|Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK): Willits is a surefire shortstop with all the necessary weaponry to be a plus or better defender at maturation. He's also a promising switch-hitter with strong bat-to-ball and zone-management skills (though he seems unlikely to get to even average power). As an added bonus, Willits won't celebrate his 18th birthday until December -- studies have shown that such competence at a young age tends to bode well for the player's long-term outlook.
|Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara: Coming into the draft cycle, Bremner was viewed as a legitimate candidate to go in the top five on the strength of his elite changeup. He then scuffled to begin the season, exiting March with a 4.24 ERA that represented the highest in the Gauchos rotation. Bremner rebounded from there, notching 10 or more strikeouts in six of his final seven starts. (Notably, he had not punched out double digit batters in any appearance prior to April 4.) Scouts attributed Bremner's turnaround to him rediscovering his fastball.
|Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU: Anderson is a four-pitch lefty who survived an SEC vetting. What more do you need to know? Maybe that he possesses a low-90s fastball, two breaking balls (including a harder slider), and a changeup that generated ample whiffs against right-handed batters. And possibly that he's also shown good control over his pitches, averaging fewer than two walks per appearance. It's a strong year for collegiate lefties at the top of the draft, but Anderson might be the safest of the bunch.
Ethan Holliday, 3B/SS, Stillwater HS (OK): The most famous player in this year's draft. Holliday is the son of a former All-Star and the brother of a future one, placing enormous (and probably unfair) expectations on his own career. Fortunately, he's an intriguing prospect. Holliday is likely to end up at third base before all is said and done, but the real selling point here is and will remain his bat. He's a lefty hitter with a good approach and big-time strength, giving him the kind of on-base and slugging capacity that could entrench him in the middle of an order. Scouts do still have concerns about his contact chops, but they were encouraged by his decision to add a toe tap to his operation this spring and believe he'll work to get the most from his talent.
|Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee: Doyle was the breakout star of the college baseball season, hanging his star at the onset by striking out 47 batters in his first 20-plus innings. He didn't maintain that pace the rest of the way (how could he?), but he did lead the country in strikeout rate (42.6%). Doyle may find himself under the microscope for a few reasons. Foremost, he rode his mid-90s fastball so hard that his usage rate would've been highest among qualified MLB starting pitchers. Of course, it's hard to knock him for embracing what proved to be a winning strategy, and to his credit he did show enough promise with his other pitches (including a slider and change) that this may prove to be a non-factor.
2025 MLB Draft tracker, results: Live updates, complete list of every pick, first-round analysis
The 615-pick MLB Draft got started on Sunday night
Major League Baseball's 2025 Draft got started Sunday night. The Washington Nationals took high school shortstop Eli Willits with the first of 615 picks that will be made before Monday evening. The Angels, Mariners, Rockies and Cardinals round out the top five in the first-round draft order.
Kade Anderson, a lefty out of LSU, was the No. 1 pick in the latest CBS Sports mock draft. Willits was the top-ranked player in our draft prospect rankings. Meanwhile, Ethan Holliday was probably the best-known name entering the draft as the high school infielder tries to follow his father (Matt) and brother (Jackson) to the big leagues.
Below you'll find CBS Sports' complete 2025 MLB Draft tracker. We have every pick in the class, plus analysis on each of the 27 first-round selections.
MLB Draft: First-round picks, analysis
