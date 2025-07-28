New users can take advantage of the top MLB DFS promotions and odds boosts from sites like Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper and ParlayPlay. Monday's slate is an ideal one for MLB DFS contests with all 30 teams in action and top pitchers on the mound. Two-time Cy Young winner, Jacob deGrom, is in contention for his third award as he'll tote the rubber, while 23-year-old phenom Jacob Misiorowski will resume his campaign to win Rookie of the Year. Star pitchers often elicit high interest on MLB DFS sites and in daily MLB Fantasy contests as you only get to use them every five or so days, making Monday MLB DFS promos ones to seek out.

MLB props, lines for Monday, July 28

Formats and lines will vary across the various DFS sites, but deGrom will definitely be one of the most sought after pitchers as he faces the Angels. He uncharacteristically struggled versus Los Angeles just three weeks ago, allowing 3 ER, which is his second-most of the season. With a 2.28 ERA on the season that ranks third in the National League, deGrom's consensus line for earned runs allowed is 1.5. Perhaps assisting with picks on MLB DFS sites with this over/under is knowing that the game takes place in Los Angeles, and deGrom's ERA is 2.75 on the road, compared to 1.91 at home.

Meanwhile, Misiorowski has racked up strikeouts left and right and has notched a combined 19 K over his last two starts. He and Milwaukee, however, will face the Cubs, whose 5.27 runs scored per game are the most in Major League Baseball. The rookie's over/under for strikeouts is 5.5 as he's averaging 6.7 strikeouts across his half-dozen starts so far.

Those on the mound aren't the only ones who will be popular to target with MLB DFS promo codes. Sluggers such as Shohei Ohtani (+145), Cal Raleigh (+165) and Mike Trout (+300) are some of the most likely players to hit a home run on Monday.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all contest sites. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for these sites in most states, but it is 19 or older in Alabama and Nebraska and 21 or older in Massachusetts.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.