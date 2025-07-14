2025 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cal Raleigh, more sluggers eye title
Eight of baseball's most fearsome power hitters are facing off Monday night
Eight of baseball's top power hitters and most exciting players will swing away Tuesday night in the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park outside Atlanta. The top four home run hitters in Round 1 advance to Round 2, where the No. 1 seed will face No. 4 and No. 2 will face No. 3. The players are seeded based on their Round 1 home run totals. The two winners of Round 2 advance to the finals.
Here is the order in which the eight Home Run Derby players will hit in Round 1 (odds to win via Caesars):
- James Wood, Nationals (+380)
- Brent Rooker, Athletics (+900)
- Junior Caminero, Rays (+950)
- Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+360)
- Byron Buxton, Twins (+900)
- Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees (+1500)
- Cal Raleigh, Mariners (+290)
- Matt Olson, Braves (+850)
Olson, the hometown Braves player, replaced his teammate Ronald Acuña Jr., who withdrew from the Home Run Derby after dealing with back tightness last week.
The Home Run Derby will begin at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN and ESPN 2 and live streamed on fubo (try for free). Follow along below for the results as well as our live updates and analysis throughout the night.
