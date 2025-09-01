The 2024 MLB regular season is in its final month. As the calendar flips to September, playoff races are coming into focus, some more than others.

The AL Central, for instance, has been all but locked up for months as the Detroit Tigers have dominated the division. The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers also hold comfortable leads in the NL East and NL Central, respectively.

The AL West remains much tighter as the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners jockey for first place, as do the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL West. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have seen their AL East lead shrink dramatically.

Both wild card races are heated as well, with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Mariners holding playoff berths in the American League and Chicago Cubs, Padres and New York Mets making the bracket in the National League.

As a reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round.

Now let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2025 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...

American League

Byes: No. 1 Tigers, No. 2 Blue Jays

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Mariners, No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox

National League

Byes: No. 1 Brewers, No. 2 Phillies

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Mets, No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 5 Padres

American League standings

National League standings

MLB wild card standings

AL wild card W L WCGB New York Yankees 76 61 +3.0 Boston Red Sox 76 62 +2.5 Seattle Mariners 73 64 -- Texas Rangers 71 67 2.5 Kansas City Royals 70 67 3.0 Cleveland Guardians 68 67 4.0 Tampa Bay Rays 67 69 5.5

NL wild card W L WCGB Chicago Cubs 78 59 +5.0 San Diego Padres 76 61 +3.0 New York Mets 73 64 -- Cincinnati Reds 69 68 4.0 San Francisco Giants 68 69 5.0 Arizona Diamondbacks 68 70 5.5 St. Louis Cardinals 68 70 5.5

2025 World Series odds

(All odds via Caesars)