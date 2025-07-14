2025 MLB Draft tracker, results: Full list of 615 draft picks, analysis of every team's first-round selection
The 2025 Draft is in the books
Major League Baseball's 2025 Draft has officially wrapped. The draft kicked off Sunday night as the Washington Nationals took high school shortstop Eli Willits with the first of 615 picks that were made by Monday evening. Tyler Bremner (Angels), Kade Anderson (Mariners), Ethan Holliday (Rockies) and Liam Doyle (Tennessee) rounded out the top five.
Willits was a surprise at No. 1 overall. Anderson was the favorite to go first before the draft (he was listed with -600 odds on Caesars Sportsbook), but the Nats are betting on the 17-year-old after making a major organizational reshuffle last week.
The first round only featured 27 picks this year as the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees were all stripped of their first-round selection due to Competitive Balance Tax penalties.
Below you'll find CBS Sports' complete 2025 MLB Draft tracker. We will have every pick in the class and analysis on each of the 27 first-round selections.
MLB Draft: First-round picks, analysis
|1
| Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK): Willits is a surefire shortstop with all the necessary weaponry to be a plus or better defender at maturation. He's also a promising switch-hitter with strong bat-to-ball and zone-management skills (though he seems unlikely to get to even average power). As an added bonus, Willits won't celebrate his 18th birthday until December -- studies have shown that such competence at a young age tends to bode well for the player's long-term outlook.
|2
|Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara: Coming into the draft cycle, Bremner was viewed as a legitimate candidate to go in the top five on the strength of his elite changeup. He then scuffled to begin the season, exiting March with a 4.24 ERA that represented the highest in the Gauchos rotation. Bremner rebounded from there, notching 10 or more strikeouts in six of his final seven starts. (Notably, he had not punched out double digit batters in any appearance prior to April 4.) Scouts attributed Bremner's turnaround to him rediscovering his fastball.
|3
|Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU: Anderson is a four-pitch lefty who survived an SEC vetting. What more do you need to know? Maybe that he possesses a low-90s fastball, two breaking balls (including a harder slider), and a changeup that generated ample whiffs against right-handed batters. And possibly that he's also shown good control over his pitches, averaging fewer than two walks per appearance. It's a strong year for collegiate lefties at the top of the draft, but Anderson might be the safest of the bunch.
|4
|Ethan Holliday, 3B/SS, Stillwater HS (OK): The most famous player in this year's draft. Holliday is the son of a former All-Star and the brother of a future one, placing enormous (and probably unfair) expectations on his own career. Fortunately, he's an intriguing prospect. Holliday is likely to end up at third base before all is said and done, but the real selling point here is and will remain his bat. He's a lefty hitter with a good approach and big-time strength, giving him the kind of on-base and slugging capacity that could entrench him in the middle of an order. Scouts do still have concerns about his contact chops, but they were encouraged by his decision to add a toe tap to his operation this spring and believe he'll work to get the most from his talent.
|5
|Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee: Doyle was the breakout star of the college baseball season, hanging his star at the onset by striking out 47 batters in his first 20-plus innings. He didn't maintain that pace the rest of the way (how could he?), but he did lead the country in strikeout rate (42.6%). Doyle may find himself under the microscope for a few reasons. Foremost, he rode his mid-90s fastball so hard that his usage rate would've been highest among qualified MLB starting pitchers. Of course, it's hard to knock him for embracing what proved to be a winning strategy, and to his credit he did show enough promise with his other pitches (including a slider and change) that this may prove to be a non-factor.
|6
|Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (CA): Hernandez is arguably the most polarizing player in the class because of the clash between the macro and the micro. Empirically, prep right-handers are a terrible bet to make in the early stages of the draft. Is it fair to hold someone else's history against Hernandez? That's where opinions may differ. If you're just weighing him on his own merits, he's a physical, live-armed righty with a good changeup and a feel for spin. You can envision this working, and possibly working out well -- you just have to block out the howls of failures past to do it.
|7
|Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State: Precedent says someone of Arquette's size will end up moving off shortstop. There've been just three players his listed height (6-foot-5) or taller to appear in 50 or more games at shortstop in a single season during the wild card era: Mike Morse, Oneil Cruz, and Elly De La Cruz. If and when Arquette has to relocate, he should be able to slot in at third base just fine thanks to a strong arm and capable hands. Offensively, his best attribute is his good power. He saw both his strikeout and walk rates improve this year, though evaluators continue to have concerns about his swing-and-miss tendencies -- especially since they stem from him having long limbs. Arquette still ought to be the first college position player drafted.
|8
|JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis HS (MS): Parker can really swing it from the left side, earning plus hit tool projections with the chance for average or better power to follow. He's also likely to remain somewhere on the dirt, albeit probably not at shortstop. That combination has enabled him to climb boards over the spring and summer, with the scouts that I spoke with predicting he'll go within the first dozen picks. Parker's twin brother Jacob, an outfielder, is also in this class. Both are committed to Mississippi State.
|9
|Steele Hall, SS, Hewitt-Trussville HS (AL): Hall, a dynamic player with youth on his side, has benefitted from a lot of helium this spring. Not only is he an elite runner but he has legitimate slugging upside and he won't celebrate his 18th birthday until later this month.
|10
|Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS (CA): Carlson is technically a two-way player, but it's doubtful he'll ever pitch as a professional. His strong right arm should come in handy anyway, forming part of an impressive defensive package with his quality hands and smooth actions. Carlson holds some offensive promise, too, as he employs a line-drive stroke with a chance at accessing average or better juice. It's possible that at maturation Carlson boasts five average or better tools. Even shy of that, his defensive acumen gives him a high floor.
|11
|Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State: Arnold was unable to match last season's statistical brilliance. His ERA and walk rate increased year over year while his strikeout rate and innings count decreased. Despite the slippage, there's still plenty to like. Arnold has a full arsenal -- two low-to-mid-90s fastballs, a slider, and a newly minted split-change -- that he delivers from a sidearm slot, creating a flat plane to the top of the strike zone. His delivery, which looks like someone spliced together aspects of Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale, does require his elbow to creep above the shoulder line -- an element that evaluators point to as a concern with respect to command and durability.
