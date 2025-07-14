With the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby being held at Truist Park in Atlanta, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Braves' Matt Olson get a bit of a boost from the home fans and home ballpark. The 10-year veteran is among the eight contestants for this year's contest. Olson has been solid at the plate this season, batting .263 with 23 doubles, 17 homers and 61 RBI in 95 games. He has hit nine of his home runs at Truist Park in 2025 and 13 at night.

Cal Raleigh of the Mariners, however, is the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300), with Oneil Cruz of the Pirates at +330, James Wood of the Nationals at +400, Byron Buxton of the Twins at +850 and Olson at +900 in the latest 2025 MLB Home Run Derby odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Monday's event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 MLB Home Run Derby picks or predictions, you need to see what MLB insider Angelo Magliocca has to say.

Also known as Amags, Magliocca is a rising MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. Over the 2022, 2023 and 2024 MLB seasons, Amags is up 123.5 units on straight plays and parlays. Anyone following his MLB picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Home Run Derby props

For the 2025 Home Run Derby in Atlanta, Magliocca is high on Cruz at +145 to hit the ball the hardest. Cruz has been hitting the cover off the ball all season, and has a max exit velocity of 122.9 mph, five mph faster than his next nearest competitor. James Wood comes in second at 117.9 mph. Despite the chances of an early exit, Magliocca is confident Cruz can post the highest exit velo.

Cruz is having a solid year so far. In 85 games this season, he has slammed 12 doubles, one triple and 16 home runs with 37 RBI, despite batting .212. He last homered in a 4-3 loss at Kansas City on Tuesday. He was 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in a 12-1 win over the New York Mets on June 29. See which other players he's backing at SportsLine.

Another one of the top 2025 MLB Home Run Derby props he loves: James Wood (+225) of the Washington Nationals to make the finals. Wood, 22, is among the National League's elite hitters, and has already hammered 24 homers on the season. He has hit multiple homers in a game two times this season. In an 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 8, he was 3-for-4 with two homers, five RBI and two runs scored.

In a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on June 19, he was 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBI with two runs scored. In 96 games on the season, Wood is hitting .278 with 19 doubles and 69 RBI. In 79 games in 2024, Wood hit nine home runs, while driving in 41. See what other Home Run Derby picks Magliocca likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Home Run Derby predictions

2025 Home Run Derby odds, field

(odds subject to change)

Cal Raleigh, Mariners +300

Oneil Cruz, Pirates +330

James Wood, Nationals +400

Byron Buxton, Twins +850

Matt Olson, Braves +900

Junior Caminero, Rays +950

Brent Rooker, Athletics +1000

Jazz Chisholm, Yankees +1400