Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

2025 MLB All-Star Game score: National League wins on wild Home Run Derby-style swing-off tiebreaker

The American League pulled off a six-run comeback but it wasn't enough

By
 &
1 min read

The National League prevailed over the American League in the 2025 All-Star Game on Tuesday night, and for the first time ever the game -- tied after nine innings -- was decided by a Home Run Derby-style swing-off. Such an ending was the result of the AL's furious comeback from a 6-0 deficit going into the seventh inning. 

With the score 6-6, three hitters from each side took three swings each. American League sluggers Brent Rooker, Randy Arozarena, and Jonathan Aranda combined for three home runs, but Kyle Stowers and Kyle Schwaber on the NL side  outdid them with four homers. Schwarber's three home runs on three swings gave the NL the lead for good and the win. Pete Alonso would have been the third hitter for the NL to take swings, but when Aranda failed to tie it up on his turn, the swing-off ended. The Rays All-Star, though, came mere feet from sending it to Alonso: 

And the clincher: 

Schwarber was named Most Valuable Player of the game despite going 0 for 2 with a walk during the game itself. His swing-off heroics, however, made him the first Phillies player to win All-Star Game MVP since Johnny Callison in 1964 and the first non-pitcher to ever win the award while going hitless.

As for the meandering journey that took the two teams to the undiscovered territory of the swing-off, it started early. After NL starter Paul Skenes worked a perfect top of the first with a pair of strikeouts, leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani dumped a softly hit single into center, and then Ronald Acuña Jr. notched an even more softly hit infield hit to put two runners on for No. 3 hitter Ketel Marte. Marte came through with a well-struck double down the line to give the senior circuit that early 2-0 lead. In that one inning and with that one hit, Skenes received more run support in the All-Star Game than he did in his last three starts for the Pirates combined. 

In the sixth, Pete Alonso of the Mets gave the NL and manager Dave Roberts some breathing room with this three-run, opposite-field homer off Royals lefty Kris Bubic: 

Later that same frame, the Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll added a solo home run off Casey Mize of the Tigers to push it to 6-0. 

NL pitchers suffocated the AL lineup until the seventh, when Brent Rooker of the A's halved the lead with a three-run home run of his own. That meant All-Star Game history was made: 

By the end of the frame, the NL's advantage was down to 6-4. NL relievers stanched any further damage until the ninth. That's when Padres closer and current MLB saves leader Robert Suarez allowed back-to-back one-out doubles to Byron Buxton and Bobby Witt Jr., which cut the lead to 6-5. Roberts then called upon Mets closer Edwin Díaz, who recorded the second out thanks to a sparkling play at first base by Matt Olson of the host Braves. Then, however, Steven Kwan notched an infield single that brought Witt Jr. home from third with the tying run. Aroldis Chapman of the Red Sox worked a perfect bottom of the ninth to send the game to the Home Run Derby-style tiebreaker. 

Now for some additional takeaways from an All-Star Game the likes of which we've seen before. 

The All-Star uniforms were as they should be

Straightaway you may have noticed that All-Stars were outfitted in keeping with all that is good and proper. By that we mean they were wearing their teams' primary uniforms and not some one-off All-Star uniform. Please admire: 

This was how things used to be until 2019, when MLB -- presumably in an effort to move more merch -- introduced All-Star-specific uniforms and thus willfully sullied the aesthetics of the Midsummer Classic. Now, though, sanity, taste, and basic human decency have been restored, at least in this one very specific regard. 

All-time series is getting tight again

The outcome of this, the 95th All-Star Game means that the NL has whittled the AL's all-time edge in the series down to 48-45-2. The NL has now won two of the last three All-Star Games. However, those two wins are all the NL has to their credit in the last 12 Midsummer Classics. Next year, the NL will try for back-to-back wins in the All-Star Game for the first time since 2011-12. 

Misiorowski pitched a pressure inning

While Milwaukee Brewers rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski wasn't the star of the show on Tuesday night, he was a bit of a co-star. That flows from his controversial selection to the National League roster, named as a late-hour replacement for Matthew Boyd of the Cubs, who opted out of his selection as many pitchers do. Because the top five starting pitchers and top three relievers as determined by player voting were either already in or had opted out, commissioner Rob Manfred was able to hand-pick the replacement. So what's the problem? While the (very) hard-throwing Misiorowski has been quite good this season and dominant at times, he landed an All-Star selection after just five career starts. This was a source of fairly widespread consternation, particularly among some members of the Philadelphia Phillies. 

