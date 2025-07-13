2025 MLB Draft order: Full list of picks with Nationals at No. 1, Mariners and Cardinals in top five
The 20-round 2025 MLB Draft gets started on Sunday night
The 2025 Major League Baseball Draft will take place over the next two days, with Rounds 1-3 on Sunday night and Rounds 4-20 on Monday. The Nationals hold the first pick after winning the lottery despite entering with just 10.2% odds. They previously took Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper with the No. 1 pick, both wildly successful decisions. Who could hear their name called first Sunday night? The top tier of talent is more open than some years, with players like LSU's Kade Anderson, Tennessee's Liam Doyle and Florida State's Jamie Arnold jockeying to go No. 1, alongside high schoolers Ethan Holliday (son of Matt, brother of Jackson) and Eli Willits (son of Reggie).
Unlike other sports, MLB's draft does not produce immediate impact-makers. Instead, many of the players drafted will spend years developing in the minors before being called up to the big leagues to help their team -- or someone else's. Some will take less time. A few picks in the 2024 Draft, like Cam Smith (Astros) and Ryan Johnson (Angels) both debuted in the majors on Opening Day 2025.
Here's how you can watch the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.
Where to watch 2025 MLB Draft
Date: Sunday, July 13 | Time: 6 p.m. ET
Location: Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta
TV: ESPN, MLB Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
Below is the order for the entire draft. The Yankees, Mets and Dodgers don't have first-round picks this year after exceeding luxury-tax thresholds in 2024.
First round
1. Washington Nationals
2. Los Angeles Angels
3. Seattle Mariners
4. Colorado Rockies
5. St. Louis Cardinals
6. Pittsburgh Pirates
7. Miami Marlins
8. Toronto Blue Jays
9. Cincinnati Reds
10. Chicago White Sox
11. Athletics
12. Texas Rangers
13. San Francisco Giants
14. Tampa Bay Rays
15. Boston Red Sox
16. Minnesota Twins
17. Chicago Cubs
18. Arizona Diamondbacks
19. Baltimore Orioles
20. Milwaukee Brewers
21. Houston Astros
22. Atlanta Braves
23. Kansas City Royals
24. Detroit Tigers
25. San Diego Padres
26. Philadelphia Phillies
27. Cleveland Guardians
Prospect Promotion Incentive picks
28. Kansas City Royals
Compensation picks
29. Arizona Diamondbacks
30. Baltimore Orioles
31. Baltimore Orioles
32. Milwaukee Brewers
Competitive Balance Round A
33. Boston Red Sox (acquired from the Brewers in the trade for Quinn Priester)
34. Detroit Tigers
35. Seattle Mariners
36. Minnesota Twins
37. Baltimore Orioles (acquired from the Rays in the trade for Bryan Baker)
Continued first round (CBT penalties)
38. New York Mets
39. New York Yankees
40. Los Angeles Dodgers
Continued Competitive Balance Round A
41. Los Angeles Dodgers (acquired from the Reds in the trade for Gavin Lux)
42. Tampa Bay Rays (acquired from the Athletics in the trade for Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez)
43. Miami Marlins
Second round
44. Chicago White Sox
45. Colorado Rockies
46. Miami Marlins
47. Los Angeles Angels
48. Athletics
49. Washington Nationals
50. Pittsburgh Pirates
51. Cincinnati Reds
52. Texas Rangers
53. Tampa Bay Rays
54. Minnesota Twins
55. St. Louis Cardinals
56. Chicago Cubs
57. Seattle Mariners
58. Baltimore Orioles
59. Milwaukee Brewers
60. Atlanta Braves
61. Kansas City Royals
62. Detroit Tigers
63. Philadelphia Phillies
64. Cleveland Guardians
65. Los Angeles Dodgers
Competitive Balance Round B
66. Cleveland Guardians
Compensation picks
67. Tampa Bay Rays (compensation for unsigned 2024 No. 66 overall pick Tyler Bell)
68. Milwaukee Brewers (compensation for unsigned 2024 No. 67 overall pick Chris Levonas)
Competitive Balance Round B
69. Baltimore Orioles
70. Cleveland Guardians (acquired from the Diamondbacks in the trade for Josh Naylor)
71. Kansas City Royals
72. St. Louis Cardinals
73. Pittsburgh Pirates
74. Colorado Rockies
Compensation pick
75. Boston Red Sox (compensation for Nick Pivetta. The Padres forfeited their second-round pick for signing Pivetta.)
Third round
76. Chicago White Sox
77. Colorado Rockies
78. Miami Marlins
79. Los Angeles Angels
80. Washington Nationals
81. Toronto Blue Jays
82. Pittsburgh Pirates
83. Cincinnati Reds
84. Texas Rangers
85. San Francisco Giants
86. Tampa Bay Rays
87. Boston Red Sox
88. Minnesota Twins
89. St. Louis Cardinals
90. Chicago Cubs
91. Seattle Mariners
92. Arizona Diamondbacks
93. Baltimore Orioles
94. Milwaukee Brewers
95. Houston Astros
96. Atlanta Braves
97. Kansas City Royals
98. Detroit Tigers
99. San Diego Padres
100. Philadelphia Phillies
101. Cleveland Guardians
102. New York Mets
103. New York Yankees
104. Los Angeles Dodgers
Compensation pick
105. Los Angeles Angels
Fourth round
106. Chicago White Sox
107. Colorado Rockies
108. Miami Marlins
109. Los Angeles Angels
110. Athletics
111. Washington Nationals
112. Toronto Blue Jays
113. Pittsburgh Pirates
114. Cincinnati Reds
115. Texas Rangers
116. San Francisco Giants
117. Tampa Bay Rays
118. Boston Red Sox
119. Minnesota Twins
120. St. Louis Cardinals
121. Chicago Cubs
122. Seattle Mariners
123. Arizona Diamondbacks
124. Baltimore Orioles
125. Milwaukee Brewers
126. Houston Astros
127. Atlanta Braves
128. Kansas City Royals
129. Detroit Tigers
130. San Diego Padres
131. Philadelphia Phillies
132. Cleveland Guardians
133. New York Mets
134. New York Yankees
135. Los Angeles Dodgers
Compensation picks
136. Atlanta Braves
Fifth round
137. Chicago White Sox
138. Colorado Rockies
139. Miami Marlins
140. Los Angeles Angels
141. Athletics
142. Washington Nationals
143. Toronto Blue Jays
144. Pittsburgh Pirates
145. Cincinnati Reds
146. Texas Rangers
147. Tampa Bay Rays
148. Boston Red Sox
149. Minnesota Twins
150. St. Louis Cardinals
151. Chicago Cubs
152. Seattle Mariners
153. Arizona Diamondbacks
154. Baltimore Orioles
155. Milwaukee Brewers
156. Houston Astros
157. Atlanta Braves
158. Kansas City Royals
159. Detroit Tigers
160. San Diego Padres
161. Philadelphia Phillies
162. Cleveland Guardians
163. New York Mets
164. New York Yankees
165. Los Angeles Dodgers
Remaining rounds
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
- Miami Marlins
- Los Angeles Angels
- Athletics
- Washington Nationals
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Cincinnati Reds
- Texas Rangers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- San Francisco Giants
- Boston Red Sox
- Minnesota Twins
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Chicago Cubs
- Seattle Mariners
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Baltimore Orioles
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Houston Astros
- Atlanta Braves
- Kansas City Royals
- Detroit Tigers
- San Diego Padres
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Cleveland Guardians
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Los Angeles Dodgers