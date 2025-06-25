Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. became the first player to declare for the 2025 Home Run Derby on Wednesday, announcing his decision shortly before taking the field against the New York Mets (GameTracker). This year's Derby will take place on July 14, at Truist Park, the Braves' home stadium in Cumberland, Georgia.

"I'm Ronald Acuña Jr. because of them," the four-time All-Star said through an interpreter on ESPN of his hometown fans.

Acuña, 27, has participated in two previous Derbies: one in 2019, the other in 2022. He was eliminated by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso on both occasions. Acuña had previously indicated that he would take part again this summer if the league asked him.

Acuña has played excellently since returning from the torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign. In 29 games to date, he's hit .385/.496/.692 (227 OPS+) with nine home runs, 16 runs batted in, and four stolen bases (on four attempts). His contributions have already been worth an estimated 2 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Although Acuña doesn't lead the Braves in home runs -- he's tied with Sean Murphy for fourth, behind Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Marcell Ozuna -- he is a logical choice to represent the home market. If nothing else, he's the biggest star on the roster: a former Most Valuable Player Award winner and four-time All-Star who also counts a Rookie of the Year Award and three Silver Slugger Awards among his earned hardware.

While Acuña is the Derby's first official entrant, other players around the league have signaled either their interest or disinterest in participating. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who entered Wednesday leading the majors in long balls, and Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn have both suggested they would be game. Conversely, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Chicago Cubs breakout outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong have each said no to the idea.