The winners for the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove were announced Sunday night by Major League Baseball.

Gold Gloves have be awarded since 1957 and are given to the best defensive player at each position in each league. That first year was one MLB-wide honor at each position. In 1958, Gold Gloves were split into AL and NL. Also, it used to be three outfielders per league regardless of exact position. Now the outfield spots are broken down into left field, center field, and right field.

Winners are determined through manager/coach voting (75%) and a statistical component (25%). Team employees can not vote for their own players.

While MLB released "finalists" for the award a few weeks back, remember that the voting was already complete and the finalists are simply the top three vote-getters at each position. This means, obviously, postseason performance had no impact.

Here are this year's Gold Glove winners.

American League

National League