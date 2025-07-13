Skip to Main Content
2025 MLB Draft grades: Pick-by-pick analysis for Kade Anderson, Ethan Holliday and every first-round pick

We're grading every first-round pick live as they happen Sunday night in the 2025 MLB Draft

Major League Baseball's 2025 Draft has arrived. The 20-round draft process is underway, and Rounds 1-3 are in store for Sunday night as the Atlanta Braves host All-Star Game festivities this year. The Washington Nationals made a fairly surprising pick at the top of the draft, choosing high school shortstop Eli Willits at No. 1 overall. LSU left-hander Kade Anderson, the pre-draft favorite to go first overall (Caesars Sportsbook gave him -600 odds to go first just minutes before the draft), went No. 3 to the Mariners. The top five is rounded out by UCLA right-hander Tyler Bremner to the Angels at No. 2, prep shortstop Ethan Holliday (son of Matt, brother of Jackson) to the Rockies at No. 4 and LHP Liam Doyle out of the University of Tennessee to the Cardinals at No. 5.

The first 105 picks in the 2025 draft process will take place on Sunday night. The first round only features 27 picks this year as the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees were all stripped of their first-round selections as penalties for spending above luxury-tax thresholds.

We'll be grading all 27 of those first-round picks as they happen. Below is the info for the draft, plus grades for every first-round selection.

Where to watch 2025 MLB Draft

Date: Sunday, July 13 | Time: 6 p.m. ET
Location: Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta
TV: ESPN, MLB Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

2025 MLB Draft First-round grades

1. Nationals: Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK) -- Grade: A
2. Angels: Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara -- Grade: C
3. Mariners: Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU -- Grade: A
4. Rockies: Ethan Holliday, SS, Stillwater HS (OK) -- Grade: A
5. Cardinals: Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee -- Grade: A
6. Pirates: Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (CA)

No. 5: Cardinals select Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee

Doyle is a fascinating pitcher. He has probably the best heater in the class, but he's highly dependent on that offering at a time when MLB teams favor non-fastballs. (To be fair, he does have other pitches; he just didn't need to use them often.) Between that and a propulsive delivery, Doyle might've been typecast as a reliever 15 years ago. Instead, he'll get a chance to develop into a plus starting pitcher. Grade: A

 
No. 4: Rockies select Ethan Holliday, SS, Stillwater HS (OK)

Holliday marries a good approach with big-time strength from the left side. He's not going to remain at shortstop, however, and there's enough swing and miss in his game to give evaluators some pause. I think it's a fine pick for the Rockies, especially with how tough it is for any pitcher to be a "good" fit in Coors Field. Grade: A

 
No. 3: Mariners select Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU

Anderson would have been a defensible No. 1 pick. He's an SEC-vetted lefty with four above-average offerings who ought to be in the majors by this time next year. It doesn't hurt his chances of having a long career that the Mariners have demonstrated they're highly skilled at pitching development. Grade: A

 
No. 2: Angels select Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

The Angels have reliably gone slot or under with their first-round picks in recent years, all the while emphasizing collegiate talent that could move quickly. I have to assume the former is the case here, too -- the latter sure is. Bremner, who entered the spring in contention for the top of the draft, has an elite changeup and saw his performance tick up late in the year after rediscovering his fastball. I think there were better arms available, but that doesn't necessarily make this a bad pick -- it just depends on how much the Angels saved and who they use it on later. Grade: C

 
No. 1: Nationals select Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK)

I didn't think the Nationals had the stomach to take a 17-year-old, but I applaud the decision. Willits is the best prospect in the class, in my opinion. He's a well-rounded switch-hitter with the potential for four above-average or plus tools (everything but power). He also won't turn 18 until December, and there's plenty of research out there showing that this kind of competency at such a young age tends to be a positive indicator of future success -- Mike Trout and Francisco Lindor, for instance, were both drafted as 17-year-olds. This is the kind of long-term decision you want a team picking No. 1 to make. Grade: A

 
Commissioner Rob Manfred was booed as he walked to the podium to deliver his opening remarks. The draft has officially begun. The Nationals are on the clock.

Mike Axisa
July 13, 2025, 10:07 PM
Jul. 13, 2025, 6:07 pm EDT
 
Who else could go No. 1?

There's no clear-cut best draft candidate this year, lending some more intrigue to the night. Will the Nationals focus on a college player who could be in the majors sooner or a high schooler they can mold and develop? Hitter or pitcher? With a new interim GM, our guess is as good as anyone's.

Ranking draft's top 30 prospects

Kade Anderson is the favorite to go No. 1. Ethan Holliday is the best-known name in the draft. But the best player? According to our R.J. Anderson, that is high school shortstop Eli Willits. Here are Anderson's complete top-30 player rankings:

