julio-rodriguez-getty-1.png
Getty Images

Barely two weeks remain in the 2025 MLB regular season. As September rolls along, the Major League Baseball playoff picture is coming into focus. No team has clinched a playoff spot yet, but the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies are closing in on them. The Brewers and Phillies maintain sizable leads in the NL Central and NL East, respectively, and should clinch playoff spots in the coming days.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the other division leader in the National League as they look to hold off the San Diego Padres to capture another division crown. The Padres, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets are currently in wild card position in the NL, but the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds are making September charges to try and catch New York.

There are some tighter races in the American League. The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are neck-and-neck as they fight for the NL West title, and there's a logjam in the AL wild card race behind the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays lead the AL Central and East, respectively.

As a reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round. The 2025 MLB postseason gets started on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Now let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2025 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...
AL byes: No. 1 Blue Jays and No. 2 Tigers
AL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Mariners vs. No. 6 Astros
No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox

NL byes: No. 1 Brewers and No. 2 Phillies
NL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Mets
No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 5 Padres

American League standings

AL EastWLGBDivPost
Toronto Blue Jays8462--77.0%100%
New York Yankees81 653.014.7%100%
Boston Red Sox81 663.58.2%98.5%
Tampa Bay Rays7274 12.0 0.0%<1.0%
Baltimore Orioles 69 77 15.0 0.0%0.0%
AL CentralWLGBDivPost
Detroit Tigers 8463-- 99.6%99.9%
Cleveland Guardians 75718.5<1.0%7.2%
Kansas City Royals747310.0 0.0%<1.0%
Minnesota Twins 648219.5 0.0% 0.0%
Chicago White Sox - e579027.0 0.0% 0.0%
AL WestWLGBDivPost
Seattle Mariners79 68--72.2%94.9%
Houston Astros79 68--22.4%61.4%
Texas Rangers 77702.04.9%37.0%
Los Angeles Angels 69 78 10.0 0.0% 0.0%
Athletics 6780 12.0 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EastWLGBDivPost
Philadelphia Phillies8760--100% 100%
New York Mets 767011.00.0%60.2%
Miami Marlins 67 7919.0 0.0% 0.0%
Atlanta Braves 658121.5 0.0% 0.0%
Washington Nationals6086 26.5 0.0% 0.0%
NL CentralWLGBDivPost
Milwaukee Brewers 89 58-- 98.1% 100%
Chicago Cubs83635.51.9%100%
Cincinnati Reds747214.5 0.0% 16.2%
St. Louis Cardinals7275 17.0 0.0% <1.0%
Pittsburgh Pirates 6483 25.0 0.0% 0.0%
NL WestWLGBDivPost
Los Angeles Dodgers8264--82.9%99.7%
San Diego Padres80 672.516.7% 99.1%
San Francisco Giants74728.00.0%19.8%
Arizona Diamondbacks73 749.5 0.0% 4.1%
Colorado Rockies - e4010642.5 0.0% 0.0%

MLB wild card standings

AL wild cardWLWCGB

New York Yankees

81

65

+2.5

Boston Red Sox

81

66

+2.0

Houston Astros

79

68

--

Texas Rangers

77

70

2.0

Cleveland Guardians

75

71

3.5

Kansas City Royals

74

73

5.0

NL wild cardWLWCGB

Chicago Cubs

83

63

+7.5

San Diego Padres

80

67

+4.0

New York Mets

76

71

--

San Francisco Giants

74

72

1.5

Cincinnati Reds

74

72

1.5

Arizona Diamondbacks

73

74

3.0

St. Louis Cardinals

72

75

4.0

2025 World Series odds

(All odds via Caesars as of Sept. 11)

  • Los Angeles Dodgers: +400
  • Milwaukee Brewers: +650
  • Philadelphia Phillies: +650
  • Detroit Tigers: +750
  • New York Yankees: +825
  • Toronto Blue Jays: +1000
  • Houston Astros: +1100
  • San Diego Padres: +1200
  • Seattle Mariners: +1400
  • Chicago Cubs: +1500
  • Boston Red Sox: +1600
  • New York Mets: +1600