Even so, NL manager Dave Roberts on Monday said he would call on Misiorowski to pitch out of the bullpen, and that's precisely what happened in the eighth inning. At the time, the NL held a tenuous two-run lead. As promised, the Brewers rookie regularly hit triple digits in what turned out to be a scoreless high-leverage outing. Randy Arozarena took Misiorowski to the warning track, but the park held it. He didn't strike out a batter and allowed a single to Jonathan Aranda. "The Miz" did, however, preserve the NL lead. 

ABS was used (and it worked)

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wants to implement the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge system in time for the 2026 regular season. It's been in place for multiple seasons in the minors and in the most recent spring training. Tuesday night, though, occasioned its most notable rollout, as batters and catchers (on behalf of their pitchers) were allowed to challenge a particular called ball or strike and have it adjudicated by the review system. We didn't have to wait long to see it in action, as AL catcher Cal Raleigh on behalf of Tarik Skubal dialed up a challenge on what would've been strike three to Manny Machado. It went a little something like this: 

And so plate ump Dan Iassogna's called ball one became strike three. Jacob Wilson of the A's also flipped a strike call to a ball with his appeal in the fifth inning. In the ninth, Aroldis Chapman won a challenge at the expense of Brendan Donovan. So while the AL lost the game, they won the battle of officious pedantry. Speaking of which, the NL went 0-1 on ball-strike challenges. Kyle Stowers tapped his head at a called strike three in the eighth, but the call was upheld on replay. 

As you can see, it's about as seamless and prompt as such a system can be, and it's probably a matter of when not if it becomes a permanent presence in MLB. 

Kershaw rocked the mic

Clayton Kershaw, the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer, is no longer at the peak of his skills, but it's his superlative body of work that earned him his 11th career All-Star selection, this time as a legacy pick by Manfred. Kershaw retired both batters he faced on Tuesday night -- thanks in part to nifty snare by Kyle Tucker out in left -- and the venerable lefty was even better in performing his "mic'd up" duties and obligations. Here's a look and listen: 

He doesn't throw a cutter, in case you were wondering.  

MLB and the Braves made a moving tribute to Henry Aaron

Aaron is of course an inner-circle great and a baseball hero for the way he handled the pressures, death threats, and racial hatred that encumbered his chase of Babe Ruth's career home run record. The 25-time All-Star spent almost his entire career with the Braves, and he remains the singular franchise icon. So in the late innings, fans at the game and at home were treated to this tribute to Aaron and home run No. 715

Moving indeed: 

Regular-season baseball resumes on Friday. 

Updates
(101)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

NL wins the All-Star Game

Jonathan Aranda goes 0 for 3 and the NL wins in a swing-off. That was a blast. Look like it goes into the record books with a 6-6 score, and a note the NL won in the tiebreaker.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 3:52 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:52 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The NL is up 4-3 after two hitters each. Jonathan Aranda needs at least one to tie for the AL, which would set Pete Alonso up for the walk-off.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 3:51 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

This is the most fun I've had watching baseball in so long.

Kate Feldman
July 16, 2025, 3:49 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Yankees first base coach Travis Chapman and Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel are the pitchers here, if anyone cares.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 3:45 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Leaderboard

(AL) Brent Rooker: 2
(NL) Kyle Stowers: 1
(AL) Randy Arozarena: 1
(NL) Kyle Schwarber: 3
(AL) Jonathan Aranda: 0
(NL) Pete Alonso: NA

Kate Feldman
July 16, 2025, 3:42 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tiebreaker rules

It's a 6-6 ballgame after nine innings and they do not play extra innings in the All-Star Game. There will be a mini-Home Run Derby to decide this one. This rule has been in place since 2022, but this is the first time we're seeing it in action. Here's how the swing-off works:

  • Each team picks three players.
  • Each player gets three swings.
  • Most homers after those nine swings wins.

The players are chosen ahead of time and have agreed to participate. They can hit in any order. If there's a tie after the first round, each side picks one player, and he takes three swings. They will do that until the tie is broken. 

Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, and Kyle Stowers will hit for the NL. Jonathan Aranda, Randy Arozarena, and Brent Rooker will hit for the AL.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 3:35 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

AL ties it on Kwan's infield single

Then immediately steals second. It's 6-6 in the ninth.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 3:27 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Oh man, Matt Olson saves another run and a double with a great play on Chisholm's hard-hit grounder down the line. It's down to Kwan with Witt at third as the tying run.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 3:24 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Díaz is coming in now. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Steven Kwan are due up for the AL.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 3:21 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Now Witt doubles. It's 6-5 and the tying run is at second with one out. Fun!

