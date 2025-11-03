bobby-witt-jr-throws-getty.png
The winners for the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove were announced Sunday night by Major League Baseball. 

Gold Gloves have be awarded since 1957 and are given to the best defensive player at each position in each league. That first year was one MLB-wide honor at each position. In 1958, Gold Gloves were split into AL and NL. Also, it used to be three outfielders per league regardless of exact position. Now the outfield spots are broken down into left field, center field, and right field.

Winners are determined through manager/coach voting (75%) and a statistical component (25%). Team employees can not vote for their own players.

While MLB released "finalists" for the award a few weeks back, remember that the voting was already complete and the finalists are simply the top three vote-getters at each position. This means, obviously, postseason performance had no impact.

Here are this year's Gold Glove winners.

American League

PositionWinnerFinalists

Catcher

Dillon Dingler (Tigers)

Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays); Carlos Narváez (Red Sox)

First base

Ty France (Twins/Blue Jays)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays); Carlos Santana (Guardians)

Second base

Marcus Semien (Rangers)

Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays); Luis Rengifo (Angels)

Shortstop

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)

Corey Seager (Rangers); Taylor Walls (Rays)

Third base

Maikel Garcia (Royals)

Ernie Clement (Blue Jays); José Ramírez (Guardians)

Left field

Steven Kwan (Guardians)

Wyatt Langford (Rangers); Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics)

Center field

Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox)

Kyle Isbel (Royals); Julio Rodríguez (Mariners)

Right field

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox)

Adolis García (Rangers); Cam Smith (Astros)

Pitcher

Max Fried (Yankees)

Jacob deGrom (Rangers); Luis Severino (Athletics)

Utility

Mauricio Dubón (Astros)

Ernie Clement (Blue Jays); Daniel Schneemann (Guardians)

National League

PositionWinnerFinalists

Catcher

Patrick Bailey (Giants)

Carson Kelly (Cubs); Luis Torrens (Mets)

First base

Matt Olson (Braves)

Bryce Harper (Phillies); Spencer Steer (Reds)

Second base

Nico Hoerner (Cubs)

Xavier Edwards (Marlins); Brice Turang (Brewers)

Shortstop

Masyn Winn (Cardinals)

Nick Allen (Braves); Mookie Betts (Dodgers)

Third base

Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates/Reds)

Ryan McMahon (Rockies/Yankees); Matt Shaw (Cubs)

Left field

Ian Happ (Cubs)

Tommy Pham (Pirates); Kyle Stowers (Marlins)

Center field

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs)

Victor Scott II (Cardinals); Jacob Young (Nationals)

Right field

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres)

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks); Sal Frelick (Brewers)

Pitcher

Logan Webb (Giants)

Matthew Boyd (Cubs); David Peterson (Mets)

Utility

Javier Sanoja (Marlins)

Miguel Rojas (Marlins); Jared Triolo (Pirates)