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 16 national seed East Carolina)

No. 4 Evansville 4, No. 1 East Carolina 1

No. 3 VCU 1, No. 2 Wake Forest 0

East Carolina 7, Wake Forest 6

Evansville 17, VCU 11



East Carolina 10, VCU 7



East Carolina 19, Evansville 6



Evansville 6, East Carolina 5 (Evansville advances)

Knoxville Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 1 national seed Tennessee)

No. 3 Indiana 10, No. 2 Southern Mississippi 4

No. 1 Tennessee 9, No. 4 Northern Kentucky 3

Southern Mississippi 6, Northern Kentucky 0

Tennessee 12, Indiana 6



Southern Mississippi 15, Indiana 3



Southern Mississippi 6, Northern Kentucky 0

Tennessee 12, Southern Mississippi 3 (Tennessee advances)



Lexington Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 2 national seed Kentucky)

No. 1 Kentucky 10, No. 4 Western Michigan 8

No. 3 Illinois 4, No. 2 Indiana State 1

Indiana State 6, Western Michigan 4

Kentucky 6, Illinois 1



Indiana State 13, Illinois 2



Kentucky 5, Indiana State 0 (Kentucky advances)



Norman Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 9 national seed Oklahoma)

No. 3 UConn 4, No. 2 Duke 1

No. 1 Oklahoma 14, No. 4 Oral Roberts 0

Duke 6, Oral Roberts 2



UConn 4, Oklahoma 1



Oklahoma 4, Duke 3



Oklahoma 6, UConn 4



UConn 7, Oklahoma 1 (UConn advances)

Raleigh Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 10 national seed NC State)

No. 2 South Carolina 8, No. 3 James Madison 7

No. 1 NC State 9, No. 4 Bryant 2

James Madison 8, Bryant 1

NC State 6, South Carolina 4

James Madison 2, South Carolina 0

NC State 5, James Madison 3 (NC State advances)

Santa Barbara Regional

(Hosted by No. 14 national seed UC-Santa Barbara)

No. 3 Oregon 5, No. 2 San Diego 4 (11)

No. 1 UC-Santa Barbara 9, No. 4 Fresno State 6

San Diego 7, Fresno State 5

Oregon 2, UC-Santa Barbara 0

UC-Santa Barbara 4, San Diego 2

Oregon 3, UC-Santa Barbara 0 (Oregon advances)

Stillwater Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State)

No. 3 Florida 5, No. 2 Nebraska 2

No. 1 Oklahoma State 19, No. 4 Niagara 7

Nebraska 7, Niagara 5

Oklahoma State 7, Florida 1



Florida 17, Nebraska 11

Florida 5, Oklahoma State 2

Florida 4, Oklahoma State 2 (Florida advances)

Tallahassee Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 8 national seed Florida State)

No. 1 Florida State 7, No. 4 Stetson 2

No. 3 Central Florida 8, No. 2 Alabama 7

Stetson 4, Alabama 0

Florida State 5, Central Florida 2

Central Florida 5, Stetson 2

Florida State 12, Central Florida 4 (Florida State advances)

Tucson Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 13 national seed Arizona)

No. 3 West Virginia 4, No. 2 Dallas Baptist 1

No. 4 Grand Canyon 9, No. 1 Arizona 4

Dallas Baptist 7, Arizona 0

West Virginia 5, Grand Canyon 2

Grand Canyon 12, Dallas Baptist 10

West Virginia 10, Grand Canyon 6 (West Virginia advances)

Here's a link to NCAA.com's full bracket, which includes region vs. region pairings for the super regionals.