|12
|Gavin Fien, SS/3B, Great Oak HS (CA): Fien is a prepster in possession of a high ceiling. He's a projectable right-handed hitter with good strength and an advanced eye. The scouts I've spoken with believe that he'll outgrow shortstop, likely necessitating a move over to the hot corner. Sometimes those expectations prove to be premature or incorrect -- look no further than Phillies prospect Aidan Miller, who seems far more likely to stick at short now than he did entering the 2023 draft.
|13
|Gavin Kilen, 2B, Tennessee: Kilen hit .357 with 15 home runs and leveraged an improved approach into more walks than strikeouts while playing for an SEC powerhouse. Clearly he's a safe bet, right? We'll see. Kilen, who missed time with a hamstring injury, didn't perform nearly as well during conference play. Instead, he hit for a .712 OPS and struck out 11 more times than he walked in 22 games. That continued a worrisome trend from the previous summer's Cape Cod League, when he posted a .674 OPS with a wood bat.
|14
|Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek HS (GA): Pierce is a coach's son who earns rave reviews for his instincts and his athleticism, the combination of which allows him to play plus or better defense at shortstop. Offensively, he possesses a contact-over-power profile from the right side. Pierce celebrated his 19th birthday ahead of the draft, making him a little older for a prep prospect.
|15
|Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma: Witherspoon improved his game across the board this season, from upping his strikeout-minus-walk percentage (14.1% to 25.9%) to padding his arsenal. Witherspoon, still ever capable of chucking his mid-to-upper-90s heater, now has three other distinct pitches he's comfortable using as needed: two breaking balls and a cutter. As for his quick arm stroke -- and trust that it's quicker than this aside -- it's worth noting that even during conference play he walked fewer batters than the other top collegiates.
|16
|Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest: Houston is a shortstop who just hit .354, established new highs in home runs (15) and stolen bases (19), and walked as often as he struck out while playing for an ACC powerhouse. Why didn't he go higher? Substandard strength. His homer tally was skewed by a favorable offensive environment (six other Demon Deacons cleared double digits), and it's hard to forget that he recorded just two extra-base hits in 27 Cape Cod League games.
|17
|Ethan Conrad, OF/1B, Wake Forest: Conrad transferred from Marist to Wake Forest after posting one of the most impressive individual years in college baseball. Evaluators were eager to see not only how he fared against better quality of competition, but how he took to center field after spending most of his time at first base. The initial returns were promising: he hit .372/.495/.744 with seven home runs and more walks than strikeouts in his first 21 games. Unfortunately, that's where his year ended. Conrad required season-ending shoulder surgery in April, taking him out of the equation in the early stages of conference play.
|18
|Kayson Cunningham, SS/2B, Johnson HS (TX): Cunningham is one of the most polished prep hitters in the class. He combines a mature left-handed swing with an appreciable feel for contact and the strike zone alike. Cunningham celebrated his 19th birthday in late June, putting him on the older side for a high school player.
|19
|Ike Irish, C/OF, Auburn: Irish's viability as a catcher has long inspired debate. His platform season didn't help settle the argument, as he spent most of the year in the outfield after an errant pitch fractured his shoulder blade. Ah, well. If nothing else, it's clear that Irish can hit. He posted a higher OPS in SEC play (1.332) than outside of it, all while homering 18 times, swiping 11 bases, and continuing to employ an all-fields approach.
|20
|Andrew Fischer, 3B, Tennessee: Fischer was a multi-time transfer who also logged innings at Duke and Ole Miss. He hit .341/.497/.760 with 25 home runs and more walks than strikeouts. Sometimes, overall seasonal lines are a mirage and players will have fattened up on the early portion of their schedule before hibernating through conference play. Not here. Fischer posted a 1.214 OPS and launched 11 home runs in 30 games against SEC foes.
|21
|Xavier Neyens, 3B, Mount Vernon HS (WA): Neyens is a sturdy left-handed hitter with a good eye and the potential for plus-plus power at maturation. The pressing matter here is how teams will weigh those traits and his middle-of-the-order upside against his swing-and-miss tendencies and his just-OK play at showcase events. Remember, clubs pay a lot of attention to those circuits because they're the only real exposure to top-flight competition that some prep players get.
|22
|Tate Southisene, SS, Basic HS (NV): Southisene is a dynamic player who combines up-the-middle athleticism with an aggressive operation that sees him swing to make damage. He's part of a loaded prep infielder class.
|23
|Sean Gamble, 2B, IMG Academy (FL): Gamble is a good athlete who shows strong offensive foundational skills flowing from an easy left-handed swing. He's been really impressive in showcase events against other top draft prospects. It's unclear if he'll play on the dirt or in the outfield in the future.
|24
|Jordan Yost, SS, Sickles HS (FL): Yost is a low-frills infielder with very good bat-to-ball skills. He went a little earlier than expected, but he continued to gain helium all spring into summer.
|25
|Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP/1B, Sunset HS (OR): Schoolcraft, a Tennessee commit, is a legitimate two-way prospect who was announced as a pitcher. He's listed at 6-foot-8 but he can really get down the mound, generating a flatter plane to the top of the strike zone than you might otherwise expect. While his velocity has ebbed and flowed, he's shown the capacity to touch into the upper-90s. He's also displayed enough promise with his secondary pitches to envision some intriguing right-tail possibilities.
|26
|Gage Wood, RHP, Arkansas: Nowadays, performance matters far less than projection -- the progressive teams are concerned not with what a player has done, not with what they are doing, but with what they can do. Wood, who missed two starts with a shoulder issue and then posted a 5.33 ERA in 25 innings, is a good example of that dynamic at play. He's went much higher than the statline suggests because of a quality arsenal (including a mid-to-upper-90s fastball and two breaking balls) and a stature and release point combination that creates a very flat plane to the top of the strike zone. If everything clicks -- and nothing tears or breaks -- he could develop into the best pitcher in the class.
|27
|Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M: LaViolette, at his best, could be called the Aaron Judge of college baseball: Towering, sneakily athletic offensive powerhouse with extreme power, plate discipline and swing-and-miss tendencies. That comparison, while a good thing in certain respects, made it difficult to forecast how he'd fare against professional pitching. Unfortunately, LaViolette's platform season gave him bigger problems to worry about. His batting average dipped nearly 50 points; his ISO dropped more than 100; and his strikeout rate, already on the high side, ticked up to 25.2%.
