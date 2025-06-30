clark-imagn.png
On July 12, some of the game's brightest prospects will gather at Truist Park in Atlanta for the 2025 Futures Game. The Futures Game is MLB's annual showcase of the sport's best prospective big leaguers, some of whom will make their MLB debut in the second half. Chances are some will be traded at next month's trade deadline. That's how it has been throughout Futures Game history.

The 2025 Futures Game rosters were released Monday, though replacements will be added as players get called up to the big leagues or injured. Here are 2025 Futures Game rosters with each player's CBS Sports' midseason top-25 prospects rank (where applicable): 

American League

CatchersTeamCBS Sports top 25 rank

Josue Briceño

Tigers

Harry Ford

Mariners

Carter Jensen

Royals

InfieldersTeamCBS Sports top 25 rank

Kaelen Culpepper

Twins

CJ Kayfus

Guardians

George Lombard Jr.

Yankees

No. 21

Brice Matthews

Astros

Kevin McGonigle

Tigers

No. 8

Sebastian Walcott

Rangers

No. 1

Tommy White

Athletics

OutfieldersTeamCBS Sports top 25 rank

Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Orioles

Max Clark

Tigers

No. 10

Jhostynxon Garcia

Red Sox

Lazaro Montes

Mariners

No. 25

Braden Montgomery

White Sox

PitchersTeamCBS Sports top 25 rank

Jurrangelo Cijntje

Mariners

Keagan Gillies

Orioles

Brody Hopkins

Rays

Gage Jump

Athletics

George Klassen

Angels

Parker Messick

Guardians

Frank Mozzicato

Royals

Alimber Santa

Astros

Noah Schultz

White Sox

Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays

Walcott, the game's No. 1 prospect, headlines a roster that includes two other top-10 prospects, both of whom happen to be Tigers. Montgomery went to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade. Notably absent from the AL roster is Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft. Bazzana is out with an oblique injury and only recently resumed baseball activities. He won't be fully recovered in time for the Futures Game next Saturday. 

The AL squad will be managed by Marquis Grissom. Among others, Grissom's coaching staff will include Hall of Famer Fred McGriff (hitting coach), Dale Murphy (first base coach), and Johnny Estrada (bullpen coach). Here now is the Senior Circuit's roster.

National League

CatchersTeamCBS Sports top 25 rank

Alfredo Duno

Reds

Joe Mack

Marlins

Eduardo Tait

Phillies

InfieldersTeamCBS Sports top 25 rank

Charlie Condon

Rockies

Leo De Vries

Padres

No. 3

Konnor Griffin

Pirates

No. 23

LuJames Groover

Diamondbacks

Jesus Made

Brewers

No. 2

Sal Stewart

Red

JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals

No. 11

OutfieldersTeamCBS Sports top 25 rank

Carson Benge

Mets

Owen Caissie

Cubs

Slade Caldwell

Diamondbacks

Josue De Paula

Dodgers

No. 13

Zyhir Hope

Dodgers

Esmerlyn Valdez

Pirates

PitchersTeamCBS Sports top 25 rank

Marquis Grissom Jr.

Nationals

Hayden Harris

Braves

Andrew Painter

Phillies

No. 6

JR Ritchie

Braves

Travis Sykora

Nationals

Jonah Tong

Mets

Carson Whisenhunt

Giants

Thomas White

Marlins

No. 16

Jaxon Wiggins

Cubs

Two of the three best prospects in the game will make for quite the middle infield. It's an infield laden with very high-end prospects for the National League in general. They also boast the game's best pitching prospect who is still in the minors in Painter. Hope went to the Dodgers in the Michael Busch trade with the Cubs. Reds righty Chase Burns, last year's No. 2 overall pick, won't be in the Futures Game because he was called up to the big leagues last week. Pretty good reason to miss it, I'd say.

Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will manage the NL team. Andruw Jones (hitting coach), Tim Hudson (pitching coach), and Nick Markakis (coach) will be among those on his coaching staff.