2025 MLB All-Star Game score: Live updates with Paul Skenes, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, more squaring off

Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal will take the mound for their respective squads

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday night at Truist Park, the regular-season home of the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is scheduled for just after 8 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on FOX and live streamed on fubo (try for free).

The National League will be managed by Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts and will feature Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes as the starting pitcher. The American League club, led by New York Yankees captain Aaron Boone, will counter with Detroit Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal.

Here's a look at both starting lineups.

National League

  1. Shohei Ohtani, DH, Dodgers
  2. Ronald Acuña Jr., LF, Braves
  3. Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks
  4. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers
  5. Manny Machado, 3B, Padres
  6. Will Smith, C, Dodgers
  7. Kyle Tucker, RF, Cubs
  8. Francisco Lindor, SS, Mets
  9. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF, Cubs

SP - Paul Skenes Pirates

American League

  1. Gleyber Torres, 2B, Tigers
  2. Riley Greene, LF, Tigers
  3. Aaron Judge, RF, Yankees
  4. Cal Raleigh, C, Mariners
  5. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays
  6. Ryan O'Hearn, DH, Orioles
  7. Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays
  8. Javier Báez, CF, Tigers
  9. Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics

SP - Tarik Skubal, Tigers

CBS Sports will provide running analysis and commentary throughout the game below.

Pinned
Hank Aaron tribute

The Braves and Major League Baseball put on a show here before the seventh inning in honor of the legendary Henry Aaron. The coolest aspect as a firework to simulate the path of a home run accompanied by virtual footsteps on a diamond on the video board. 

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:19 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
41,702 attendance, a sellout, obviously

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:16 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Alejandro Kirk, professional hitter. I love seeing All-Stars that are my same height.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:16 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
6-0 NL

And now Corbin Carroll goes deep. The NL is putting the hurt on the AL for a change.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:06 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Casey Mize is relieving Kris Bubic for the AL. Mid-inning pitching change is a walk of shame in the All-Star Game.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:02 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
The NL is 1-11 in the last 11 All-Star Games. They're in control of this one now.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 2:02 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
5-0 NL

Pete Alonso hits a three-run bomb to the opposite field and the National League in the driver's seat now.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:01 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:01 pm EDT
 
Pinned
the NL has another rally going. Tatis moves to third on an infield single from Brendan Donovan and now it's Pete Alonso with two on and no out

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 1:59 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Fernando Tatis Jr. with the first stolen base of the night here in the bottom of the sixth.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 1:58 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Only two position players on each side haven't gotten into the game yet: Brent Rooker and Zack McKinstry in the AL, and Matt Olson and James Wood in the NL. They'll get in soon enough, I'm sure.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 1:56 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Good stat on the Fox broadcast: The AL has trailed for only six innings in the last 11 All-Star Games. They've trailed for four innings so far tonight.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 1:48 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Kyle Schwarber hit the farthest ball that we've seen in fair territory tonight, but it didn't reach the warning track. We've gotta get a homer at some point, right?

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 1:48 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
after Lindor and Crow-Armstrong hit, that'll likely be it for all of the starters. Though Riley Greene and Cal Raleigh remain in for the AL. Would they really get three at-bats?

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 1:42 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
AL now with multiple changes. Bobby Witt Jr., Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jonathan Aranda, Byron Buxton, Randy Arozarena all in

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 1:41 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Jacob Wilson's twitchy batting stance is very A's.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 1:39 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
We're starting to see some changes now with most of the starters having hit twice. Hunter Goodman, Corbin Carroll, Brendan Donovan and Eugenio Suarez have entered for the NL. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Francisco Lindor remain in and will bat for the second time in the fifth.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 1:36 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Here's another lefty: MacKenzie Gore.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 1:36 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
NL still up 2-0

We're through four innings. AL had a little something going against David Peterson an inning ago, but that didn't go anywhere. Been a pretty low event game overall. Ketel Marte's 2 RBO double remains the difference.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 1:29 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:29 pm EDT
 
Link copied

David Peterson pitched to Aaron Judge, who hit a ground ball to Francisco Lindor, who threw to Pete Alonso for the out. Lots of New York in one play.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 1:22 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:22 pm EDT
 
Link copied

It's the year of the lefty. Nine of the top 15 in WAR are lefties right now.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 1:20 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:20 pm EDT
 
Link copied

Four of the eight pitchers so far have been southpaws.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 1:18 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:18 pm EDT
 
Link copied

Dave Roberts pulled Freddie Freeman mid inning so he could get an ovation but not Ronald Acuña Jr.  Hmmm.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 1:18 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:18 pm EDT
 
Link copied

David Peterson in and it feels like we've seen a lot of lefties so far. 

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 1:18 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:18 pm EDT
 
Link copied

NL leads 2-0 through three innings

Ketel Marte's two-run double off Tarik Skubal in the first inning remains the game's only scoring. He has to be the super early favorite for All-Star Game MVP. Fox seems determined to interview every single player on both teams during this game.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 1:15 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:15 pm EDT
 
Link copied

(he did not)

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 1:15 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:15 pm EDT
 
Link copied

Loud boos for Pete Alonso as he comes to bat. If he hits a bomb, I assume they'd cheer since it's for the NL.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 1:14 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:14 pm EDT
 
Link copied

Truly one of the most ridiculous rules ever.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 1:08 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:08 pm EDT
 
Link copied

Remember when the ASG affected the World Series?

 
This weather guy in the promo saying "home runs possible, stolen bases likely" seems completely backwards. I'd say homers are more likely, especially in the All-Star Game, where guys aren't gonna run too aggressively.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 1:06 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:06 pm EDT
 
Link copied

Ohtani grounds out to leave PCA at second. To the third!

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 1:02 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 9:02 pm EDT