Prospect Promotion Incentive Pick
28. Royals: Josh Hammond, SS, Wesleyan Christian Academy (NC)
Compensation picks
29. Diamondbacks: Patrick Forbes, P, Louisville
30. Orioles: Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina
31. Orioles: Weihwa Aloy, SS, Arkansas
32. Brewers: Brady Ebel, SS, Corona HS (CA)
Competitive Balance Round A
33. Red Sox: Marcus Phillips, P, Tennessee
34. Tigers: Michael Oliveto, C, Happauge HS (NY)
35. Mariners: Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina
36. Twins: Riley Quick, P, Alabama
37. Orioles: Slater de Brun, OF, Summit HS (OR
Continued first round (CBT penalties)
38. Mets: Mitch Voit, TWP, Michigan
39. Yankees: Dax Kilby, SS, Newnan HS (GA)
40. Dodgers: Zachary Root, P, Arkansas
Continued Competitive Balance Round A
41. Dodgers: Charles Davalan, OF, Arkansas
42. Rays: Brendan Summerhill, OF, Arizona
43. Marlins: Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson
Second round
44. White Sox: Jaden Fauske, OF, Nazareth Academy (IL)
45. Rockies: JB Middleton, P, Southern Mississippi
46. Marlins: Brandon Compton, OF, Arizona State
47. Angels: Chase Shores, P, LSU
48. Athletics: Devin Taylor, OF, Indiana
49. Nationals: Ethan Petry, OF, South Carolina
50. Pirates: Angel Cervantes, P, Warren HS (CA)
51. Reds: Aaron Watson, P, Trinity Christian Academy (FL)
52. Rangers: AJ Russell, P, Tennessee
53. Rays: Cooper Flemming, SS, Aliso Niguel HS (CA)
54. Twins: Quentin Young, SS, Oaks Christian School (CA)
55. Cardinals: Ryan Mitchell, OF, Houston HS (TN)
56. Cubs: Kane Kepley, OF, North Carolina
57. Mariners: Nick Becker, SS, Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
58. Orioles: Joseph Dzierwa, P, Michigan State
59. Brewers: JD Thompson, P, Vanderbilt
60. Braves: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State
61. Royals: Michael Lombardi, P, Tulane
62. Tigers: Malachi Witherspoon, P, Oklahoma
63. Phillies: Cade Obermueller, P, Iowa
64. Guardians: Dean Curley, SS, Tennessee
65. Dodgers: Cam Leiter, P, Florida State
Competitive Balance Round B
66. Guardians: Aaron Walton, OF, Arizona
Compensation pick
67. Rays: Dean Moss, OF, IMG Academy (FL)
68. Brewers: Frank Cairone, P, Delsea Regional HS (NJ)
Competitive Balance Round B
69. Orioles: JT Quinn, P, Georgia
70. Guardians: Will Hynes, SS, Lorne Park (CAN)
71. Royals: Justin Lamkin, P, Texas A&M
72. Cardinals: Tanner Franklin, P, Tennessee
73. Pirates: Murf Gray, 3B, Fresno State
74. Rockies: Max Belyeu, OF, Texas
75. Red Sox: Henry Godbout, SS, Virginia
Third round
76. White Sox: Kyle Lodise, SS, Georgia Tech
77. Rockies: Ethan Hedges, 3B, USC
78. Marlins: Max Williams, OF, Florida State
79. Angels: Johnny Slawinski, P, Lyndon B. Johnson HS (TX)
80. Nationals: Landon Harmon, P, East Union Attendance Center HS (MS)
81. Blue Jays: Jake Cook, OF, Southern Mississippi
82. Pirates: Easton Carmichael, C, Oklahoma
83. Reds: Mason Morris, P, Mississippi
84. Rangers: Josh Owens, TWP, Providence Academy (TN)
85. Giants: Trevor Cohen, OF, Rutgers
86. Rays: Taitn Gray, C, Dallas Center-Grimes Community HS (IA)
87. Red Sox: Anthony Eyanson, P, LSU
88. Twins: James Ellwanger, P, Dallas Baptist
89. Cardinals: Jack Gurevitch, 1B, San Diego
90. Cubs: Dominick Reid, P, Abilene Christian
91. Mariners: Griffin Hugus, P, Miami
92. Diamondbacks: Brian Curley, P, Georgia
93. Orioles: RJ Austin, OF, Vanderbilt
94. Brewers: Jacob Morrison, P, Coastal Carolina
95. Astros: Ethan Frey, OF, LSU
96. Braves: Cody Miller, SS, East Tennessee State
97. Royals: Cameron Millar, P, Alhambra HS (CA)
98. Tigers: Ben Jacobs, P, Arizona State
99 Padres: Ryan Wideman, OF, Western Kentucky
100. Phillies: Cody Bowker, P, Vanderbilt
101. Guardians: Nolan Schubart, OF, Oklahoma State
102. Mets: Antonio Jimenez, SS, Central Florida
103. Yankees: Kaeden Kent, SS, Texas A&M
104. Dodgers: Landyn Vidourek, OF, Cincinnati
Compensation pick
105. Angels: Nate Snead, P, Tennessee
Fourth round
106. White Sox: Landon Hodge, C, Crespi Carmelite HS (CA)
107. Rockies: Riley Kelly, P, UC Irvine
108. Marlins: Drew Faurot, SS, Florida State
109. Angels: Jake Munroe, 3B, Louisville
110. Athletics: Gavin Turley, OF, Oregon State
111. Nationals: Miguel Sime Jr., P, Poly Prep Country Day (NY)
112. Blue Jays: Micah Bucknam, P, Dallas Baptist
113. Pirates: Gustavo Melendez, SS, Colegio La Merced (PR)
114. Reds: Mason Neville, OF, Oregon
115. Rangers: Mason McConnaughey, P, Nebraska
116. Giants: Lorenzo Meola, SS, Stetson
117. Rays: Dominic Fritton, P, NC State
118. Red Sox: Mason White, SS, Arizona
119. Twins: Jason Reitz, P, Oregon
