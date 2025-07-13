The 2025 Major League Baseball Draft will take place over the next two days, with Rounds 1-3 on Sunday night and Rounds 4-20 on Monday. The Nationals hold the first pick after winning the lottery despite entering with just 10.2% odds. They previously took Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper with the No. 1 pick, both wildly successful decisions. Who could hear their name called first Sunday night? The top tier of talent is more open than some years, with players like LSU's Kade Anderson, Tennessee's Liam Doyle and Florida State's Jamie Arnold jockeying to go No. 1, alongside high schoolers Ethan Holliday (son of Matt, brother of Jackson) and Eli Willits (son of Reggie).

Unlike other sports, MLB's draft does not produce immediate impact-makers. Instead, many of the players drafted will spend years developing in the minors before being called up to the big leagues to help their team -- or someone else's. Some will take less time. A few picks in the 2024 Draft, like Cam Smith (Astros) and Ryan Johnson (Angels) both debuted in the majors on Opening Day 2025.

Here's how you can watch the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Where to watch 2025 MLB Draft

Date: Sunday, July 13 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta

TV: ESPN, MLB Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Below is the order for the entire draft. The Yankees, Mets and Dodgers don't have first-round picks this year after exceeding luxury-tax thresholds in 2024.

