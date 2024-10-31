Mookie Betts was on top of the world Wednesday night following the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win over the New York Yankees. A couple nights earlier, Betts was a little less pleased when a Yankees fan tried to rip the ball out of his glove.

In Game 4, Betts went up for a fly ball in foul territory when a Yankees fan grabbed his glove and tried to rip the ball out. Ultimately, the umpires ruled that New York leadoff hitter Gleyber Torres was out due to fan interference, but it still got Betts heated.

As the Dodgers celebrated within Yankee Stadium, David Ortiz asked Betts about that incident. The usually calm and collected Dodgers star admitted it was one of the rare times in his life that he wanted to get physical.

"That was wild, man," Betts said. "I've never experienced anything like that. I was telling my wife that was like the second time in my life I've ever wanted to fight someone. ... I don't really know what he was trying to do, but he had to do what he had to do. It is what it is."

The Dodgers would go on to lose Game 4, but Betts got the last laugh just one night later. In Game 5, Betts helped Los Angeles stage a dramatic five-run comeback in which recorded a hit and a pair of RBI.

Betts, who won his third career World Series, finished the postseason with a .290 batting average to go along with four home runs and 16 RBI.