120. Cardinals: Cade Crossland, P, Oklahoma
121. Cubs: Kaleb Wing, P, Scotts Valley HS (CA)
122. Mariners: Mason Peters, P, Dallas Baptist
123. Diamondbacks: Dean Livingston, P, Hebron Christian (GA)
124. Orioles: Colin Yeaman, SS, UC Irvine
125. Brewers: Joshua Flores, P, Lake Central HS (IN)
126. Astros: Nick Monistere, INF, Southern Mississippi
127. Braves: Briggs McKenzie, P, Corinth Holders HS (NC)
128. Royals: Nolan Sailors, OF, Creighton
129. Tigers: Caleb Leys, P, Maine
130. Padres: Michael Salina, P, St. Bonaventure
131. Phillies: Sean Youngerman, P, Oklahoma State
132. Guardians: Luke Hill, 3B, Ole Miss
133. Mets: Peter Kussow, P, Arrowhead Union HS (WI)
134. Yankees: Pico Kohn, P, Mississippi State
135. Dodgers: Aidan West, SS, Long Reach HS (MD)
Compensation pick
136. Braves: Dixon Williams, 2B, East Carolina
Fifth round
137. White Sox: Gabe Davis, P, Oklahoma State
138. Rockies: Cameron Nelson, OF, Wake Forest
139. Marlins: Chris Arroyo, 1B, Virginia
140. Angels: CJ Gray, P, A.L. Brown HS (NC)
141. Athletics: Zane Taylor, P, UNC Wilmington
142. Nationals: Coy James, SS, Davie HS (NC)
143. Blue Jays: Tim Piasentin, 3B, Foothills Composite HS (CAN)
144. Pirates: Adonys Guzman, C, Arizona
145. Reds: Eli Pitts, OF, North Atlanta HS (GA)
146. Rangers: Ben Abeldt, P, TCU
147. Rays: James Quinn-Irons, OF, George Mason
148. Red Sox: Christian Foutch, P, Arkansas
149. Twins: Matt Barr, P, SUNY Niagara
150. Cardinals: Ethan Young, P, East Carolina
151. Cubs: Kade Snell, OF, Alabama
152. Mariners: Korbyn Dickerson, OF, Indiana
153. Diamondbacks: Nathan Hall, OF, South Carolina
154. Orioles: Jaiden Lo Re, SS, Corona Del Sol HS (AZ)
155. Brewers: Sean Episcope, P, Princeton
156. Astros: Nick Potter, P, Wichita State
157. Braves: Conor Essenburg, OF, Lincoln-Way West HS (IL)
158. Royals: Aiden Jimenez, P, Arkansas
159. Tigers: Ryan Hall, P, North Gwinnett HS (GA)
160. Padres: Ty Harvey, C, Inspiration Academy (FL)
161. Phillies: Gabe Craig, P, Baylor
162. Guardians: Riley Nelson, 1B, Vanderbilt
163. Mets: Peyton Prescott, P, Florida State
164. Yankees: Core Jackson, SS, Utah
165. Dodgers: Davion Hickson, P, Rice
Sixth round
166. White Sox: Colby Shelton, SS, Florida
167. Rockies: Matt Klein, C, Louisville
168. Marlins: Joey Volini, P, Florida State
169. Angels: Luke Lacourse, P, Bay City Western HS (MI)
170. Athletics: Grant Richardson, P, Grand Canyon
171. Nationals: Boston Smith, C, Wright State
172. Blue Jays: Eric Snow, SS, Auburn
173. Pirates: Jack Anker, P, Fresno State
174. Reds: Braden Osbolt, P, Kennesaw State
175. Rangers: Jack Wheeler, 3B, Morris HS (IL)
176. Giants: Jordan Gottesman, P, Northeastern
177. Rays: Aidan Haugh, P, North Carolina
178. Red Sox: Leighton Finley, P, Georgia
179. Twins: Bruin Agbayani, SS, Saint Louis School (HI)
180. Cardinals: Matthew Miura, OF, Hawaii
181. Cubs: Josiah Hartshorn, OF, Orange Lutheran HS (CA)
182. Mariners: Lucas Kelly, P, Arizona State
183. Diamondbacks: Sawyer Hawks, P, Vanderbilt
184. Orioles: Caden Hunter, P, USC
185. Brewers: Daniel Dickinson, SS, LSU
186. Astros: Gabel Pentecost, P, Taylor University
187. Braves: Landon Beidelschies, P, Arkansas
188. Royals: Tyriq Kemp, SS, Baylor
189. Tigers: Grayson Grinsell, P, Oregon
190. Padres: Jaxon Dalena, P, Shippensburg
191. Phillies: James Tallon, P, Duke
192. Guardians: Nelson Kelji, P, Oregon State
193. Mets: Nathan Hall, P, Central Missouri
194. Yankees: Rory Fox, P, Notre Dame
195. Dodgers: Mason Ligenza, OF, Tamaqua Area HS (PA)
Seventh round
196. White Sox: Anthony DePino, 3B, Rhode Island
197. Rockies: Antoine Jean, P, Houston
198. Marlins: Jake Clemente, P, Florida
199. Angels: Lucas Mahlstedt, P, Clemson
200. Athletics: Logan Sauve, C, West Virginia
201. Nationals: Julian Tonghini, P, Arizona
202. Blue Jays: Dylan Watts, P, Auburn
203. Pirates: Brent Iredale, 3B, Arkansas
204. Reds: Justin Henschel, P, Florida Gulf Coast
205. Rangers: Paxton King, OF, Penn State
206. Giants: Cameron Maldonado, OF, Northeastern
207. Rays: Jacob Kuhn, P, Midland College
208. Red Sox: Myles Patton, P, Texas A&M
209. Twins: Jacob McCombs, OF, UC Irvine
210. Cardinals: Payton Graham, P, Gonzaga
211. Cubs: Pierce Coppola, P, Florida
212. Mariners: Colton Shaw, P, Yale
213. Diamondbacks: Joe Ariola, P, Wake Forest
214. Orioles: Hunter Allen, P, Ashland University
215. Brewers: Josiah Ragsdale, OF, Boston College
216. Astros: Jase Mitchell, C, Cape Henlopen HS (DE)
217. Braves: Zach Royse, P, UTSA
218. Royals: Bryson Dudley, P, Texas State
219. Tigers: Cale Wetwiska, OF, Northern Oklahoma College
220. Padres: Kerrington Cross, 3B, Cincinnati
