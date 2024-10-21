The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series to face off against the New York Yankees. The Dodgers beat the Mets Sunday to win the NLCS and the National League pennant. This is their first World Series berth since 2020, when they won it all. The Yankees, meanwhile, ousted the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the ALCS to secure their first American pennant in 15 years.

We learned the exact World Series start date on Friday. This year's World Series had a flexible start date, a new scheduling quirk introduced by Major League Baseball this season. Basically, if both the ALCS and NLCS went five games or less, the start date for the Fall Classic would get moved up. Thanks to the New York Mets' Game 5 win on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, however, we now know the 2024 World Series will begin on Friday (Oct. 25).

Major League Baseball introduced this flexible World Series start date this year, and it's aimed to cut down potential stagnant time between the LCS round and the Fall Classic. Both LCS matchups went seven games last year, so there was not much time off. However, in 2022, both the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies had four days off between clinching the pennant and playing World Series Game 1.

With the start date set, we know the full World Series schedule. Game times have not yet been announced.

2024 World Series schedule

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: Dodgers vs. Yankees

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: Dodgers vs. Yankees

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: Dodgers vs. Yankees

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: Dodgers vs. Yankees

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: Dodgers vs. Yankees

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: Dodgers vs. Yankees

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: Dodgers vs. Yankees

*-if necessary

The MLB playoff bracket is down to its final two. The Guardians were eliminated in the ALCS and the Mets knocked out in the NLCS. The Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals and Philadelphia Phillies were all eliminated in the League Division Series. The Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros were all knocked out in the Wild Card Series to kick off October.

Here's a look at all the MLB playoff scores to date.

2024 MLB playoff scores

All times Eastern

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: Dodgers 9, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2: Mets 7, Dodgers 3 (Series tied 1-1)

ALCS Game 1: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York leads 1-0)



Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: Yankees 6, Guardians 3 (New York leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: Dodgers 8, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: Guardians 7, Yankees 5 (New York leads 2-1)

NLCS Game 4: Dodgers 10, Mets 2 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5: Mets 12, Dodgers 6 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

ALCS Game 4: Yankees 8, Guardians 6 (New York leads 3-1)

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 5: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York wins 4-1)

Sunday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6: Dodgers 10, Mets 5 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)

Division Series



Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Detroit leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Mets 4, Phillies 1 (New York wins series 3-1)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees 3, Royals 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers 8, Padres 0 (Series tied 2-2)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: Guardians 5, Tigers 4 (Series tied 2-2)

ALDS Game 4: Yankees 3, Royals 1 (New York wins 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers 2, Padres 0 (Los Angeles wins 3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians 7, Tigers 3 (Cleveland wins 3-2)

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 4, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)