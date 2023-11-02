Coming off a 104-win campaign during the regular season, the Atlanta Braves are the odds-on favorites to win the World Series in 2024. That's according to Caesar's, who not long after the Texas Rangers claimed the 2023 World Series crown released their early odds for winning it all for 2024. Here's how they look with the offseason set to begin.

Atlanta Braves: +700

Texas Rangers: +800

Los Angeles Dodgers: +900

Philadelphia Phillies: +1000

Houston Astros: +1100

Baltimore Orioles: +1200

Tampa Bay Rays: +1400

New York Yankees: +1600

Toronto Blue Jays: +1800

San Diego Padres: +2000

Seattle Mariners: +2000

Minnesota Twins: +2200

New York Mets: +2500

Arizona Diamondbacks: +3300

Chicago Cubs: +3300

Boston Red Sox: +3300

San Francisco Giants: +4000

Milwaukee Brewers: +4000

Cincinnati Reds: +4000

Cleveland Guardians: +5000

Miami Marlins: +5000

St. Louis Cardinals: +5000

Los Angeles Angels: +6000

Detroit Tigers: +7500

Pittsburgh Pirates: +10000

Chicago White Sox: +15000

Washington Nationals: +15000

Colorado Rockies: +20000

Kansas City Royals: +20000

Oakland A's: +30000

That the Braves top the list isn't especially surprising. In addition to clocking all those wins noted above and winning the National League East, they also have in place a deeply impressive young core of players like NL MVP favorite Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, and Spencer Strider -- among many others -- and an ownership group that's generally willing to spend to improve the roster. You'll note the freshly crowned Rangers in the No. 2 spot.

Obviously, how free agency plays out will have much bearing on how these odds look closer to the 2024 season. The prize, of course, is Shohei Ohtani, who's been heavily linked to the Dodgers, at least on a speculative basis. He's of course not the only pending free agent of note, so these odds will change quite drastically in some instances. As they are, though, they provide a good first look at how oddsmakers see these clubs heading into the Hot Stove season.