2025 MLB Draft grades: Pick-by-pick analysis for Kade Anderson, Ethan Holliday and every first-round pick

Major League Baseball's 2025 Draft has arrived. The 20-round draft process is underway, and Rounds 1-3 are in store for Sunday night as the Atlanta Braves host All-Star Game festivities this year. The Washington Nationals made a fairly surprising pick at the top of the draft, choosing high school shortstop Eli Willits at No. 1 overall. LSU left-hander Kade Anderson, the pre-draft favorite to go first overall (Caesars Sportsbook gave him -600 odds to go first just minutes before the draft), went No. 3 to the Mariners. The top five is rounded out by UCLA right-hander Tyler Bremner to the Angels at No. 2, prep shortstop Ethan Holliday (son of Matt, brother of Jackson) to the Rockies at No. 4 and LHP Liam Doyle out of the University of Tennessee to the Cardinals at No. 5.

The first 105 picks in the 2025 draft process will take place on Sunday night. The first round only features 27 picks this year as the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees were all stripped of their first-round selections as penalties for spending above luxury-tax thresholds.

We'll be grading all 27 of those first-round picks as they happen. Below is the info for the draft, plus grades for every first-round selection.

Where to watch 2025 MLB Draft

Date: Sunday, July 13 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta

TV: ESPN, MLB Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

2025 MLB Draft First-round grades

1. Nationals: Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK) -- Grade: A

2. Angels: Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara -- Grade: C

3. Mariners: Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU -- Grade: A

4. Rockies: Ethan Holliday, SS, Stillwater HS (OK) -- Grade: A

5. Cardinals: Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee -- Grade: A

6. Pirates: Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (CA)