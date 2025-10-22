The 2025 World Series will get underway on Friday night, when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers are looking to become MLB's first repeat champion in 25 years in what would serve as their third World Series win since 2020. The Blue Jays, conversely, are attempting to win their third title in franchise history, having previously won back-to-back championships in 1992-93.

As part of CBS Sports' preview material, we asked our MLB staff for one bold prediction apiece. Do note that "bold" in this case does not mean something as (relatively) mundane as, say, Shohei Ohtani or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recording a multi-homer game. No, these are supposed to be a little out there, a little aggressive. If you can't dream now, when can you?

With that in mind, let's have some fun together below.

2025 World Series bold predictions

R.J. Anderson: A walk-off ... caught stealing

It's been 99 years since Babe Ruth was caught stealing to end a World Series on a busted hit-and-run play. Isn't baseball due for a sequel? Of course, neither of these teams is prone to running -- the Dodgers ranked 22nd in stolen bases during the regular season, the Blue Jays ranked 28th -- which is why I'll take this moment to remind everyone: "bold" is often another word for "improbable." Maybe the Dodgers insert Justin Dean to pinch-run for Freddie Freeman or Will Smith, or maybe Toronto decides to send Myles Straw as part of a hit-and-run to leverage their high-contact ways. Whatever the case, my bold prediction is that one of the games in this series (and I hope there's seven in all) will end with a caught stealing.

Mike Axisa: The highest-scoring Fall Classic ever

I predict this will be one of the highest scoring World Series ever. It's two great offenses with a lot of power and also two shaky bullpens, which I figure means a lot of late-inning fireworks (good for impartial observers, bad for Blue Jays and Dodgers fans). Here are the highest scoring World Series:

2002: 85 runs (Angels vs. Giants) 1960: 82 runs (Pirates vs. Yankees) 1997: 81 runs (Cleveland vs. Marlins) 1993: 81 runs (Blue Jays vs. Phillies) 1982: 72 runs (Brewers vs. Cardinals)

The Dodgers' rotation could throw a wrench into this prediction, but that's what makes it bold, right? I think this will be only the fifth ever World Series with at least 80 runs scored between the two teams. If it goes the full seven games, that means we're talking at least 11.5 runs per game between the two teams.

Dayn Perry: The 27th out under further review

I'll go with the MLB Doomsday Scenario being realized. By that I mean the final play of this World Series will be upheld on review. The result will be the same, but the celebration will be delayed while the review booth in New York has its look at things. The on-field call will stand as opposed to being confirmed, which will add a layer of ambiguity to it all. The awkwardness and the compromising of the championship moment will be subject to discourse and debate for much of the offseason in a most unwelcome manner. Ah well, such are the costs of doing business.

Matt Snyder: A more conventional walk-off

We haven't had a walk-off clincher since 2001, when Luis Gonzalez singled up the middle against Mariano Rivera and the Yankees to seal the Diamondbacks' only World Series title. I've got the Dodgers in five, so let's say it happens again this year. In fact, of the 11 all-time series-clinching hits, only two have been home runs and I'll go with a third walk-off, World Series-clinching home run. Anyone remember the last one? Yep, it was the Blue Jays (Joe Carter in 1993; the other was Bill Mazeroski in 1960). This time, it'll come against the Blue Jays when the Dodgers walk the World Series off in Game 5 with a blast from Shohei Ohtani.