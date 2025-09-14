Barely two weeks remain in the 2025 MLB regular season. As September rolls along, the Major League Baseball playoff picture is coming into focus. The MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers became the first team to clinch a postseason berth on Saturday and the Philadelphia Phillies are close behind.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the other division leader in the National League as they look to hold off the San Diego Padres to capture another division crown. The Padres, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets are currently in wild card position in the NL, but the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds are making September charges to try and catch New York.

There are some tighter races in the American League. The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are neck-and-neck as they fight for the AL West title, and there's a logjam in the AL wild card race behind the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays lead the AL Central and East, respectively.

As a reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round. The 2025 MLB postseason gets started on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Now let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2025 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...

AL byes: No. 1 Blue Jays and No. 2 Tigers

AL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Mariners vs. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox

NL byes: No. 1 Brewers and No. 2 Phillies

NL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Mets

No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 5 Padres

American League standings

National League standings

z - clinched playoff berth

e - eliminated

MLB wild card standings

AL wild card W L WCGB New York Yankees 83 65 +2.5 Boston Red Sox 81 68 -- Houston Astros 81 68 -- Texas Rangers 79 70 2.0 Cleveland Guardians 77 71 3.5 Kansas City Royals 74 75 7.0

NL wild card W L WCGB Chicago Cubs 84 64 +8.5 San Diego Padres 81 68 +5.0 New York Mets 76 73 -- San Francisco Giants 75 73 0.5 Cincinnati Reds 74 74 1.5 Arizona Diamondbacks 74 75 2.0 St. Louis Cardinals 72 77 4.0

2025 World Series odds

