Awards week in Major League Baseball continued on Tuesday. On Monday, Nick Kurtz of the Athletics won the American League Rookie of the Year Award for 2025 and Drake Baldwin of the Braves claimed the Jackie Robinson Award in the NL. The Cy Young winners in each league will be revealed on Wednesday night and Thursday will wrap things up with the Most Valuable Player awards. As for Tuesday, the AL and NL Managers of the Year were unveiled.

These awards are voted on by 30 members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (that's two per MLB city in each league). Votes were submitted before the beginning of the playoffs, meaning that only regular-season contributions are taken into account.

Here, then, are MLB's Manager of the Year award winners for 2025.

Murphy repeats as NL winner

For a second straight year, the Brewers' Pat Murphy is NL Manager of the Year. Murphy prevailed in the voting over the other two finalists, Terry Francona of the Reds and Rob Thomson of the Phillies. Here's a look at the voting:

Manager 1st 2nd 3rd Total points Pat Murphy, Brewers 27 2 - 141 Terry Francona, Reds 2 9 12 49 Rob Thomson, Phillies 1 7 6 32 Craig Counsell, Cubs - 7 3 24 Clayton McCullough, Marlins - 5 7 22 Torey Lovullo, D-backs - - 1 1 Mike Shildt, Padres - - 1 1

Murphy this season led the Brewers to an MLB-best 97-65 record, which was good for both the NL Central title and top overall seed in the postseason. Murphy's and the Brewers' success in 2025 came once again despite a low payroll and the exodus of more talent -- including shortstop star Willy Adames, who signed a free-agent contract with the Giants last offseason. Murphy's 2025 team was notable for its crisp play in the field and on the bases, deep lineup, and well-run bullpen. Murphy won the award in 2024 thanks to a 93-win season in Milwaukee and a division title. In the playoffs, the Brewers were swept by the Dodgers in the NLCS, but to get there they prevailed over the division-rival Cubs and former Brewers manager Craig Counsell in the NLDS.

Murphy becomes the first back-to-back winner of NL Manager of the Year since Bobby Cox of the Braves in 2004 and 2005. Overall, he's the first repeat winner since Kevin Cash of the Rays won the AL award in 2020 and 2021.

Vogt is AL winner again

Steven Vogt of the Guardians has repeated as AL Manager of the Year, as he won the balloting over his fellow finalists John Schneider of the Blue Jays and Dan Wilson of the Mariners. Here's the full voting breakdown:

Manager 1st 2nd 3rd Total points Stephen Vogt, Guardians 17 8 4 113 John Schneider, Blue Jays 10 11 8 91 Dan Wilson, Mariners 2 9 13 50 Alex Cora, Red Sox 1 - 2 7 AJ Hinch, Tigers - 1 3 6

Vogt piloted Cleveland to 88 wins and an AL Central title over the heavily favored Tigers. Vogt's case for the award gained steam down the stretch thanks to a miracle comeback by the Guardians. Cleveland fought back from 15 ½ games out in the AL Central, which made it the largest comeback in the divisional era (i.e., since MLB split into divisions in 1969). As well, Vogt's Guardians trailed the Tigers by 14 games as late as July 9 and by 9 ½ games as late as Sept. 10. Cleveland's 20-7 record in September played a leading role in that comeback and, thus, Vogt's winning of the award. This, of course, is to say nothing of the Guardians' low payroll and very limited commitment to winning from ownership.

Vogt has now won the hardware in each of his first two seasons as an MLB manager.