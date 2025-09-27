With the final weekend of the 2025 regular season upon us, Major League Baseball has announced its top selling jerseys for the 2025 season and the top two are no surprise. For the second straight year, Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani sits at the top while Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is again in the top three, this time moving up a spot to No. 2. They've won five MVPs between them and that number will go to at least six, maybe seven, this year.

Also of note, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who hit his 60th home run of the season earlier this week, and Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes are in the top 20. Joining the party is Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who became the first Cubs 30-30 player since Sammy Sosa on Friday.

Top 20 MLB jersey sales

1. Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

2. Aaron Judge, Yankees

3. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

4. Mookie Betts, Dodgers

5. Francisco Lindor, Mets

6. Juan Soto, Mets

7. Rafael Devers, Red Sox

8. Bryce Harper, Phillies

9. Jose Altuve, Astros

10. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

11. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

12. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

13. Jarren Duran, Red Sox

14. Elly De La Cruz, Reds

15. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

16. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs

17. Pete Alonso, Mets

18. Paul Skenes, Pirates

19. Manny Machado, Padres

20. Cal Raleigh, Mariners