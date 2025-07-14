The American League will look to make it two wins in a row and 11 of the last 12 when they battle the National League in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. The AL won last year's game 5-3, after the NL had snapped a nine-game losing streak in 2023. The AL holds a 48-44-2 all-time edge over the NL in the all-time series. In 94 games, the American League has outscored the National League 388-380. Paul Skenes (4-8, 2.01 ERA) will start for the NL, with Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.23 ERA) on the hill for the AL.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 8 p.m. ET. Since 1997, the AL has gone is 22-4-1. The National League is a -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest 2025 MLB All-Star odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7. Before making any American League vs. National League picks, be sure to see the 2025 MLB All-Star Game predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005.

Why the National League can win

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani continues to be among MLB's top hitters. In 95 games this season, he is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, seven triples, 32 homers, 60 RBI and 12 stolen bases. He has hits in five of his last eight games. In a 9-1 loss at Milwaukee on July 7, he was 2-for-4 with one run scored.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is among baseball's top hitters, and he should be motivated to perform in front of the home crowd. In 45 games this season, he is batting .323 with seven doubles, 12 homers and 22 RBI. In a 6-5 win at St. Louis on Friday, he was 3-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI. He was 2-for-4 with two homers and two runs scored in a 9-2 win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Why the American League can win

Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh leads MLB with 38 home runs so far this season. He has seven multi-homer games in 2025. In 94 games this season, he is hitting .259 with 16 doubles, 82 RBI and 10 stolen bases. In Friday's 12-3 win at Detroit, he was 2-for-5 with two homers and five RBI.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads all of MLB in batting, hitting .355. In 96 games, he has 24 doubles, two triples, 35 homers and 81 RBI. In Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs, he was 3-for-4 with two doubles, one homer and two RBI. He was 2-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored in a 10-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on July 8.

