Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK): Willits is a surefire shortstop with all the necessary weaponry to be a plus or better defender at maturation. He's also a promising switch-hitter with strong bat-to-ball and zone-management skills (though he seems unlikely to get to even average power). As an added bonus, Willits won't celebrate his 18th birthday until December -- studies have shown that such competence at a young age tends to bode well for the player's long-term outlook.



Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara: Coming into the draft cycle, Bremner was viewed as a legitimate candidate to go in the top five on the strength of his elite changeup. He then scuffled to begin the season, exiting March with a 4.24 ERA that represented the highest in the Gauchos rotation. Bremner rebounded from there, notching 10 or more strikeouts in six of his final seven starts. (Notably, he had not punched out double digit batters in any appearance prior to April 4.) Scouts attributed Bremner's turnaround to him rediscovering his fastball.

Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU: Anderson is a four-pitch lefty who survived an SEC vetting. What more do you need to know? Maybe that he possesses a low-90s fastball, two breaking balls (including a harder slider), and a changeup that generated ample whiffs against right-handed batters. And possibly that he's also shown good control over his pitches, averaging fewer than two walks per appearance. It's a strong year for collegiate lefties at the top of the draft, but Anderson might be the safest of the bunch.

Ethan Holliday, 3B/SS, Stillwater HS (OK): The most famous player in this year's draft. Holliday is the son of a former All-Star and the brother of a future one, placing enormous (and probably unfair) expectations on his own career. Fortunately, he's an intriguing prospect. Holliday is likely to end up at third base before all is said and done, but the real selling point here is and will remain his bat. He's a lefty hitter with a good approach and big-time strength, giving him the kind of on-base and slugging capacity that could entrench him in the middle of an order. Scouts do still have concerns about his contact chops, but they were encouraged by his decision to add a toe tap to his operation this spring and believe he'll work to get the most from his talent.

Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee: Doyle was the breakout star of the college baseball season, hanging his star at the onset by striking out 47 batters in his first 20-plus innings. He didn't maintain that pace the rest of the way (how could he?), but he did lead the country in strikeout rate (42.6%). Doyle may find himself under the microscope for a few reasons. Foremost, he rode his mid-90s fastball so hard that his usage rate would've been highest among qualified MLB starting pitchers. Of course, it's hard to knock him for embracing what proved to be a winning strategy, and to his credit he did show enough promise with his other pitches (including a slider and change) that this may prove to be a non-factor.

Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (CA): Hernandez is arguably the most polarizing player in the class because of the clash between the macro and the micro. Empirically, prep right-handers are a terrible bet to make in the early stages of the draft. Is it fair to hold someone else's history against Hernandez? That's where opinions may differ. If you're just weighing him on his own merits, he's a physical, live-armed righty with a good changeup and a feel for spin. You can envision this working, and possibly working out well -- you just have to block out the howls of failures past to do it.

Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State: Precedent says someone of Arquette's size will end up moving off shortstop. There've been just three players his listed height (6-foot-5) or taller to appear in 50 or more games at shortstop in a single season during the wild card era: Mike Morse, Oneil Cruz, and Elly De La Cruz. If and when Arquette has to relocate, he should be able to slot in at third base just fine thanks to a strong arm and capable hands. Offensively, his best attribute is his good power. He saw both his strikeout and walk rates improve this year, though evaluators continue to have concerns about his swing-and-miss tendencies -- especially since they stem from him having long limbs. Arquette still ought to be the first college position player drafted.

JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis HS (MS): Parker can really swing it from the left side, earning plus hit tool projections with the chance for average or better power to follow. He's also likely to remain somewhere on the dirt, albeit probably not at shortstop. That combination has enabled him to climb boards over the spring and summer, with the scouts that I spoke with predicting he'll go within the first dozen picks. Parker's twin brother Jacob, an outfielder, is also in this class. Both are committed to Mississippi State.

Steele Hall, SS, Hewitt-Trussville HS (AL): Hall, a dynamic player with youth on his side, has benefitted from a lot of helium this spring. Not only is he an elite runner but he has legitimate slugging upside and he won't celebrate his 18th birthday until later this month.

Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS (CA): Carlson is technically a two-way player, but it's doubtful he'll ever pitch as a professional. His strong right arm should come in handy anyway, forming part of an impressive defensive package with his quality hands and smooth actions. Carlson holds some offensive promise, too, as he employs a line-drive stroke with a chance at accessing average or better juice. It's possible that at maturation Carlson boasts five average or better tools. Even shy of that, his defensive acumen gives him a high floor.

Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State: Arnold was unable to match last season's statistical brilliance. His ERA and walk rate increased year over year while his strikeout rate and innings count decreased. Despite the slippage, there's still plenty to like. Arnold has a full arsenal -- two low-to-mid-90s fastballs, a slider, and a newly minted split-change -- that he delivers from a sidearm slot, creating a flat plane to the top of the strike zone. His delivery, which looks like someone spliced together aspects of Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale, does require his elbow to creep above the shoulder line -- an element that evaluators point to as a concern with respect to command and durability.

Gavin Fien, SS/3B, Great Oak HS (CA): Fien is a prepster in possession of a high ceiling. He's a projectable right-handed hitter with good strength and an advanced eye. The scouts I've spoken with believe that he'll outgrow shortstop, likely necessitating a move over to the hot corner. Sometimes those expectations prove to be premature or incorrect -- look no further than Phillies prospect Aidan Miller, who seems far more likely to stick at short now than he did entering the 2023 draft.

