The rosters for the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game have been revealed. The All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 15 in Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

As always, when All-Star rosters are released, there will be some outrage from several fan bases about players who were snubs. It isn't a huge problem in baseball these days, as the rosters are pretty big and some of the names below will end up on the roster anyway as injury replacements or for starting pitchers who pitch on Sunday the 13th.

Still, there are certainly noteworthy snubs, some of whom will be left off the rosters entirely. Let's highlight the biggest misses.

The biggest snubs

Seiya Suzuki, Cubs, DH - Entering Sunday, Suzuki led the majors in RBI. He's squeezed out of the All-Star Game at DH in the NL due to presence of Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber, but it's hard to believe the MLB leader in RBI isn't good enough to make the roster. He also has 21 doubles, three triples and 24 homers with a 145 OPS+.

Framber Valdez, Astros, SP - The steady veteran is doing what he does and I suppose that he does it without flash might be an issue? Regardless of the reason, Valdez was jobbed here. He's 10-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 115 innings for the first-place Astros.

Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies, SP - Another Dominican lefty, Sánchez is 7-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 100 ⅔ innings of work. He was an All-Star last season, but he's having a better year here in 2025. In fact, his 3.8 WAR is already more than he posted last year.

Junior Caminero, Rays, 3B - The 22-year-old slugger entered Sunday slugging .511 with 21 homers and 55 RBI. And on Sunday, he drove in two more runs. There's a chance he'll replace Alex Bregman, though, who is still not back on the field for the Red Sox and made the All-Star team.

Michael Busch, Cubs, 1B - It was a late surge that likely cost Busch along with a crowded position at first base in the National League behind Freddie Freeman, Pete Alonso and Matt Olson, but did you know Busch in the top 10 in OPS in the majors? Entering Sunday, he trailed only Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Ohtani, Will Smith and James Wood.

Trea Turner, Phillies, SS - Turner entered Sunday hitting .301/.353/.454 (121 OPS+). He's the NL leader in hits and has 22 stolen bases in addition to 18 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. He's scored 61 runs.

Juan Soto, Mets, OF - If there was another name attached to this stat line -- carrying with it the stigma of his contract, apparently -- that player would have made the All-Star Game this season. Due to that contract and a slow start, it became cool to pile on Soto and ask what is wrong with him. You have to think that had a major impact here. Yet, entering Sunday, Soto was third in the majors in OBP, slugging over .500 and has 21 homers, 51 RBI, 65 runs and 10 steals.

Best of the rest

Andy Pages, Dodgers, OF - The rich get richer. The Dodgers youngster entered Sunday hitting .293 with a 132 OPS+, 15 doubles, 17 homers, 58 RBI and 45 runs.

Christian Yelich, Brewers, OF - The former MVP is an established star with 17 homers, 61 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

George Springer, Blue Jays, OF - I know they only got hot lately, but shouldn't the first-place Blue Jays have more than one All-Star? Springer is hitting .281/.374/.512 with 16 homers, 53 RBI and 51 runs.

Joe Ryan, Twins, SP - Ryan in 104 ⅓ innings this season has 116 strikeouts along with a 2.76 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 8-4 record.

Josh Naylor, Diamondbacks, 1B - He might be on the move later this month, but Naylor entered Sunday hitting .302 with 56 RBI.

C.J. Abrams, Nationals, SS - An All-Star last season, Abrams was surpassed by James Wood as the Nats' rep, but Abrams is having a better season for himself this time around. He's slashing .288/.356/.482 with 18 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 31 RBI, 59 runs and 19 steals.

Nick Pivetta, Padres, SP - The veteran righty is 9-2 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 107 strikeouts in 97 innings.

Seth Lugo, Royals, SP - Last year's Cy Young runner-up is 6-5 with a 2.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 95 innings.

Robert Suarez, Padres, RP - A few meltdowns have pushed Suarez's ERA up to where it cost him a spot on the team, but he has a four-save lead for tops in the NL.

Bryan Abreu, Astros, RP - Entering Sunday, Abreu held a 1.56 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 40 ⅓ innings.