2025 MLB playoff picture: Baseball standings, postseason projections, odds as regular season enters last month
As September rolls in, let's check on the current playoff bracket
The 2024 MLB regular season is in its final month. As the calendar flips to September, playoff races are coming into focus, some more than others.
The AL Central, for instance, has been all but locked up for months as the Detroit Tigers have dominated the division. The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers also hold comfortable leads in the NL East and NL Central, respectively.
The AL West remains much tighter as the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners jockey for first place, as do the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL West. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have seen their AL East lead shrink dramatically.
Both wild card races are heated as well, with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Mariners holding playoff berths in the American League and Chicago Cubs, Padres and New York Mets making the bracket in the National League.
As a reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round.
Now let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.
2025 MLB playoff picture
If the season ended today...
American League
Byes: No. 1 Tigers, No. 2 Blue Jays
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Mariners, No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox
National League
Byes: No. 1 Brewers, No. 2 Phillies
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Mets, No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 5 Padres
American League standings
|AL East
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Toronto Blue Jays
|79
|57
|--
|64.8%
|99.8%
|New York Yankees
|76
|61
|3.0
|23.0%
|99.2%
|Boston Red Sox
|76
|62
|3.5
|12.2%
|97.3%
|Tampa Bay Rays
|67
|69
|11.5
|0.0%
|3.3%
|Baltimore Orioles
|61
|76
|18.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL Central
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Detroit Tigers
|80
|58
|--
|99.7%
|100.0%
|Kansas City Royals
|70
|67
|9.5
|0.0%
|9.0%
|Cleveland Guardians
|68
|67
|10.5
|0.0%
|6.5%
|Minnesota Twins
|62
|74
|17.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Chicago White Sox
|49
|88
|30.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL West
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Houston Astros
|75
|62
|--
|38.9%
|74.4%
|Seattle Mariners
|73
|64
|2.0
|55.4%
|87.5%
|Texas Rangers
|71
|67
|4.5
|5.3%
|22.7%
|Los Angeles Angels
|64
|72
|10.5
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Athletics
|63
|75
|12.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
National League standings
|NL East
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Philadelphia Phillies
|79
|58
|--
|96.3%
|100.0%
|New York Mets
|73
|64
|6.0
|3.7%
|81.8%
|Miami Marlins
|65
|72
|14.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Atlanta Braves
|62
|75
|17.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Washington Nationals
|53
|83
|25.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL Central
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Milwaukee Brewers
|85
|53
|--
|95.7%
|100.0%
|Chicago Cubs
|78
|59
|6.5
|4.3%
|100.0%
|Cincinnati Reds
|69
|68
|15.5
|0.0%
|9.9%
|St. Louis Cardinals
|68
|70
|17.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|61
|77
|24.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL West
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|78
|59
|--
|73.1%
|99.8%
|San Diego Padres
|76
|61
|2.0
|26.9%
|99.5%
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|68
|69
|10.0
|0.0%
|5.8%
|San Francisco Giants
|68
|70
|10.5
|0.0%
|2.3%
|Colorado Rockies
|39
|98
|39.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
MLB wild card standings
|AL wild card
|W
|L
|WCGB
New York Yankees
76
61
+3.0
Boston Red Sox
76
62
+2.5
Seattle Mariners
73
64
--
Texas Rangers
71
67
2.5
Kansas City Royals
70
67
3.0
Cleveland Guardians
68
67
4.0
Tampa Bay Rays
67
69
5.5
|NL wild card
|W
|L
|WCGB
Chicago Cubs
78
59
+5.0
San Diego Padres
76
61
+3.0
New York Mets
73
64
--
Cincinnati Reds
69
68
4.0
San Francisco Giants
68
69
5.0
Arizona Diamondbacks
68
70
5.5
St. Louis Cardinals
68
70
5.5
2025 World Series odds
(All odds via Caesars)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (+340)
- Milwaukee Brewers (+700)
- Philadelphia Phillies (+750)
- Detroit Tigers (+850)
- Toronto Blue Jays (+950)
- New York Yankees (+1000)
- San Diego Padres (+1100)
- Houston Astros (+1100)
- Seattle Mariners (+1100)
- Chicago Cubs (+1400)
- New York Mets (+1600)
- Boston Red Sox (+1800)
- Texas Rangers (+5000)
- Kansas City Royals (+10000)
- Cleveland Guardians (+15000)
- Cincinnati Reds (+17500)
- San Francisco Giants (+30000)
- Tampa Bay Rays (+35000)
- St. Louis Cardinals (+50000)