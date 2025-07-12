The full rosters are set for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. This year's Midsummer Classic will be played on Tuesday (July 15) at Truist Park, the regular-season home of the Atlanta Braves. The All-Star Game will, as is tradition, close out a mini-celebration that includes the Futures Game, the 2025 MLB Draft and the Home Run Derby. (The draft will begin on the 13th, while the Derby takes place the night of the 14th.)

All-Star Game starters were determined by fan vote. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani received the most votes in their respective leagues, allowing them to skip the second phase of voting entirely. The rest of the roster was determined by players and coaches.

This year's rosters feature more than 20 players age 26 or younger. The youngest of these is Washington Nationals slugger James Wood, who's a first-time All-Star at age 22 (and 292 days). Among more experienced choices, Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw will be making his 11th appearance at the Midsummer Classic. The future Hall of Famer who recently topped 3,000 career strikeouts was a "Legend Pick" by commissioner Rob Manfred. In 2022, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera received the same honor. At age 37, Kershaw is also the oldest All-Star for 2025.

At the team level, the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers lead all comers with five selections. In the AL, the Detroit Tigers top the loop with four selections. As is always the case, each of MLB's 30 teams has at least one All-Star representative.

The National League will be managed by Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, a nice bonus after leading his squad to last year's World Series title. The American League, meanwhile, will be helmed by Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Each manager will select his team's starting pitcher.

Now, onto the respective squads.

