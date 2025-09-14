julio-rodriguez-getty-1.png
Getty Images

Barely two weeks remain in the 2025 MLB regular season. As September rolls along, the Major League Baseball playoff picture is coming into focus. The MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers became the first team to clinch a postseason berth on Saturday and the Philadelphia Phillies are close behind.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the other division leader in the National League as they look to hold off the San Diego Padres to capture another division crown. The Padres, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets are currently in wild card position in the NL, but the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds are making September charges to try and catch New York.

There are some tighter races in the American League. The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are neck-and-neck as they fight for the AL West title, and there's a logjam in the AL wild card race behind the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays lead the AL Central and East, respectively.

As a reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round. The 2025 MLB postseason gets started on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Now let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2025 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...
AL byes: No. 1 Blue Jays and No. 2 Tigers
AL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Mariners vs. No. 6 Astros
No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox

NL byes: No. 1 Brewers and No. 2 Phillies
NL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Mets
No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 5 Padres

American League standings

AL EastWLGBDivPost
Toronto Blue Jays8662--77.0%100.0%
New York Yankees83 653.014.7%99.6%
Boston Red Sox81 685.58.2%98.5%
Tampa Bay Rays7375 13.0 0.0%<1.0%
Baltimore Orioles 69 79 17.0 0.0%0.0%
AL CentralWLGBDivPost
Detroit Tigers 8465-- 99.6%99.9%
Cleveland Guardians 77716.50.0%7.2%
Kansas City Royals747510.0 0.0%<1.0%
Minnesota Twins - e 658318.5 0.0% 0.0%
Chicago White Sox - e579227.0 0.0% 0.0%
AL WestWLGBDivPost
Seattle Mariners81 68--72.2%94.9%
Houston Astros81 68--22.4%61.4%
Texas Rangers 79702.04.9%37.0%
Los Angeles Angels 6980 12.0 0.0% 0.0%
Athletics 6980 12.0 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EastWLGBDivPost
Philadelphia Phillies8960--100.0% 100.0%
New York Mets 767313.00.0%60.2%
Miami Marlins70 7919.0 0.0% <1.0%
Atlanta Braves 658323.5 0.0% 0.0%
Washington Nationals618727.5 0.0% 0.0%
NL CentralWLGBDivPost
Milwaukee Brewers - z91 58-- 98.1% 100.0%
Chicago Cubs84646.51.9%100.0%
Cincinnati Reds747416.5 0.0% 16.2%
St. Louis Cardinals7277 19.0 0.0% <1.0%
Pittsburgh Pirates 6584 26.0 0.0% 0.0%
NL WestWLGBDivPost
Los Angeles Dodgers8365--82.9%99.7%
San Diego Padres81 682.516.7% 99.1%
San Francisco Giants75738.00.0%19.8%
Arizona Diamondbacks74 759.5 0.0% 4.1%
Colorado Rockies - e4110842.5 0.0% 0.0%

z - clinched playoff berth
e - eliminated

MLB wild card standings

AL wild cardWLWCGB

New York Yankees

83

65

+2.5

Boston Red Sox

81

68

--

Houston Astros

81

68

--

Texas Rangers

79

70

2.0

Cleveland Guardians

77

71

3.5

Kansas City Royals

74

75

7.0

NL wild cardWLWCGB

Chicago Cubs

84

64

+8.5

San Diego Padres

81

68

+5.0

New York Mets

76

73

--

San Francisco Giants

75

73

0.5

Cincinnati Reds

74

74

1.5

Arizona Diamondbacks

74

75

2.0

St. Louis Cardinals

72

77

4.0

2025 World Series odds

(All odds via Caesars as of Sept. 14)

  • Los Angeles Dodgers: +400
  • Philadelphia Phillies: +550
  • Milwaukee Brewers: +700
  • Detroit Tigers: +750
  • New York Yankees: +850
  • Toronto Blue Jays: +850
  • Seattle Mariners: +1100
  • San Diego Padres: +1200
  • Chicago Cubs: +1400
  • Houston Astros: +1600
  • Boston Red Sox: +1600
  • New York Mets: +2500