yankees-getty.png
Getty Images

The 2024 MLB regular season is in its final month. As the calendar flips to September, playoff races are coming into focus, some more than others.

The AL Central, for instance, has been all but locked up for months as the Detroit Tigers have dominated the division. The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers also hold comfortable leads in the NL East and NL Central, respectively.

The AL West remains much tighter as the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners jockey for first place, as do the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL West. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have seen their AL East lead shrink dramatically.

Both wild card races are heated as well, with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Mariners holding playoff berths in the American League and Chicago Cubs, Padres and New York Mets making the bracket in the National League.

As a reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round.

Now let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2025 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...
American League
Byes: No. 1 Tigers, No. 2 Blue Jays
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Mariners, No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox

National League
Byes: No. 1 Brewers, No. 2 Phillies
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Mets, No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 5 Padres

American League standings

AL EastWLGBDivPost
Toronto Blue Jays 79 57-- 64.8% 99.8%
New York Yankees 76 61 3.0 23.0% 99.2%
Boston Red Sox 76 62 3.5 12.2%97.3%
Tampa Bay Rays 67 69 11.5 0.0% 3.3%
Baltimore Orioles 61 76 18.0 0.0% 0.0%
AL CentralWLGBDivPost
Detroit Tigers 80 58-- 99.7% 100.0%
Kansas City Royals 70 67 9.5 0.0% 9.0%
Cleveland Guardians 68 67 10.5 0.0% 6.5%
Minnesota Twins 62 74 17.0 0.0% <1.0%
Chicago White Sox 49 88 30.5 0.0% 0.0%
AL WestWLGBDivPost
Houston Astros 75 62-- 38.9% 74.4%
Seattle Mariners 73 64 2.0 55.4% 87.5%
Texas Rangers 71 67 4.5 5.3% 22.7%
Los Angeles Angels 64 72 10.5 0.0% <1.0%
Athletics 63 75 12.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EastWLGBDivPost
Philadelphia Phillies 79 58-- 96.3% 100.0%
New York Mets 73 64 6.0 3.7% 81.8%
Miami Marlins 65 72 14.0 0.0% <1.0%
Atlanta Braves 62 75 17.0 0.0% <1.0%
Washington Nationals 5383 25.5 0.0% 0.0%
NL CentralWLGBDivPost
Milwaukee Brewers 85 53-- 95.7% 100.0%
Chicago Cubs 78 59 6.5 4.3% 100.0%
Cincinnati Reds 69 68 15.5 0.0% 9.9%
St. Louis Cardinals 6870 17.0 0.0% <1.0%
Pittsburgh Pirates 61 77 24.0 0.0% 0.0%
NL WestWLGBDivPost
Los Angeles Dodgers 78 59-- 73.1% 99.8%
San Diego Padres 76 61 2.0 26.9% 99.5%
Arizona Diamondbacks 68 69 10.0 0.0% 5.8%
San Francisco Giants 68 70 10.5 0.0% 2.3%
Colorado Rockies 39 9839.0 0.0% 0.0%

MLB wild card standings

AL wild cardWLWCGB

New York Yankees

76

61

+3.0

Boston Red Sox

76

62

+2.5

Seattle Mariners

73

64

--

Texas Rangers

71

67

2.5

Kansas City Royals

70

67

3.0

Cleveland Guardians

68

67

4.0

Tampa Bay Rays

67

69

5.5

NL wild cardWLWCGB

Chicago Cubs

78

59

+5.0

San Diego Padres

76

61

+3.0

New York Mets

73

64

--

Cincinnati Reds

69

68

4.0

San Francisco Giants

68

69

5.0

Arizona Diamondbacks

68

70

5.5

St. Louis Cardinals

68

70

5.5

2025 World Series odds

(All odds via Caesars)

  • Los Angeles Dodgers (+340)
  • Milwaukee Brewers (+700)
  • Philadelphia Phillies (+750)
  • Detroit Tigers (+850)
  • Toronto Blue Jays (+950)
  • New York Yankees (+1000)
  • San Diego Padres (+1100)
  • Houston Astros (+1100)
  • Seattle Mariners (+1100)
  • Chicago Cubs (+1400)
  • New York Mets (+1600)
  • Boston Red Sox (+1800)
  • Texas Rangers (+5000)
  • Kansas City Royals (+10000)
  • Cleveland Guardians (+15000)
  • Cincinnati Reds (+17500)
  • San Francisco Giants (+30000)
  • Tampa Bay Rays (+35000)
  • St. Louis Cardinals (+50000)