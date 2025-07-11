2025 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Paul Skenes, Casey Mize, Pete Alonso, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and more join teams
The squads will face off on July 15 at Truist Park
The full rosters are set for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. This year's Midsummer Classic will be played on Tuesday (July 15) at Truist Park, the regular season home of the Atlanta Braves. The All-Star Game will, as is tradition, close out a mini-celebration that includes the Futures Game, the 2025 MLB Draft and the Home Run Derby. (The draft will begin on the 13th while the Derby takes place the night of the 14th.)
All-Star Game starters were determined by fan vote. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani received the most votes in their respective leagues, allowing them to skip the second phase of voting entirely. The rest of the roster was determined by players and coaches.
This year's rosters feature more than 20 players age 26 or younger. The youngest of these is Washington Nationals slugger James Wood, who's a first-time All-Star at age 22 (and 292 days). Among more experienced choices, Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw will be making his 11th appearance at the Midsummer Classic. The future Hall of Famer who recently topped 3,000 career strikeouts was a "Legend Pick" by commissioner Rob Manfred. In 2022, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera received the same honor. At age 37, Kershaw is also the oldest All-Star for 2025.
At the team level, the reigning-champion Los Angeles Dodgers lead all comers with five selections. In the AL, the Detroit Tigers top the loop with four selections. As is always the case, each of MLB's 30 teams have at least one All-Star representative.
The National League will be managed by Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, a nice bonus after leading his squad to last year's World Series title. The American League, meanwhile, will be helmed by Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Each manager will select his team's starting pitcher.
Now, onto the respective squads.
American League starters
- Catcher: Cal Raleigh, Mariners
- First baseman: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
- Second baseman: Gleyber Torres, Tigers
- Third baseman: José Ramírez, Guardians (injured, will not play)
- Shortstop: Jacob Wilson, Athletics
- Outfielder: Aaron Judge, Yankees
- Outfielder: Riley Greene, Tigers
- Outfielder: Javier Báez, Tigers
- Designated hitter: Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles
American League reserves
- 1B Jonathan Aranda, Rays
- 3B Alex Bregman, Red Sox (injured, will not play)
- OF Byron Buxton, Twins
- INF Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees
- C Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays
- OF Steven Kwan, Guardians
- 2B Brandon Lowe, Rays
- SS Jeremy Peña, Astros (injured, will not play)
- OF Julio Rodríguez, Mariners
- DH Brent Rooker, A's
- SS Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
- 3B Junior Caminero, Rays (replaces Bregman)
- 3B Isaac Paredes, Astros (replaces Ramírez)
- INF Zack McKinstry, Tigers (replaces Peña)
American League pitchers
- RHP Hunter Brown, Astros (will not pitch)
- LHP Kris Bubic, Royals
- LHP Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox
- LHP Garrett Crochet, Red Sox (will not pitch)
- RHP Jacob deGrom, Rangers (will not pitch)
- LHP Max Fried, Yankees (will not pitch)
- LHP Josh Hader, Astros
- LHP Yusei Kikuchi, Angels
- RHP Andrés Muñoz, Mariners
- LHP Tarik Skubal, Tigers
- RHP Shane Smith, White Sox
- RHP Bryan Woo, Mariners
- RHP Joe Ryan, Twins (replaces Brown)
- LHP Carlos Rodón, Yankees (replaces Fried)
- RHP Carlos Estévez, Royals (replaces deGrom)
- RHP Casey Mize, Tigers (replaces Crochet)
National League starters
- Catcher: Will Smith, Dodgers
- First baseman: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
- Second baseman: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks
- Third baseman: Manny Machado, Padres
- Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Mets
- Outfielder: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
- Outfielder: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs
- Outfielder: Kyle Tucker, Cubs
- Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
National League reserves
- 1B Pete Alonso, Mets
- OF Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
- SS Elly De La Cruz, Reds
- 2B Brendan Donovan, Cardinals
- C Hunter Goodman, Rockies
- 1B Matt Olson, Braves
- OF/DH Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
- OF Kyle Stowers, Marlins
- 3B Eugenio Suárez, Diamondbacks
- OF Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
- OF James Wood, Nationals
National League pitchers
- RHP Jason Adam, Padres
- LHP Matthew Boyd, Cubs
- RHP Edwin Díaz, Mets
- LHP MacKenzie Gore, Nationals
- LHP Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers (Legend pick)
- RHP Freddy Peralta, Brewers (will not pitch)
- LHP Robbie Ray, Giants (will not pitch)
- RHP Randy Rodríguez, Giants
- RHP Paul Skenes, Pirates
- LHP Chris Sale, Braves (injured, will not pitch)
- RHP Logan Webb, Giants
- RHP Zack Wheeler, Phillies
- RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers (will not pitch)
- RHP Robert Suarez, Padres (replaces Sale)
- LHP Andrew Abbott, Reds (replaces Yamamoto)
- RHP Trevor Megill, Brewers (replaces Peralta)
- LHP David Peterson, Mets (replaces Ray)