Gavin Kilen, 2B, Tennessee: Kilen hit .357 with 15 home runs and leveraged an improved approach into more walks than strikeouts while playing for an SEC powerhouse. Clearly he's a safe bet, right? We'll see. Kilen, who missed time with a hamstring injury, didn't perform nearly as well during conference play. Instead, he hit for a .712 OPS and struck out 11 more times than he walked in 22 games. That continued a worrisome trend from the previous summer's Cape Cod League, when he posted a .674 OPS with a wood bat.

Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek HS (GA): Pierce is a coach's son who earns rave reviews for his instincts and his athleticism, the combination of which allows him to play plus or better defense at shortstop. Offensively, he possesses a contact-over-power profile from the right side. Pierce celebrated his 19th birthday ahead of the draft, making him a little older for a prep prospect.

Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma: Witherspoon improved his game across the board this season, from upping his strikeout-minus-walk percentage (14.1% to 25.9%) to padding his arsenal. Witherspoon, still ever capable of chucking his mid-to-upper-90s heater, now has three other distinct pitches he's comfortable using as needed: two breaking balls and a cutter. As for his quick arm stroke -- and trust that it's quicker than this aside -- it's worth noting that even during conference play he walked fewer batters than the other top collegiates.

Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest: Houston is a shortstop who just hit .354, established new highs in home runs (15) and stolen bases (19), and walked as often as he struck out while playing for an ACC powerhouse. Why didn't he go higher? Substandard strength. His homer tally was skewed by a favorable offensive environment (six other Demon Deacons cleared double digits), and it's hard to forget that he recorded just two extra-base hits in 27 Cape Cod League games.

Ethan Conrad, OF/1B, Wake Forest: Conrad transferred from Marist to Wake Forest after posting one of the most impressive individual years in college baseball. Evaluators were eager to see not only how he fared against better quality of competition, but how he took to center field after spending most of his time at first base. The initial returns were promising: he hit .372/.495/.744 with seven home runs and more walks than strikeouts in his first 21 games. Unfortunately, that's where his year ended. Conrad required season-ending shoulder surgery in April, taking him out of the equation in the early stages of conference play.

Kayson Cunningham, SS/2B, Johnson HS (TX): Cunningham is one of the most polished prep hitters in the class. He combines a mature left-handed swing with an appreciable feel for contact and the strike zone alike. Cunningham celebrated his 19th birthday in late June, putting him on the older side for a high school player.

Ike Irish, C/OF, Auburn: Irish's viability as a catcher has long inspired debate. His platform season didn't help settle the argument, as he spent most of the year in the outfield after an errant pitch fractured his shoulder blade. Ah, well. If nothing else, it's clear that Irish can hit. He posted a higher OPS in SEC play (1.332) than outside of it, all while homering 18 times, swiping 11 bases, and continuing to employ an all-fields approach.

Andrew Fischer, 3B, Tennessee: Fischer was a multi-time transfer who also logged innings at Duke and Ole Miss. He hit .341/.497/.760 with 25 home runs and more walks than strikeouts. Sometimes, overall seasonal lines are a mirage and players will have fattened up on the early portion of their schedule before hibernating through conference play. Not here. Fischer posted a 1.214 OPS and launched 11 home runs in 30 games against SEC foes.

Xavier Neyens, 3B, Mount Vernon HS (WA): Neyens is a sturdy left-handed hitter with a good eye and the potential for plus-plus power at maturation. The pressing matter here is how teams will weigh those traits and his middle-of-the-order upside against his swing-and-miss tendencies and his just-OK play at showcase events. Remember, clubs pay a lot of attention to those circuits because they're the only real exposure to top-flight competition that some prep players get.

Tate Southisene, SS, Basic HS (NV): Southisene is a dynamic player who combines up-the-middle athleticism with an aggressive operation that sees him swing to make damage. He's part of a loaded prep infielder class.

Sean Gamble, 2B, IMG Academy (FL): Gamble is a good athlete who shows strong offensive foundational skills flowing from an easy left-handed swing. He's been really impressive in showcase events against other top draft prospects. It's unclear if he'll play on the dirt or in the outfield in the future.

Jordan Yost, SS, Sickles HS (FL): Yost is a low-frills infielder with very good bat-to-ball skills. He went a little earlier than expected, but he continued to gain helium all spring into summer.

Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP/1B, Sunset HS (OR): Schoolcraft, a Tennessee commit, is a legitimate two-way prospect who was announced as a pitcher. He's listed at 6-foot-8 but he can really get down the mound, generating a flatter plane to the top of the strike zone than you might otherwise expect. While his velocity has ebbed and flowed, he's shown the capacity to touch into the upper-90s. He's also displayed enough promise with his secondary pitches to envision some intriguing right-tail possibilities.

Gage Wood, RHP, Arkansas: Nowadays, performance matters far less than projection -- the progressive teams are concerned not with what a player has done, not with what they are doing, but with what they can do. Wood, who missed two starts with a shoulder issue and then posted a 5.33 ERA in 25 innings, is a good example of that dynamic at play. He's went much higher than the statline suggests because of a quality arsenal (including a mid-to-upper-90s fastball and two breaking balls) and a stature and release point combination that creates a very flat plane to the top of the strike zone. If everything clicks -- and nothing tears or breaks -- he could develop into the best pitcher in the class.