221. Phillies: Matthew Fisher, P, Memorial HS (IN)
222. Guardians: Will McCausland, P, Ole Miss
223. Mets: Cam Tilly, P, Auburn
224. Yankees: Richie Bonomolo Jr., OF, Alabama
225. Dodgers: Mason Estrada, P, MIT
Eighth round
226. White Sox: Blaine Wynk, P, Ohio State
227. Rockies: Tanner Thach, 1B, UNC Wilmington
228. Marlins: Emilio Barreras, SS, Grand Canyon
229. Angels: Isaiah Jackson, OF, Arizona State
230. Athletics: Corey Braun, P, South Florida
231. Nationals: Riley Maddox, P, Ole Miss
232. Blue Jays: Danny Thompson Jr., P, UNC Greensboro
233. Pirates: Josh Tate, OF, Georgia Southern
234. Reds: Kyle McCoy, P, Maryland
235. Rangers: Evan Siary, P, Mississippi State
236. Giants: Ben Bybee, P, Arkansas
237. Rays: Aidan Cremarosa, P, Fresno State
238. Red Sox: Dylan Brown, P, Old Dominion
239. Twins: Ryan Sprock, 3B, Elon
240. Cardinals: Ryan Weingartner, SS, Penn State
241. Cubs: Jake Knapp, P, North Carolina
242. Mariners: Danny Macchiarola, P, Holy Cross
243. Diamondbacks: Jack Martinez, P, Arizona State
244. Orioles: Kailen Hamson, P, University of the Cumberlands
245. Brewers: Jayden Vucinovich, P, Bloomington Jefferson HS (MN)
246. Astros: Kyle Walker, 2B, Arizona State
247. Braves: Carter Lovasz, P, William & Mary
248. Royals: Brooks Bryan, C, Troy
249. Tigers: Nick Dumesnil, OF, Cal Baptist
250. Padres: Jamie Hitt, P, Oklahoma
251. Phillies: Brian Walter, P, Miami (FL)
252. Guardians: Anthony Martinez, 1B, Cal Irvine
253. Mets: Camden Lohman, P, Fr. Zumwalt North HS (MO)
254. Yankees: Mac Heuer, P, Texas Tech
255. Dodgers: Jack O'Connor, P, Virginia
Ninth round
256. White Sox: RIley Eikhoff, P, Coastal Carolina
257. Rockies: Zach Rogacki, C, SUNY Binghamton
258. Marlins: Kaiden Wilson, P, Texas A&M
259. Angels: Slate Alford, 3B, Georgia
260. Athletics: Daniel Bucciero, 3B, Fordham
261. Nationals: Wyatt Henseler, 3B Texas A&M
262. Blue Jays: Karson Ligon, P, Mississippi State
263. Pirates: Jared Jones, 1B, LSU
264. Reds: Kien Vu, OF, Arizona State
265. Rangers: Owen Proksch, P, Duke
266. Giants: Reid Worley, P, Cherokee HS (GA)
267. Rays: Mason Nichols, P, Ole Miss
268. Red Sox: Jacob Mayers, P, LSU
269. Twins: Justin Mitrovich, P, Elon
270. Cardinals: Michael Dattalo, 3B, Dallas Baptist
271. Cubs: Colton Book, P, Saint Joseph's
272. Mariners: Jackson Steensma, P, Appalachian State
273. Diamondbacks: Wallace Clark, SS, Duke
274. Orioles: Cam Lee, OF, Mineral Area College
275. Brewers: Andrew Healy, P, Duke
276. Astros: Kellan Oakes, P, Oregon Sate
277. Braves: Logan Braunschweig, OF, UAB
278. Royals: Shane Van Dam, P, NC State
279. Tigers: Trevor Heishman, P, St. John Bosco HS (CA)
280. Padres: Will Koger, P, Arizona State
281. Phillies: Matthew Ferrara, SS, Toms River HS East (NJ)
282. Guardians: Ryan Prager, P, Texas A&M
283. Mets: Anthony Frobose, SS, Lakeland HS (NY)
284. Yankees: Blake Gillespie, P, UNC Charlotte
285. Dodgers: Conner O'Neal, C, Southeastern Louisiana
10th round
286. White Sox: Daniel Wright, P, Iowa
287. Rockies: Austin Newton, P, South Florida
288. Marlins: Jake McCutcheon, 2B, Missouri State
289. Angels: Nick Rodriguez, 2B, Missouri State
290. Athletics: Samuel Dutton, P, Auburn
291. Nationals: Hunter Hines, 1B, Mississippi State
292. Blue Jays: Austin Smith, OF, San Diego
293. Pirates: Matt King, SS, Arizona State
294. Reds: Ty Doucette, 1B, Rutgers
295. Rangers: J.D. McReynolds, P, Central Missouri
296. Giants: Isaiah Barkett, 2B, Stetson
297. Rays: Trendan Parish, P, Texas Tech
298. Red Sox: Maximus Martin, SS, Kansas State
299. Twins: Shai Robinson, SS, Illinois State
300. Cardinals: Ty Van Dyke, P, Stetson
301. Cubs: Justin Stransky, C, Fresno State
302. Mariners: Isaac Lyon, P, Grand Canyon
303. Diamondbacks: Brady Counsell, SS, Kansas
304. Orioles: Dalton Neuschwander, P, University of West Florida
305. Brewers: Braylon Owens, P, UTSA
306. Astros: Zach Daudet, SS, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
307. Braves: Kade Woods, P, LSU
308. Royals: Max Martin, P, Cal Irvine
309. Tigers: Edian Espinal, C, Central Florida
310. Padres: Justin DeCriscio, SS, NC State
311. Phillies: Cole Gilley, P, Indiana
312. Guardians: Harrison Bodendorf, P, Oklahoma State
313. Mets: Tyler McLoughlin, P, Georgia
314. Yankees: Connor McGinnis, 2B, Houston
315. Dodgers: Jacob Frost, P, Kansas State
11th round
316. White Sox: Matthew Boughton, SS, Covenant HS (TX)
317. Rockies: Zach Harris, P, Georgia
318. Marlins: Jadon Williamson, P, Lewis-Clark College
319. Angels: Alton Davis II, P, Georgia
320. Athletics: Bobby Boser, SS, Florida
