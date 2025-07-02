Major League Baseball announced the starters for the 2025 All-Star Game on Wednesday night. The announcement came after two phases of fan voting. Before we get to those results, though, it's worth remembering: this year's Midsummer Classic is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia, the regular-season home of the Atlanta Braves.

Two of the starters were already known: New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani were the vote leaders in their respective leagues. As a reward, they were both allowed to forgo the second phase of voting and were named to starting posts.

Notably, Francisco Lindor earned his first career All-Star starting nod and his first selection since being acquired by the New York Mets prior to the 2021 season. Elsewhere, Jacob Wilson of the A's upset Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals in the balloting and as such became the first ever rookie shortstop to win the fan vote. Slugging catcher Cal Raleigh became the first Seattle Mariners player to earn a starting nod since Nelson Cruz in 2015. Comeback story Javier Báez of the Detroit Tigers has now earned his third starting nod at his third different position, while Diamondbacks star Ketel Marteis the first National League second baseman to win consecutive fan votes since Chase Utley claimed five straight from 2006-10. At the team level, the Tigers and Dodgers lead all comers with three selections each among the starting position players.

The remainder of the All-Star Game rosters will be named on Sunday, July 6. As a reminder: the rest of the rosters are decided through a combination of fan and player vote. The two sides will then meet in Georgia on July 15, with Yankees skipper Aaron Boone guiding the American League and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts at the helm for the National League. Each manager will select his team's starting pitcher for the All-Star Game.

Here's the full list of All-Star starting position players, as chosen by the fans:

American League

Catcher: Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners, first career All-Star selection)

First baseman: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays, fourth)

Second baseman: Gleyber Torres (Detroit Tigers, first)

Third baseman: José Ramírez (Cleveland Guardians, seventh)

Shortstop: Jacob Wilson (Athletics, first)

Outfielders: Aaron Judge (New York Yankees, seventh); Riley Greene (Detroit Tigers, first); Javier Báez (Tigers, third)

Designated hitter: Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles, first)

And here's the National League.

National League

Catcher: Will Smith (Los Angeles Dodgers, third career All-Star selection)

First baseman: Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers, ninth)

Second baseman: Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks, third)

Third baseman: Manny Machado (San Diego Padres, seventh)

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor (New York Mets, fifth)

Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves, fifth); Pete Crow-Armstrong (Chicago Cubs, first); Kyle Tucker (Chicago Cubs, fourth)

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers, fifth)