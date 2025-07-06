2025 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Paul Skenes, Max Fried, Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman and more join teams
The squads will face off on July 15 at Truist Park
Major League Baseball announced on Sunday the full rosters for the 2025 All-Star Game. This year's Midsummer Classic will be played on Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park, the regular season home of the Atlanta Braves. The All-Star Game will, as is tradition, close out a mini-celebration that includes the Futures Game, amateur draft, and Home Run Derby. (The draft will begin on the 13th while the Derby takes place the night of the 14th.)
All-Star Game starters were determined by fan vote. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani received the most votes in their respective leagues, allowing them to skip the second phase of voting entirely. The rest of the roster was determined by players and coaches.
In all, 19 players are first-time All-Star selections this year -- nine in the National League and 10 in the American League. In related matters, this year's rosters feature 21 players age 26 or younger. The youngest of these is Washington Nationals slugger James Wood, who's a first-time All-Star at age 22 (and 292 days). Among more experienced choices, Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw will be making his 11th appearance at the Midsummer Classic. The future Hall of Famer who recently topped 3,000 career strikeouts was a "Legend Pick" by commissioner Rob Manfred. In 2022, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera received the same honor. At age 37, Kershaw is also the oldest All-Star for 2025.
At the team level, the reigning-champion Los Angeles Dodgers lead all comers with five selections. In the AL, the Detroit Tigers top the loop with four selections. As is always the case, each of MLB's 30 teams have at least one All-Star representative.
The National League will be managed by Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, a nice bonus after leading his squad to last year's World Series title. The American League, meanwhile, will be helmed by Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Each manager will select his team's starting pitcher.
Now, onto the respective squads.
American League starters
Catcher: Cal Raleigh, Mariners
First baseman: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Second baseman: Gleyber Torres, Tigers
Third baseman: José Ramírez, Guardians
Shortstop: Jacob Wilson, Athletics
Outfielder: Aaron Judge, Yankees
Outfielder: Riley Greene, Tigers
Outfielder: Javier Báez, Tigers
Designated hitter: Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles
American League reserves
1B Jonathan Aranda, Rays
3B Alex Bregman, Red Sox
OF Byron Buxton, Twins
INF Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees
C Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays
OF Steven Kwan, Guardians
2B Brandon Lowe, Rays
SS Jeremy Peña, Astros
OF Julio Rodríguez, Mariners
DH Brent Rooker, A's
SS Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
American League pitchers
RHP Hunter Brown, Astros
LHP Kris Bubic, Royals
LHP Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox
LHP Garrett Crochet, Red Sox
RHP Jacob deGrom, Rangers
LHP Max Fried, Yankees
LHP Josh Hader, Astros
LHP Yusei Kikuchi, Angels
RHP Andrés Muñoz, Mariners
LHP Tarik Skubal, Tigers
RHP Shane Smith, White Sox
RHP Bryan Woo, Mariners
National League starters
Catcher: Will Smith, Dodgers
First baseman: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
Second baseman: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks
Third baseman: Manny Machado, Padres
Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Mets
Outfielder: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
Outfielder: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs
Outfielder: Kyle Tucker, Cubs
Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
National League reserves
1B Pete Alonso, Mets
OF Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
SS Elly De La Cruz, Reds
1B Matt Olson, Braves
OF/DH Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
OF Kyle Stowers, Marlins
3B Eugenio Suárez, Diamondbacks
OF Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
OF James Wood, Nationals
National League pitchers
RHP Jason Adam, Padres
LHP Matthew Boyd, Cubs
RHP Edwin Díaz, Mets
LHP MacKenzie Gore, Nationals
LHP Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers (Legend pick)
RHP Freddy Peralta, Brewers
LHP Robbie Ray, Giants
RHP Randy Rodríguez, Giants
RHP Paul Skenes, Pirates
LHP Chris Sale, Braves
RHP Logan Webb, Giants
RHP Zack Wheeler, Phillies
RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers