The Dodgers are off to a 2-0 start after sweeping the Cubs in Tokyo, and league-wide MLB Opening Day is then set for Thursday. Now is the time to get 2025 World Series picks in before all the action gets underway. The latest 2025 World Series odds list the Dodgers as the +240 favorites (risk $100 to win $240), followed by the Braves at +850, the Yankees at +900 and the Phillies at +1000. Fantasy baseball drafts are also going on the clock now. Get Fantasy baseball rankings form the model that has simulated the entire season 10,000 times only at SportsLine.

MLB futures can bring some huge returns, however, as teams such as longshots such as the Rangers (2023), Braves (2021) and Nationals (2019) have defied the odds in recent seasons to win it all. SportsLine's Nick Stellini has evaluated the latest MLB future odds and found three longshots of 22-1 higher he loves. See what he has to say about each pick below and then get the top sleepers, breakouts and busts for 2025 Fantasy baseball at SportsLine.

Top 2025 World Series sleeper picks

Boston Red Sox (+2200 at DraftKings

You have to give the Red Sox this - they're certainly interesting. Craig Breslow's acquisitions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler fortified a rotation badly in need of stability, even if both come with some level of concern - how will Crochet hold up after his first season as a starter? And can Buehler be both healthy and effective? If both can saddle up every fifth day and pitch well, Boston's in great shape.

But given that the Red Sox seemingly always have to have some level of drama, Alex Bregman was inked to a contract right as spring training began. Bregman's resume speaks for itself - he's a great hitter, a multi-time All-Star, a Gold Glove-winner, a World Series champion. He's exactly the sort of player Boston needs. He's also a third baseman, and Rafael Devers is already entrenched there, despite Bregman being the far superior defender. It was assumed that Bregman would play second base, given Boston's gaping hole there and the face of the franchise already being penciled in at the hot corner. A few uncomfortable press conferences later, and we're not so sure.

Regardless of where everyone lines up, the Red Sox should hit the ball extremely well and pitch better than they did last year. There's also reinforcements on the way, with Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell - two of the top five prospects in baseball - knocking on the door. Campbell himself could fill the aforementioned gaping hole at the keystone in short order. There's no clear superpower in the American League this year, and if the bullpen solidifies (this will largely depend on Liam Hendriks being healthy and deadly), Boston will be a tough out in October. SportsLine's proven model was all over Adley Rutschman's disappointing 2024 season. See its top 2025 Fantasy baseball busts right here.

Chicago Cubs (+3000 at FanDuel

I've been critical of the Cubs for a few years now because of the seeming lack of urgency in the front office and ownership suite. This was a team crying out for star power, and the brain trust simply didn't provide it. That changed this winter with the acquisition of Kyle Tucker from the Astros. Tucker is one of the best players in the game, a standout on both sides of the ball. With his arrival and the imminent ascension of top prospect Matt Shaw, the Chicago lineup should be deeper than it has been in a long time.

The pitching isn't quite where you'd like it to be, but that's why the Cubs are longshots and not favorites. Shota Imanaga and Justine Steele are quality front-line starters (assuming Steele stays fully healthy), but you'd like to see a bit more here. The bullpen has been improved by bringing Ryan Pressly and Ryan Braiser to Wrigleyville, but again, you'd like to see a little more. Chicago has the assets in the minor leagues to make a move for an arm or two mid-season, and should that come to pass, the Cubs will be dangerous despite dropping their first two games. SportsLine's proven model nailed Willy Adames' huge season in 2025. See it top 2025 Fantasy baseball sleepers here.

Arizona Diamondbacks (+3300 at FanDuel

This team was just in the World Series two years ago, and a large chunk of that core remains in place. Of course, the big news in the desert is the arrival of Corbin Burnes, who unexpectedly signed in free agency to form a potent 1-2 punch with Zac Gallen atop the rotation. You'd like to see another big bat in place here - Josh Naylor, acquired from Cleveland this winter, is the closest thing resembling that sort of addition - but the offense should look much better if Corbin Carroll returns to the height of his powers and Ketel Marte keeps playing like a star. I'd also back Eduardo Rodriguez to pitch much better this year, and for Merrill Kelly to do the same now that he won't be dealing with a nagging injury. Former top prospect Brandon Pfaadt is also a prime candidate for a post-hype breakout.

What I'm counting on here is Arizona snatching a Wild Card berth and then riding its pitching to the World Series. They'll likely need to trade for another bat at the trade deadline, but the Snakes are capable of beating anyone once they get into the playoffs. They'll just have to actually make it first. Things went a bit haywire in the desert last year - the post-World Series hangover is real. The Diamondbacks should have a fresh start this season. Now, get Fantasy baseball rankings from the model that simulates the season 10,000 times right here.

2025 Fantasy baseball rankings, sleepers, breakouts and busts

Now that you've seen the top 2025 World Series longshots to bet, it's time to get ready for your Fantasy baseball drafts. Visit SportsLine now to see the top sleepers, breakouts and busts for 2025, all from the model that has simulated the season 10,000 times and nailed Willy Adames as a sleeper and Adley Rutschman as a bust in 2024.

Where to bet on MLB futures

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on MLB futures, along with the various MLB sportsbook promos they currently offer.