321. Nationals: Jack Moroknek, OF, Butler
322. Blue Jays: Jared Spencer, P, Texas
323. Pirates: Dylan Palmer, 2B, Hofstra
324. Reds: Jake Brink, P, College of Charleston
325. Rangers: Jacob Johnson, P, Pearl River College
326. Giants: Rod Barajas Jr., C, Saddleback College
327. Rays: Luke Jackson, P, Texas A&M
328. Red Sox: Barrett Morgan, P, Cowley County College
329. Twins: Ryan Daniels, 2B, UConn
330. Cardinals: Jalin Flores, SS, Texas
331. Cubs: Eli Jerzembeck, P, South Carolina
332. Mariners: Dusty Revis, P, Western Carolina
333. Diamondbacks: Luke Dotson, P, Mississippi State
334. Orioles: Holden deJong, P, NJIT
335. Brewers: CJ Hughes, SS, Junipero Serra HS (CA)
336. Astros: Justin Thomas, OF, Arkansas
337. Braves: Colin Daniel, P, UAB
338. Royals: Hunter Alberini, P, Arizona
339. Tigers: River Hamilton, P, Sam Barlow HS (OR)
340. Padres: Truitt Madonna, C, Ballard HS (WA)
341. Phillies: Will Vierling, C, Murray State
342. Guardians: Tyler Howard, C, Portland
343. Mets: Wyatt Vincent, OF, Nixa HS (MO)
344. Yankees: Ben Grable, P, Indiana
345. Dodgers: Dylan Tate, P, Oklahoma
12th round
346. White Sox: Ely Brown, OF, Mercer
347. Rockies: Brady Parker, P, Houston-Victoria
348. Marlins: Wilson Weber, C, Oregon State
349. Angels: Talon Haley, P, Lewisburg HS (MS)
350. Athletics: Alex Barr, P, Kanakakee Valley HS (IN)
351. Nationals: Ben Moore, P, Old Dominion
352. Blue Jays: Blaine Bullard, OF, Klein Cain HS (TX)
353. Pirates: Cameron Keshock, P, Samford
354. Reds: Carson Latimer, P, Sacramento State
355. Rangers: Jake Barbee, P, Jay M Robinson HS (NC)
356. Giants: Cody Delvecchio, P, UCLA
357. Rays: Brady Jones, P, Georgia Tech
358. Red Sox: Ethan Walker, P, Kentucky
359. Twins: Kolten Smith, P, Georgia
360. Cardinals: Kaden Echeman, P, Northern Kentucky
361. Cubs: Connor Spencer, P, Ole Miss
362. Mariners: Grant Jay, C, Dallas Baptist
363. Diamondbacks: Tayler Montiel, P, Tulane
364. Orioles: Daniel Lopez, P, Odessa College
365. Brewers: Cooper Underwood, P, Allatoona HS (GA)
366. Astros: Elijah Farley, OF, Navarro HS (TX)
367. Braves: Jay Woolfolk, P, Virginia
368. Royals: Matthew Hoskins, P, Georgia
369. Tigers: Cash Kuiper, P, Murray State
370. Padres: George Bilecki, OF, Lewis University
371. Phillies: Tyler Bowen, P, Lander University
372. Guardians: Ryan DeSanto, P, Penn State
373. Mets: Truman Pauley, P, Harvard
374. Yankees: Camden Troyer, OF, Liberty
375. Dodgers: Logan Lunceford, P, Wake Forest
13th round
376. White Sox: Ryan Galvan, C, Texas
377. Rockies: Izeah Muniz, P, Mr. San Antonio College
378. Marlins: Chase Renner, P, Penn State
379. Angels: Xavier Mitchell, P, Prestonwood Christian Academy (TX)
380. Athletics: Bryan Arendt, C, UNC Wilmington
381. Nationals: Tucker Biven, P, Louisville
382. Blue Jays: Trace Baker, P, UNC Wilmington
383. Pirates: Dylan Mathiesen, P, Liberty
384. Reds: Brady Afthim, P, UConn
385. Rangers: Aiden Robertson, P, Walters State College
387. Rays: Broedy Poppell, C, Florida A&M Ethan Storm, P, Rock Valley College
388. Red Sox: Jack Winnay, 3B, Wake Forest
389. Twins: Callan Fang, P, Harvard
390. Cardinals: Jake Shelagowski, P, Sagniaw Valley State
391. Cubs: Nate Williams, P, Mississippi State
392. Mariners: Aiden Taurek, OF, Saint Mary's
393. Diamondbacks: Alex Gavlan, P, Central Florida
394. Orioles: Brayden Smith, 2B, Oklahoma State
395. Brewers: Gavin Lauridsen, P, Foothill HS (CA)
396. Astros: Aubrey Smith, P, UNC Wilmington
397. Braves: Logan Forsythe, P, Louisiana Tech
398. Royals: Tyson Moran, SS, N/A
399. Tigers: Jack Goodman, SS, Northeastern
400. Padres: Dylan Grego, SS, Ball State
401. Phillies: Jack Barker, OF, College of Southern Idaho
402. Guardians: Aaron Savary, P, Iowa
403. Mets: Frank Camarillo, P, UC Santa Barbara
404. Yankees: Kyle West, 1B, West Virginia
405. Dodgers: Robby Porco, P, West Virginia
14th round
406. White Sox: Max Banks, P, Washington
407. Rockies: Luke Broderick, P, Nebraska
408. Marlins: Carson Laws, P, Texas State
409. Angels: TJ Ford, OF, Trinity Christian (GA)
410. Athletics: Griffin Kirn, P, West Virginia
411. Nationals: Nick Hollifield, C, UAB
412. Blue Jays: Noah Palmese, P, Webber International University
413. Pirates: Connor Hamilton, P, Montgomery Bell Academy (TN)
414. Reds: Bryce Archie, P, South Florida
415. Rangers: Landon Manzi, P, Killingly HS (CT)
416. Giants: Trey Seeley, P, Hope International University
417. Rays: Jacob Hartlaub, P, Ball State
418. Red Sox: Carter Rasmussen, P, Wofford
419. Twins: Merit Jones, P, Utah
420. Cardinals: Anthony Watts, P, Iowa
421. Cubs: Kaemyn Franklin, P, Victory Christian (OK)
