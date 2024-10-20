The 2024 MLB World Series will get started next week -- and now we know exactly when. This year's World Series had a flexible start date, a new scheduling quirk introduced by Major League Baseball this season. Basically, if both the ALCS and NLCS went five games or less, the start date for the Fall Classic would get moved up. Thanks to the New York Mets' Game 5 win on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, however, we now know the 2024 World Series will begin on Friday, Oct. 25.

The Mets, still down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, forced a Game 6 on Sunday night with the win. Over in the American League Championship Series, the New York Yankees have won the pennant after beating the Guardians 4-1 in the series. They'll now have a few days to rest and recuperate while they await their opponent.

Major League Baseball introduced this flexible World Series start date this year, and it's aimed to cut down potential stagnant time between the LCS round and the Fall Classic. Both LCS matchups went seven games last year, so there was not much time off. However, in 2022, both the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies had four days off between clinching the pennant and playing World Series Game 1.

With the start date set, we know the full World Series schedule. Game times have not yet been announced.

2024 World Series schedule

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: Dodgers/Mets vs. Yankees

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: Dodgers/Mets vs. Yankees

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: Dodgers/Mets vs. Yankees

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: Dodgers/Mets vs. Yankees

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: Dodgers/Mets vs. Yankees

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: Dodgers/Mets vs. Yankees

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: Dodgers/Mets vs. Yankees

*-if necessary

The Dodgers will have home-field advantage in the World Series if they win the NL pennant. The Yankees both have home-field advantage against the Mets.

Those three are the only teams left standing in the MLB playoff bracket. The Guardians were eliminated in the ALCS. The Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals and Philadelphia Phillies were all eliminated in the League Division Series. The Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros were all knocked out in the Wild Card Series to kick off October.

Here's a look at all the MLB playoff scores to date, plus the remaining LCS round schedule.

2024 MLB playoff scores

All times Eastern

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: Dodgers 9, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2: Mets 7, Dodgers 3 (Series tied 1-1)

ALCS Game 1: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York leads 1-0)



Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: Yankees 6, Guardians 3 (New York leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: Dodgers 8, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: Guardians 7, Yankees 5 (New York leads 2-1)

NLCS Game 4: Dodgers 10, Mets 2 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5: Mets 12, Dodgers 6 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

ALCS Game 4: Yankees 8, Guardians 6 (New York leads 3-1)

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 5: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York wins 4-1)

Sunday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6: Dodgers vs. Mets, 8:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Monday, Oct 21

*NLCS Game 7: Dodgers vs. Mets, 8:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

*if necessary

Division Series



Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Detroit leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Mets 4, Phillies 1 (New York wins series 3-1)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees 3, Royals 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers 8, Padres 0 (Series tied 2-2)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: Guardians 5, Tigers 4 (Series tied 2-2)

ALDS Game 4: Yankees 3, Royals 1 (New York wins 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers 2, Padres 0 (Los Angeles wins 3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians 7, Tigers 3 (Cleveland wins 3-2)

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 4, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)