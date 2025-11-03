2025 MLB Gold Glove Award winners: Cubs lead with three honorees
These players were picked as the best defenders in baseball this season
The winners for the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove were announced Sunday night by Major League Baseball.
Gold Gloves have be awarded since 1957 and are given to the best defensive player at each position in each league. That first year was one MLB-wide honor at each position. In 1958, Gold Gloves were split into AL and NL. Also, it used to be three outfielders per league regardless of exact position. Now the outfield spots are broken down into left field, center field, and right field.
Winners are determined through manager/coach voting (75%) and a statistical component (25%). Team employees can not vote for their own players.
While MLB released "finalists" for the award a few weeks back, remember that the voting was already complete and the finalists are simply the top three vote-getters at each position. This means, obviously, postseason performance had no impact.
Here are this year's Gold Glove winners.
American League
|Position
|Winner
|Finalists
Catcher
First base
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays); Carlos Santana (Guardians)
Second base
Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays); Luis Rengifo (Angels)
Shortstop
Corey Seager (Rangers); Taylor Walls (Rays)
Third base
Maikel Garcia (Royals)
Ernie Clement (Blue Jays); José Ramírez (Guardians)
Left field
Steven Kwan (Guardians)
Wyatt Langford (Rangers); Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics)
Center field
Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox)
Kyle Isbel (Royals); Julio Rodríguez (Mariners)
Right field
Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox)
Adolis García (Rangers); Cam Smith (Astros)
Pitcher
Jacob deGrom (Rangers); Luis Severino (Athletics)
Utility
Mauricio Dubón (Astros)
Ernie Clement (Blue Jays); Daniel Schneemann (Guardians)
National League
|Position
|Winner
|Finalists
Catcher
Carson Kelly (Cubs); Luis Torrens (Mets)
First base
Second base
Nico Hoerner (Cubs)
Shortstop
Nick Allen (Braves); Mookie Betts (Dodgers)
Third base
Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates/Reds)
Ryan McMahon (Rockies/Yankees); Matt Shaw (Cubs)
Left field
Ian Happ (Cubs)
Tommy Pham (Pirates); Kyle Stowers (Marlins)
Center field
Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs)
Victor Scott II (Cardinals); Jacob Young (Nationals)
Right field
Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks); Sal Frelick (Brewers)
Pitcher
Logan Webb (Giants)
Matthew Boyd (Cubs); David Peterson (Mets)
Utility
Javier Sanoja (Marlins)
Miguel Rojas (Marlins); Jared Triolo (Pirates)