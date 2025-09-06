mets-diaz-usatsi.png
Three weeks remain in the 2025 MLB regular season. As September rolls along, the Major League Baseball playoff picture is coming into focus. No team has clinched a playoff spot, but the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on one. The Brewers maintain a sizable lead in the NL Central, and will likely have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers are the other two division leaders in the NL as they look to hold off the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, respectively. The Padres, Mets and Cubs are currently in wild card position in the NL. The San Francisco Giants are making a late-season push, but it might be too little, too late.

The biggest logjam is in the American League wild card race. The scuffling Seattle Mariners were clinging to the sixth and final AL playoff spot entering Saturday, but there are four teams behind them within 2 ½ games. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are comfortably in wild card position in the AL, but they both still trail the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. The Detroit Tigers hold baseball's biggest divisional lead in the AL Central and are closing in on their first division title since 2014. The Houston Astros, meanwhile, are trying to hold off the Mariners and Texas Rangers in the AL West.

As a reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round. The 2025 MLB postseason gets started on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Now let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2025 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...
AL byes: No. 1 Blue Jays and No. 2 Tigers
AL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Mariners
No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox

NL byes: No. 1 Brewers and No. 2 Phillies
NL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Mets
No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 5 Padres

American League standings

AL EastWLGBDivPost
Toronto Blue Jays82 59--80.7%100%
New York Yankees 78 634.015.2% 99.6%
Boston Red Sox 78 644.54.1%96.3%
Tampa Bay Rays7170 11.0 0.0%6.2%
Baltimore Orioles 65 76 17.0 0.0% 0.0%
AL CentralWLGBDivPost
Detroit Tigers 8161-- 99.7%100%
Kansas City Royals 72 698.5 0.3%8.6%
Cleveland Guardians7070 10.0 0.0%5.2%
Minnesota Twins 62 79 18.5 0.0% 0.0%
Chicago White Sox - e54 8827.0 0.0% 0.0%
AL WestWLGBDivPost
Houston Astros 77 65--47.8%76.5%
Seattle Mariners 73 683.543.7% 80.6%
Texas Rangers 73 694.08.1%26.7%
Los Angeles Angels 66 75 10.5 0.0% <1.0%
Athletics 65 77 12.0 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EastWLGBDivPost
Philadelphia Phillies82 59-- 97.3% 100%
New York Mets 76 656.02.7% 88.2%
Miami Marlins 65 76 17.0 0.0% 0.0%
Atlanta Braves 64 77 18.0 0.0% 0.0%
Washington Nationals 5684 25.5 0.0% 0.0%
NL CentralWLGBDivPost
Milwaukee Brewers 87 55-- 95.3% 100%
Chicago Cubs81605.54.7% 100%
Cincinnati Reds7071 16.5 0.0% 2.1%
St. Louis Cardinals7072 17.0 0.0% <1.0%
Pittsburgh Pirates 64 78 23.0 0.0% 0.0%
NL WestWLGBDivPost
Los Angeles Dodgers 7863-- 70.0% 96.7%
San Diego Padres 76 65 2.0 28.6% 95.5%
San Francisco Giants72 696.01.1%14.0%
Arizona Diamondbacks71 717.5 0.0% 3.2%
Colorado Rockies - e4010138.0 0.0% 0.0%

MLB wild card standings

AL wild cardWLWCGB

New York Yankees

78

63

+5.0

Boston Red Sox

78

64

+4.5

Seattle Mariners

73

68

--

Texas Rangers

73

69

0.5

Kansas City Royals

72

69

1.0

Tampa Bay Rays

71

70

2.0

Cleveland Guardians

70

70

2.5

NL wild cardWLWCGB

Chicago Cubs

80

60

+5.0

San Diego Padres

76

65

--

New York Mets

76

65

--

San Francisco Giants

72

69

4.0

Arizona Diamondbacks

71

71

5.5

Cincinnati Reds

70

71

6.0

St. Louis Cardinals

70

72

6.5

2025 World Series odds

(All odds via Caesars as of Sept. 6)

  • Los Angeles Dodgers: +350
  • Milwaukee Brewers: +700
  • Detroit Tigers: +750
  • Philadelphia Phillies: +750
  • New York Yankees: +800
  • Toronto Blue Jays: +1000
  • Houston Astros: +1100
  • San Diego Padres: +1200
  • Boston Red Sox: +1500
  • Chicago Cubs: +1500
  • Seattle Mariners: +1500
  • New York Mets: +1500