422. Mariners: Luke Heyman, C, Florida
423. Diamondbacks: Blake Fields, OF, The First Academy (FL)
424. Orioles: Brayan Orrantia, P, New Mexico JC
425. Brewers: Brendan Brock, C, Southwestern Illinois College
426. Astros: Josh Wakefield, OF, Grand Canyon
427. Braves: Mathieu Curtis, P, Virginia Tech
428. Royals: JC Vanek, 1B, Chipola College
429. Tigers: Beau Ankeney, 1B, Loyola Marymount
430. Padres: Clay Edmonson, P, UNC Asheville
431. Phillies: Jonathan Gonzalez, P, Stetson
432. Guardians: Anthony Silva, SS, TCU
433. Mets: James Smith IV, P, Memphis
434. Yankees: Brennan Stuprich, P, Southeastern Louisiana University
435. Dodgers: Davis Chastain, P, Georgia
15th round
436. White Sox: Caedmon Parker, P, TCU
437. Rockies: Dylan Crooks, P, Oklahoma
438. Marlins: Josh Hogue, 3B, NC State
439. Angels: Mikey Cascino, P, A3 Academy (FL)
440. Athletics: Diego Rosa, C, International Baseball Academy (PR)
441. Nationals: Jacob Walsh, 1B, Oregon
442. Blue Jays: Jake Casey, OF, Kent State
443. Pirates: McLane Moody, P, Northside Senior HS (AR)
444. Reds: Andrew Shaffner, P, NC State
445. Rangers: Luke Hanson, SS, Virginia
446. Giants: Damian Bravo, OF, Texas Tech
447. Rays: Alex Wallace, P, McLennan CC
448. Red Sox: Skylar King, OF, West Virginia
449. Twins: Reed Moring, P, UC Santa Barbara
450. Cardinals: Trevor Haskins, SS, Stanford
451. Cubs: Noah Edders, P, Troy
452. Mariners: Brayden Corn, OF, Western Carolina
453. Diamondbacks: Hayden Murphy, P, Auburn
454. Orioles: KK Clark, P, Pearl River CC
455. Brewers: Dominic Cadiz, 3B, Notre Dame HS (CA)
456. Astros: DJ Newman, TWP, Bowling Green
457. Braves: Dallas Macias, OF, Oregon State
458. Royals: Connor Rasmussen, SS, Tulane
459. Tigers: Charlie Christensen, P, Central Arkansas
460. Padres: Ryan Reed, P, Pittsburgh
461. Phillies: Jacob Pruitt, P, Mississippi State
462. Guardians: Evan Chrest, P, Florida State
463. Mets: Conner Ware, P, LSU
464. Yankees: Jack Cebert, P, Texas Tech
465. Dodgers: Matt Lanzendorfer, P, Virginia
16th round
466. White Sox: Kaleb Freeman, OF, Georiga State
467. Rockies: Seth Clausen, P, Minnesota
468. Marlins: RJ Shunck, P, Toledo
469. Angels: Gage Harrelson, OF, Florida State
470. Athletics: Jackson Phipps, P, Jacksonville State
471. Nationals: Levi Huseman, P, Vanderbilt
472. Blue Jays: Jaxon West, C, Florida State
473. Pirates: Eddie King Jr., OF, Louisville
474. Reds: Maison Martinez, P, Florida State
475. Rangers: Jaxon Grossman, P, Salt Lake CC
476. Giants: Garrett Langrell, P, Creighton
477. Rays: Riley Stanford, OF, Georiga Tech
478. Red Sox: Jason Gilman, P, Kean
479. Twins: Jonathan Stevens, P, Alabama
480. Cardinals: Alex Breckheimer, P, Kansas
481. Cubs: Riely Hunsaker, P, Lamar
482. Mariners: Casey Hintz, P, Arizona
483. Diamondbacks: Collin Rothermel, P, Jacksonville
484. Orioles: Denton Biller, P, Johnson County CC
485. Brewers: Parker Coil, P, Arkansas
486. Astros: Chase Call, OF, UC Irvine
487. Braves: Nico Wagner, P, West Valley College
488. Royals: Randy Ramnarace, P, New Haven
489. Tigers: Joe Ruzicka, P, Belmont
490. Padres: Cardell Thibodeaux, OF, Southern
491. Phillies: Logan Dawson, Eastern HS (NJ)
492. Guardians: Luke Fernandez, P, Wallace State CC
493. Mets: Zack Mack, P, Loyola Marymount
494. Yankees: Jackson Lovich, SS, Missouri
495. Dodgers: AJ Soldra, OF, Seton Hall
17th round
496. White Sox: Derek Cerda, OF, Kansas
497. Rockies: Derrick Smith, P, NC State
498. Marlins: Xavier Cardenas III, P, San Diego State
499. Angels: Cole Raymond, P, Avon Old Farms School (CT)
500. Athletics: Jared Davis, SS, Virginia Tech
501. Nationals: Bryce Molinaro, 3B, Penn State
502. Blue Jays: Jordan Rich, OF, American Heritage School (FL)
503. Pirates: Carter Gwost, OF, Little Falls HS (MN)
504. Reds: Dylan King, C, Central Florida
505. Rangers: Noah Franklin, C, TNXL Academy (FL)
506. Giants: Luke Mensik, P, Lincoln-Way Central HS (IL)
507. Rays: Brody Donay, C, Florida
508. Red Sox: Patrick Galle, P, Ole Miss
509. Twins: JP Smith II, 3B, Sacramento State
510. Cardinals: Cameron Nickens, OF, Austin Peay
511. Cubs: Logan Poteet, C, UNC Charlotte
512. Mariners: Anthony Karoly, P, Nova Southeastern
513. Diamondbacks: Joel Sarver, P, UNC Charlotte
514. Orioles: Braeden Sloan, P, TCU
515. Brewers: Luke Roupe, P, Grace Christian School (NC)
516. Astros: Grayon Saunier, P, Texas
517. Braves: Brody Fowler, P, North Greenville University
518. Royals: Luke Nowak, OF, Illinois-Chicago
519. Tigers: Joey Impelberg, P, Central Florida
510. Padres: Tyler Schmitt, P, Illinois
521. Phillies: Richie Cortese, P, Lander University
