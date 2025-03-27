The 2025 Major League Baseball season has arrived. We've already put together our team-wide predictions, from division winners to pennants to the World Series championship picks. It's now time to try and nail down the player awards.

The fun part about the awards is we're bound to get a mixed bag of chalk and shock. The MVPs last season were Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, but the Cy Young winners were Tarik Skubal and a 35-year-old Chris Sale. Who had Luis Gil taking the AL Rookie of the Year? Then again, Paul Skenes on the National League side wasn't all too surprising.

Let's get to it.

American League awards picks

Award R.J. Anderson Mike Axisa Kate Feldman Julian McWilliams Dayn Perry Matt Snyder MVP Gunnar Henderson Gunnar Henderson Bobby Witt Jr. Bobby Witt Jr. Bobby Witt Jr. Bobby Witt Jr. Cy Young Logan Gilbert Garrett Crochet Jacob deGrom Garrett Crochet Tarik Skubal Cole Ragans Rookie of the Year Cam Smith Kumar Rocker Kristian Campbell Kristian Campbell Jackson Jobe Jasson Domínguez Manger of the Year Rocco Baldelli Bruce Bochy A.J. Hinch Alex Cora Alex Cora Alex Cora Comeback Player Liam Hendriks Bo Bichette Evan Carter Gleyber Torres Mike Trout Jacob deGrom



R.J. Anderson: Gilbert is about as close as I get to a true "surprise" pick. Truth be told, I was going to go with Garrett Crochet but I was worried everyone else would pick him, too. Gilbert's an above-average pitcher who gets to perform in a friendly ballpark. That's a good pairing. I'm going with Smith as Rookie of the Year because I think he'll get an extended opportunity and he could take full advantage of the Crawford Boxes. Otherwise, I played it safe here.

Mike Axisa: I wanted to go with Mike Trout or Jacob deGrom for Comeback Player of the Year, but counting on guys in their 30s to stay healthy when they haven't stayed healthy the last few years is a tough sell. Bichette is only 27, he was a top performer between 2019 and 2023, and he played through injuries last year. It's not like his skills collapsed. He's healthy now and my Comeback Player of the Year pick. As for the other awards, I mean, those are pretty straightforward. Henderson is one of the best players in the world, Crochet had a credible Cy Young case most of last season, and Rocker has a clear path to playing time. That's half the battle for Rookie of the Year candidates.

Kate Feldman: I really wanted to go with someone bold for MVP and I guess picking Witt over Judge is a bit of a hot take but you can't go wrong there. deGrom looked fantastic in his three starts at the end of 2024 on his way back from elbow surgery. If he can stay on the field (a huge if), the Cy Young is his. Kristian Campbell isn't even the top-ranked prospect in his own organization but let's get nuts. Manager of the Year and comeback player awards have no rhyme or reason. Whatever.

Julian McWilliams: It's Witt's world. He's the epitome of a five-tool player who impacts winning and had a breakout year last season. Had it not been for Aaron Judge, Witt would have easily taken home the AL MVP award. Crochet, Campbell, and Cora (yes it's Red Sox heavy) will take home the crown(s) in their respective categories, turning things around after what has been a stale half decade for the Sox. Meanwhile, Torres, who had a stellar postseason with the Yankees last year, will benefit from a change of scenery and a manager like A.J. Hinch.

Dayn Perry: I just can't bring myself to predict health on the part of Jacob deGrom, so instead I predict health on the part of Mike Trout. It's possible I'm being foolish. The rest of these selections are pretty obvious, if not indisputable.

Matt Snyder: Witt might be the best all-around position player in baseball and he's still only scratched the surface. I've got the Royals winning the AL Central, which means he'll have extra narrative on his side. Ragans was relatively quiet last year and still finished fourth in Cy Young voting. He's liable to get to 200 innings with 250 strikeouts this time around. I have the Red Sox winning the AL East and if that happens, Cora takes the Manager award.

National League awards picks

Award R.J. Anderson Mike Axisa Kate Feldman Julian McWilliams Dayn Perry Matt Snyder MVP Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Juan Soto Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Kyle Tucker Cy Young Zack Wheeler Zack Wheeler Paul Skenes Zack Wheeler Paul Skenes Zack Wheeler Rookie of the Year Bubba Chandler Matt Shaw Dylan Crews Dylan Crews Roki Sasaki Jordan Lawlar Manager of the Year Craig Counsell Torey Lovullo Carlos Mendoza Terry Francona Craig Counsell Craig Counsell Comeback Player Robbie Ray Spencer Strider Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara

Anderson: Now that Chris Sale has a Cy, it's time for Wheeler to get his. Elsewhere, I think Chandler will continue the recent tradition of stud Pirates rookie right-handers. I'm never sure what, exactly, qualifies a player for comeback consideration. Ray has been limited to single-digit appearances over the last two seasons, however, and so I think that's enough justification to give him the nod.

Axisa: For my money, Wheeler is the best pitcher in baseball, and he'll get his lifetime achievement Cy Young this year. Ohtani is incredible and I will continue picking him to win MVP until he stops winning MVPs. The Dodgers will manage Sasaki's workload in such a way that opens the door for Shaw to take home Rookie of the Year. Strider as Comeback Player of the Year is an easy pick, especially with a) how he looked in his spring debut, and b) Ronald Acuña Jr.'s return date keep getting pushed back.

Feldman: I've said it elsewhere and I'll keep saying it but I'm all in on Juan Soto this year. I originally had Shohei Ohtani down for Cy Young (and I wouldn't be surprised if that's the outcome) but Paul Skenes was so brilliant last year and I have to assume there are fewer restrictions on him this season. He might already be the best pitcher in baseball. Roki Sasaki is probably going to be the actual NL Rookie of the Year but I still maintain that NPB players shouldn't qualify after their level of professional experience, so I'm going with Dylan Crews. Manager of the Year and comeback player awards have no rhyme or reason. Whatever.

McWilliams: At this point, how could you bet against Ohtani after he won the award last season as a DH? Wheeler will win the Cy Young Award, anchoring a rotation that is considered by many to be the best in baseball. And a rejuvenated Terry Francona will get the most out of a Reds club that has some of the best young talent in the game.

Perry: Ohtani's return to the mound paired with what I expect will be vintage production at the plate (maybe without all the steals, for purposes of fatigue management) means he'll win his third straight MVP award. Skenes will take the next step toward becoming the best pitcher in baseball for years to come. Sasaki's workload won't be high, but he'll thrive on a rate basis.

Snyder: I realize picking Tucker over Ohtani and Soto means I've likely already lost, but Tucker posted 4.7 WAR last year in less than a half season and he's now in a contract year for a team I expect to win the division for the first time in a full year since 2017. I agree on the above comments on Wheeler and he was actually the first award I filled in out of this entire exercise. It's his time. On Lawlar, I wanted to grab a player somewhat off the board but who also has a chance to make noise for a contender.

(All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 26)

2025 American League MVP odds

Aaron Judge, Yankees: +310

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals: +450

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: +600

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles: +750

2025 American League Cy Young odds

Tarik Skubal, Tigers: +380

Garrett Crochet, Red Sox: +450

Cole Ragans, Royals: +1000

Logan Gilbert, Mariners: +1100

2025 National League MVP odds

2025 National League Cy Young odds