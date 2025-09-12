2025 MLB playoff picture: Baseball standings, projections, odds with Mariners, Astros neck-and-neck in AL West
Here's the up-to-date MLB playoff picture with less than three weeks remaining in the regular season
Barely two weeks remain in the 2025 MLB regular season. As September rolls along, the Major League Baseball playoff picture is coming into focus. No team has clinched a playoff spot yet, but the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies are closing in on them. The Brewers and Phillies maintain sizable leads in the NL Central and NL East, respectively, and should clinch playoff spots in the coming days.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the other division leader in the National League as they look to hold off the San Diego Padres to capture another division crown. The Padres, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets are currently in wild card position in the NL, but the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds are making September charges to try and catch New York.
There are some tighter races in the American League. The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are neck-and-neck as they fight for the NL West title, and there's a logjam in the AL wild card race behind the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays lead the AL Central and East, respectively.
As a reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round. The 2025 MLB postseason gets started on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Now let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.
2025 MLB playoff picture
If the season ended today...
AL byes: No. 1 Blue Jays and No. 2 Tigers
AL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Mariners vs. No. 6 Astros
No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox
NL byes: No. 1 Brewers and No. 2 Phillies
NL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Mets
No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 5 Padres
American League standings
|AL East
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Toronto Blue Jays
|84
|62
|--
|77.0%
|100%
|New York Yankees
|81
|65
|3.0
|14.7%
|100%
|Boston Red Sox
|81
|66
|3.5
|8.2%
|98.5%
|Tampa Bay Rays
|72
|74
|12.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Baltimore Orioles
|69
|77
|15.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL Central
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Detroit Tigers
|84
|63
|--
|99.6%
|99.9%
|Cleveland Guardians
|75
|71
|8.5
|<1.0%
|7.2%
|Kansas City Royals
|74
|73
|10.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Minnesota Twins
|64
|82
|19.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Chicago White Sox - e
|57
|90
|27.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL West
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Seattle Mariners
|79
|68
|--
|72.2%
|94.9%
|Houston Astros
|79
|68
|--
|22.4%
|61.4%
|Texas Rangers
|77
|70
|2.0
|4.9%
|37.0%
|Los Angeles Angels
|69
|78
|10.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Athletics
|67
|80
|12.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
National League standings
|NL East
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Philadelphia Phillies
|87
|60
|--
|100%
|100%
|New York Mets
|76
|70
|11.0
|0.0%
|60.2%
|Miami Marlins
|67
|79
|19.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Atlanta Braves
|65
|81
|21.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Washington Nationals
|60
|86
|26.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL Central
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Milwaukee Brewers
|89
|58
|--
|98.1%
|100%
|Chicago Cubs
|83
|63
|5.5
|1.9%
|100%
|Cincinnati Reds
|74
|72
|14.5
|0.0%
|16.2%
|St. Louis Cardinals
|72
|75
|17.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|64
|83
|25.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL West
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|82
|64
|--
|82.9%
|99.7%
|San Diego Padres
|80
|67
|2.5
|16.7%
|99.1%
|San Francisco Giants
|74
|72
|8.0
|0.0%
|19.8%
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|73
|74
|9.5
|0.0%
|4.1%
|Colorado Rockies - e
|40
|106
|42.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
MLB wild card standings
|AL wild card
|W
|L
|WCGB
New York Yankees
81
65
+2.5
Boston Red Sox
81
66
+2.0
Houston Astros
79
68
--
Texas Rangers
77
70
2.0
Cleveland Guardians
75
71
3.5
Kansas City Royals
74
73
5.0
|NL wild card
|W
|L
|WCGB
Chicago Cubs
83
63
+7.5
San Diego Padres
80
67
+4.0
New York Mets
76
71
--
San Francisco Giants
74
72
1.5
Cincinnati Reds
74
72
1.5
Arizona Diamondbacks
73
74
3.0
St. Louis Cardinals
72
75
4.0
2025 World Series odds
(All odds via Caesars as of Sept. 11)
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +400
- Milwaukee Brewers: +650
- Philadelphia Phillies: +650
- Detroit Tigers: +750
- New York Yankees: +825
- Toronto Blue Jays: +1000
- Houston Astros: +1100
- San Diego Padres: +1200
- Seattle Mariners: +1400
- Chicago Cubs: +1500
- Boston Red Sox: +1600
- New York Mets: +1600