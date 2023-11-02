Coming off a 104-win campaign during the regular season, the Atlanta Braves are the odds-on favorites to win the World Series in 2024. That's according to Caesar's, who not long after the Texas Rangers claimed the 2023 World Series crown released their early odds for winning it all for 2024. Here's how they look with the offseason set to begin.
- Atlanta Braves: +700
- Texas Rangers: +800
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +900
- Philadelphia Phillies: +1000
- Houston Astros: +1100
- Baltimore Orioles: +1200
- Tampa Bay Rays: +1400
- New York Yankees: +1600
- Toronto Blue Jays: +1800
- San Diego Padres: +2000
- Seattle Mariners: +2000
- Minnesota Twins: +2200
- New York Mets: +2500
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +3300
- Chicago Cubs: +3300
- Boston Red Sox: +3300
- San Francisco Giants: +4000
- Milwaukee Brewers: +4000
- Cincinnati Reds: +4000
- Cleveland Guardians: +5000
- Miami Marlins: +5000
- St. Louis Cardinals: +5000
- Los Angeles Angels: +6000
- Detroit Tigers: +7500
- Pittsburgh Pirates: +10000
- Chicago White Sox: +15000
- Washington Nationals: +15000
- Colorado Rockies: +20000
- Kansas City Royals: +20000
- Oakland A's: +30000
That the Braves top the list isn't especially surprising. In addition to clocking all those wins noted above and winning the National League East, they also have in place a deeply impressive young core of players like NL MVP favorite Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, and Spencer Strider -- among many others -- and an ownership group that's generally willing to spend to improve the roster. You'll note the freshly crowned Rangers in the No. 2 spot.
Obviously, how free agency plays out will have much bearing on how these odds look closer to the 2024 season. The prize, of course, is Shohei Ohtani, who's been heavily linked to the Dodgers, at least on a speculative basis. He's of course not the only pending free agent of note, so these odds will change quite drastically in some instances. As they are, though, they provide a good first look at how oddsmakers see these clubs heading into the Hot Stove season.