522. Guardians: Cannon Peebles, C, Tennessee
523. Mets: Sam Robertson, INF, Northwest Shoals CC
524. Yankees: Ryan Osinski, P, Virginia
525. Dodgers: Sam Horn, P, Missouri
18th round
526. White Sox: Landen Payne, P, Southern Miss
527. Rockies: Tyrelle Chadwick, P, Illinois State
528. Marlins: Hayden Cuthbertson, P, Miami (OH)
529. Angels: Angelo Smith, P, Central Florida
530. Athletics: Jay Dill, P, Troy
531. Nationals: Owen Puk, P, Florida International
532. Blue Jays: Will Cresswell, C, Washington State
533. Pirates: Canon Reeder, OF, Oregon State
534. Reds: Ethan Moore, SS, Oak Park and River Forest HS (IL)
535. Rangers: Julius Sanchez, P, Illinios
536. Giants: Cooper McGrath, P, Northeastern
537. Rays: Brayden Jones, P, Ole Miss
538. Red Sox: Cade Fisher, P, Aubrun
539. Twins: Matthew Dalquist, P, UC San Diego
540. Cardinals: Dylan Driessen, P, South Dakota State
541. Cubs: Connor Knox, P, George Mason
542. Mariners: Griffin Stieg, P, Virginia Tech
543. Diamondbacks: Raul Garayzar, P, Arizona
544. Orioles: Cole Johnson, OF, Oconee County HS (GA)
545. Brewers: Ryan Mills, C, Oran HS (MO)
546. Astros: Landon Arroyos, SS, Grayson HS (GA)
547. Braves: Aiven Cabral, P, Northeastern
548. Royals: Grayson Boles, P, St. Augustine HS (CA)
549. Tigers: Ethan Rogers, P, Lone Jack HS (MO)
550. Padres: Landry Jurecka, P, Queens University of Charlotte
551. Phillies: Matthew Potok, P, Coastal Carolina
552. Guardians: Zane Petty, P, Texas Tech
553. Mets: Dillon Stiltner, P, Trinity Christian School (GA)
554. Yankees: Justin West, P, Louisville
555. Dodgers: Finn Edwards, P, Iowa Western CC
19th round
556. White Sox: Nick Weyrich, P, Marshall
557. Rockies: Easton Marks, P, Florida International
558. Marlins: Peyton Fosher, P, Nevada
559. Angels: Ivan Tatis, SS, Georgia Premier Academy (SS)
560. Athletics: Itsuki Takemoto, P, Hawaii
561. Nationals: Mason Pike, P, Puyallup HS (WA)
562. Blue Jays: Luke Kovach, P, Cal Poly
563. Pirates: Brandon Cain, OF, Oklahoma
564. Reds: Myles Upchurch, P, St. Albans HS (DC)
565. Rangers: Cory Geinzer, P, College of Central Florida
566. Giants: Braydon Risley, P, Grayson College
567. Rays: Blake Morgan, P, Old Dominion
568. Red Sox: Fabian Bonilla, OF, Christian Military Academy (PR)
569. Twins: Matthew Becker, P, South Carolina
570. Cardinals: Liam Best, P, Appalachian State
571. Cubs: Caleb Barnett, 3B, Mountain Brook HS (AL)
572. Mariners: Cameron Appenzeller, P, Glenwood HS (IL)
573. Diamondbacks: Jacob Parker, OF, Purvis HS (MS)
574. Orioles: Jimmy Anderson, SS, Heartland CC (IL)
575. Brewers: Chase Bentley, P, IMG Academy (FL)
576. Astros: Joey McLaughlin, OF, Harrah HS (OK)
577. Braves: Ryan Heppner, P, University of British Columbia
578. Royals: Dylan Wood, P, Franklin HS (CA)
579. Tigers: Meridian Leffew, SS, Gaston Christian School (NC)
580. Padres: Jonathan Vastine, SS, Vanderbilt
581. Phillies: Robert Phelps, SS, Reinhardt University
582. Guardians: Derek Munoz, P, Miami Christian School (FL)
583. Mets: Joe Scarborough, P, Jacksonville State
584. Yankees: Hayden Morris, P, Blinn College
585. Dodgers: Anson Aroz, C, Oregon
20th round
586. White Sox: Andrew Sentlinger, P, Virginia Tech
587. Rockies: Ethan Cole, P, Augustana
588. Marlins: Cannon Pickell, P, Western Carolina
589. Angels: Sam Tookoian, P, Ole Miss
590. Athletics: Kade Brown, P, Sacramento State
591. Nationals: Juan Cruz, 1B, Alabama State
592. Blue Jays: Ty Peeples, OF, Franklin County HS (GA)
593. Pirates: Nick Frusco, P, Miller Place HS (NY)
594. Reds: Leamsi Montanez, C, Leadership Christian Academy (PR)
595. Rangers: Jay McQueen, OF, Brandon HS (MS)
596. Giants: Elijah McNeal, SS, Dublin HS (CA)
597. Rays: Ike Young, SS, Monticello HS (IL)
598. Red Sox: Garrison Sumner, P, Brigham Young
599. Twins: Michael Hilker Jr., P, Arizona
600. Cardinals: Chase Heath, C, Central Missouri
601. Cubs: Freddy Rodriguez IV, P, Hawaii
602. Mariners: Estevan Moreno, SS, Notre Dame
603. Diamondbacks: Ethin Bingaman, P, Corona HS (CA)
604. Orioles: Connor Gehr, P, Meridian CC (MS)
605. Brewers: Ma'Kale Holden, P, Thompson HS (AL)
606. Astros: Curtis Hebert, SS, Portland
607. Braves: Hayden Friese, OF, Western Carolina
608. Royals: Kamden Edge, P, Northern Oklahoma JC
609. Tigers: Kameron Douglas, OF, Alabama State
610. Padres: Luke Cantwell, 1B, Pittsburgh
611. Phillies: Landon Schaefer, SS, Fayetteville Sr HS (AR)
612. Guardians: Vaughn Neckar, P, Vista Murrieta HS (CA)
613. Mets: Garrett Stratton, P, Rice
614. Yankees: Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek, SS, USC
615. Dodgers: Shane Brinham, P, Handsworth SS (BC)