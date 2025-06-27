Major League Baseball's current home run leader, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, will participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby, the league announced Friday. This year's derby will take place on July 14 at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves' home stadium in Cumberland, Georgia.

"I'm excited to represent the Mariners and our fanbase at the [Home Run] Derby," said the switch-hitting Raleigh, who has already belted 32 home runs this season. "It will be extra special for me getting to do it in Atlanta, where I spent a lot of time playing baseball as a kid."

The 28-year-old Raleigh has hit several history-making home runs during the 2025 season, including becoming the first catcher to reach 30 homers before the All-Star Break and also the first switch-hitter to do so.

Raleigh is two homers away from matching his single-season career-high (34) before the All-Star Game. He's also, perhaps obviously, on pace to shatter the single-season record for most home runs hit by a catcher; that mark currently belongs to Kansas City Royals backstop Salvador Perez, who homered 48 times in 2021.

When it comes to who will finish with the most home runs this season, oddsmakers have Raleigh (+130, per DraftKings) trailing only Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (+100) for that honor, while the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is at +400.

Acuña Jr. feeling right at home

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was the first player to declare for the derby on Wednesday, announcing his decision shortly before taking the field against the New York Mets.

"I'm Ronald Acuña Jr. because of them," the four-time All-Star said through an interpreter on ESPN of his hometown fans.

Acuña, 27, has participated in two previous Derbies: one in 2019, the other in 2022. He was eliminated by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso on both occasions. Acuña had previously indicated that he would take part again this summer if the league asked him.

Acuña has played excellently since returning from the torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign. In 29 games to date, he's hit .385/.496/.692 (227 OPS+) with nine home runs, 16 runs batted in, and four stolen bases (on four attempts). His contributions have already been worth an estimated 2 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Although Acuña doesn't lead the Braves in home runs -- he's tied with Sean Murphy for fourth, behind Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Marcell Ozuna -- he is a logical choice to represent the home market. If nothing else, he's the biggest star on the roster: a former Most Valuable Player Award winner and four-time All-Star who also counts a Rookie of the Year Award and three Silver Slugger Awards among his earned hardware.

While Acuña is the Derby's first official entrant, other players around the league have signaled either their interest or disinterest in participating. Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn has suggested he would be game. Conversely, Judge and Chicago Cubs breakout outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong have each said no to the idea.