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 3:19 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Byron Buxton doubles to bring the tying run to the plate. Bobby Witt Jr. is up, fulling capable of tying this game.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 3:19 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Reminder: They don't play in extra-innings in the All-Star Game. If it's tied after nine innings, they have a mini-Home Run Derby (!). We need that one of these years.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 3:18 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Robert Suarez on to close it for the NL. They're up 6-4. Edwin Díaz is the only other pitcher left in their bullpen. 

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 3:17 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

James Wood pinch-hit for Hunter Goodman last inning, and now Goodman is back in the game to catch. You can do that in the All-Star Game.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 3:16 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Andrés Muñoz coming in for the AL.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 3:04 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

How does anyone get a hit ever?

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 3:02 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

He's staying in the game, so that's a relief. Here comes James Wood.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 3:01 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:01 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

uh oh. Eugenio Suárez hit with a pitch in the hand/wrist area and seems to be in pain.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 3:00 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 11:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Last few weeks have been rough for him, but he's been very good overall. Fun success story for the White Sox.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 2:59 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Shane Smith!

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 2:59 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

James Wood on deck, so every position player will have gotten in.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:58 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Heading to the bottom of the eighth, it's 6-4 NL. It's been a fun one. 

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:55 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Zach McKinstry on deck. James Wood is going to be the last position player not in the game. 

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:53 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Alejandro Kirk is your nightly "great ballplayers come in all different shapes and sizes" reminder.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 2:52 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:52 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jacob Misiorowski gets the eighth inning for the NL, as they cling to that two-run lead.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:46 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:46 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Looks like the largest comeback in All-Star Game history is five runs in 1955. AL led that game 5-0, NL tied it, then won in the 12th on Stan Musial's walk-off homer.

Mike Axisa
July 16, 2025, 2:37 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:37 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

And it's now 6-4 NL

An RBI grounder from Bobby Witt Jr. plates Maikel Garcia, who walked, stole second and advanced to third on an error.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:27 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The lead has been cut in half

Brent Rooker greets Randy Rodriguez with a three-run shot and it's 6-3 NL. The AL has some life.

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:22 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Hank Aaron tribute

The Braves and Major League Baseball put on a show here before the seventh inning in honor of the legendary Henry Aaron. The coolest aspect as a firework to simulate the path of a home run accompanied by virtual footsteps on a diamond on the video board. 

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:19 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

41,702 attendance, a sellout, obviously

Matt Snyder
July 16, 2025, 2:16 AM
Jul. 15, 2025, 10:16 pm EDT
See More
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    ASG MVP Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Boone Sound Off After Historic All-Star Game

  • Image thumbnail
    5:10

    Highlights: 2025 MLB All-Star Game (7/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    MLB All-Star Game Recap: Kyle Schwarber Goes 3-3 In Home Run Swing off to Win All-Star Game For NL

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    MLB All-Star Game Recap: Favorite Moment from All-Star Game

  • Image thumbnail
    2:49

    MLB All-Star Game Recap: Should Swing Off Be Part of Regular Season Games?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    MLB All-Star Game Recap: What ASG Swing Off Moment Means for Schwarber

  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    MLB All-Star Game Recap: Aaron Boone Makes Questionable Selections for Swing Off

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    MLB 2nd Half Storylines: Chances Raleigh, Judge Can Break AL HR Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    MLB 2nd Half Storylines: Pick to Win World Series

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    MLB 2nd Half Storylines: Rob Manfred in Charge of Adding New MLB Media Rights Partner

  • Image thumbnail
    3:21

    MLB 2nd Half Storylines: Examining Trade Deadline Approaches For AL East Teams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    MLB 2nd Half Storylines: What to Make of Timing of Rays Being Sold

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Who Jim Bowden thinks will win All-Star Game MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Bowden's O/U American League vs National League

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Paul Skenes Starting Back-to-Back All-Star Games

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    MLB AL Lineup Features HR Leaders Cal Raleigh & Aaron Judge

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    2025 MLB All-Star Game to Showcase Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Reigning AL Cy Young Winner Tarik Skubal Gets Nod from Bowden

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Favorite Props: Velocity Of Paul Skenes First Pitch

See All MLB Videos