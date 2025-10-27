Sports fans rejoice! The 2025 Sports Equinox -- in which MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL action overlap for single day -- arrives Monday, the lone day on the calendar in which all four major North American professional sports leagues are in action.

How is it possible? Well, we're at the very end of the MLB postseason, the very beginning of the NBA and NHL seasons and in the middle of the NFL season. According to Sports Reference, this is just the 32nd Sports Equinox ever, and the first since Oct. 28, 2024. In fact, we've had at least one a year since 2015, and three in September of 2020 due to the impact COVID-19 had on the revision of sports schedules.

2025 will mark the third straight year the Sports Equinox has fallen on a Monday, and it will be only the fifth time such an event has fallen on a Monday. The only other days of the week these have ever fallen on have been Thursdays, with seven, and Sundays, with 20, including the first one back on Oct. 17, 1971.

2025 Sports Equinox schedule

All times Eastern

MLB: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays -- World Series Game 3, 8 p.m. on Fox

NFL: Commanders at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

NHL:

Blues at Penguins, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Bruins at Senators, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA:

Cavaliers at Pistons, 7 p.m. on Peacock

Magic at 76ers, 7 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Hawks at Bulls, 8 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Nets at Rockets, 8 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Celtics at Pelicans, 8 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Raptors at Spurs, 8 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Thunder at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Suns at Jazz, 9 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. on Peacock

Grizzlies at Warriors, 10 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers at Lakers, 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass

How to plan out your sports-watching evening

Yes, it's a lot of sports. But we'd take that over not a lot of sports every day of the week. As such, here's how you can make sure to catch the best of everything Monday has to offer. Just make sure you have multiple screens!

7 p.m. hour

Before the night gets super duper busy, we suggest you get some NHL action on your screen. The Penguins are off to a hot start this season behind their iconic Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin duo. Malkin, 39, has two goals and is leading the league with 12 assists through nine games this season, while Crosby, 38, has six goals and five assists. Pittsburgh, which has not made the playoffs since 2022, is 6-2-1.

Also be sure to throw on some NBA action. Pistons-Cavaliers on Peacock catches our eye, but don't sleep on 76ers-Magic, either. All four of those teams expect to contend in a wide-open Eastern Conference.

8 p.m. hour

OK, now things are getting hectic, but you won't want to be even a moment late for World Series Game 3 between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays in Los Angeles. Why? Well, you may have heard of this guy named Shohei Ohtani, the leadoff hitter for Los Angeles. His plate appearances are must-see stuff.

If you're a baseball fan, you're probably leaving that game on and not focusing much anywhere else. It's the World Series, after all.

If you're looking for a new secondary option, Chiefs vs. Commanders is a solid choice. There's no Jayden Daniels for Washington, but Patrick Mahomes is starting to get things really rolling for Kansas City. The Chiefs are coming off a 31-0 win over the Raiders, and Rashee Rice scored two touchdowns in his season debut. Marcus Mariota gets the call in place of Daniels for Washington, and he has played well in both of his starts this season.

Should you have access to it, we also recommend Spurs-Raptors. Victor Wembanyama is hilariously fun to watch, and if you need proof, just watch the highlights of his 40-point season opener. Seriously, he looks like a cheat code.

9 p.m. hour

Let's keep that baseball and football on, assuming they're good games. If you're not feeling one of those and have the capability, hop back to one of those early NBA games, which will be coming down to crunch time.

Once those finish up, be sure to tune into Timberwolves-Nuggets. These two teams have some tremendous recent history: In 2023, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in five games in the first round of the playoffs, but last year the Timberwolves pulled off a second-round, seven-game stunner over the reigning champs. Nikola Jokić vs. Anthony Edwards. What more could you want?

Late night

After MLB and much of the NBA slate wraps up, Chiefs-Commanders will be well into the second half, but there's plenty of NBA star power to cap your night, too. Stephen Curry's Warriors host Ja Morant's Girzzlies, and Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and the Lakers face the Trail Blazers to finish off a busy night.