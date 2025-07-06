Major League Baseball announced on Sunday the full rosters for the 2025 All-Star Game. This year's Midsummer Classic will be played on Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park, the regular season home of the Atlanta Braves. The All-Star Game will, as is tradition, close out a mini-celebration that includes the Futures Game, amateur draft, and Home Run Derby. (The draft will begin on the 13th while the Derby takes place the night of the 14th.)

All-Star Game starters were determined by fan vote. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani received the most votes in their respective leagues, allowing them to skip the second phase of voting entirely. The rest of the roster was determined by players and coaches.

In all, 19 players are first-time All-Star selections this year -- nine in the National League and 10 in the American League. In related matters, this year's rosters feature 21 players age 26 or younger. The youngest of these is Washington Nationals slugger James Wood, who's a first-time All-Star at age 22 (and 292 days). Among more experienced choices, Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw will be making his 11th appearance at the Midsummer Classic. The future Hall of Famer who recently topped 3,000 career strikeouts was a "Legend Pick" by commissioner Rob Manfred. In 2022, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera received the same honor. At age 37, Kershaw is also the oldest All-Star for 2025.

At the team level, the reigning-champion Los Angeles Dodgers lead all comers with five selections. In the AL, the Detroit Tigers top the loop with four selections. As is always the case, each of MLB's 30 teams have at least one All-Star representative.

The National League will be managed by Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, a nice bonus after leading his squad to last year's World Series title. The American League, meanwhile, will be helmed by Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Each manager will select his team's starting pitcher.

Now, onto the respective squads.

American League starters

Catcher: Cal Raleigh, Mariners

First baseman: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Second baseman: Gleyber Torres, Tigers

Third baseman: José Ramírez, Guardians

Shortstop: Jacob Wilson, Athletics

Outfielder: Aaron Judge, Yankees

Outfielder: Riley Greene, Tigers

Outfielder: Javier Báez, Tigers

Designated hitter: Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles

American League reserves

1B Jonathan Aranda, Rays

3B Alex Bregman, Red Sox

OF Byron Buxton, Twins

INF Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees

C Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

OF Steven Kwan, Guardians

2B Brandon Lowe, Rays

SS Jeremy Peña, Astros

OF Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

DH Brent Rooker, A's

SS Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

American League pitchers

RHP Hunter Brown, Astros

LHP Kris Bubic, Royals

LHP Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox

LHP Garrett Crochet, Red Sox

RHP Jacob deGrom, Rangers

LHP Max Fried, Yankees

LHP Josh Hader, Astros

LHP Yusei Kikuchi, Angels

RHP Andrés Muñoz, Mariners

LHP Tarik Skubal, Tigers

RHP Shane Smith, White Sox

RHP Bryan Woo, Mariners

National League starters

Catcher: Will Smith, Dodgers

First baseman: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Second baseman: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

Third baseman: Manny Machado, Padres

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Mets

Outfielder: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Outfielder: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs

Outfielder: Kyle Tucker, Cubs

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

National League reserves

1B Pete Alonso, Mets

OF Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks

SS Elly De La Cruz, Reds

2B Brendan Donovan, Cardinals

C Hunter Goodman, Rockies

1B Matt Olson, Braves

OF/DH Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

OF Kyle Stowers, Marlins

3B Eugenio Suárez, Diamondbacks

OF Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

OF James Wood, Nationals

National League pitchers

RHP Jason Adam, Padres

LHP Matthew Boyd, Cubs

RHP Edwin Díaz, Mets

LHP MacKenzie Gore, Nationals

LHP Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers (Legend pick)

RHP Freddy Peralta, Brewers

LHP Robbie Ray, Giants

RHP Randy Rodríguez, Giants

RHP Paul Skenes, Pirates

LHP Chris Sale, Braves

RHP Logan Webb, Giants

RHP Zack Wheeler, Phillies

RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers