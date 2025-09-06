Three weeks remain in the 2025 MLB regular season. As September rolls along, the Major League Baseball playoff picture is coming into focus. No team has clinched a playoff spot, but the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on one. The Brewers maintain a sizable lead in the NL Central, and will likely have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers are the other two division leaders in the NL as they look to hold off the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, respectively. The Padres, Mets and Cubs are currently in wild card position in the NL. The San Francisco Giants are making a late-season push, but it might be too little, too late.

The biggest logjam is in the American League wild card race. The scuffling Seattle Mariners were clinging to the sixth and final AL playoff spot entering Saturday, but there are four teams behind them within 2 ½ games. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are comfortably in wild card position in the AL, but they both still trail the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. The Detroit Tigers hold baseball's biggest divisional lead in the AL Central and are closing in on their first division title since 2014. The Houston Astros, meanwhile, are trying to hold off the Mariners and Texas Rangers in the AL West.

As a reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round. The 2025 MLB postseason gets started on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Now let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2025 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...

AL byes: No. 1 Blue Jays and No. 2 Tigers

AL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Mariners

No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox

NL byes: No. 1 Brewers and No. 2 Phillies

NL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Mets

No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 5 Padres

American League standings

National League standings

MLB wild card standings

AL wild card W L WCGB New York Yankees 78 63 +5.0 Boston Red Sox 78 64 +4.5 Seattle Mariners 73 68 -- Texas Rangers 73 69 0.5 Kansas City Royals 72 69 1.0 Tampa Bay Rays 71 70 2.0 Cleveland Guardians 70 70 2.5

NL wild card W L WCGB Chicago Cubs 80 60 +5.0 San Diego Padres 76 65 -- New York Mets 76 65 -- San Francisco Giants 72 69 4.0 Arizona Diamondbacks 71 71 5.5 Cincinnati Reds 70 71 6.0 St. Louis Cardinals 70 72 6.5

2025 World Series odds

(All odds via Caesars as of Sept. 6)