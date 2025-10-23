On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays named their starting pitchers for Friday's Game 1 of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre. The visiting Dodgers will start lefty ace Blake Snell, and he'll oppose Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Snell, 32, will be making his fourth start of the 2025 postseason. Over the previous three starts, he's pitched to an ERA of 0.86 with 28 strikeouts and five unintentional walks in 21 innings. Those numbers include an eight-inning gem against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series in which Snell struck out 10 with no walks and only one hit allowed. During the regular season, his first with the Dodgers after signing a five-year free-agent pact, Snell was limited to just 11 starts because of shoulder inflammation. Over those 61 ⅓ innings, however, Snell thrived with a 2.35 ERA (177 ERA+) and an FIP of 2.70. In all, Snell in the playoffs has an ERA of 2.58 over 13 starts and two relief appearances.

Yesavage at 22 years and 88 days old will become the second-youngest Game 1 starter in World Series history. As Sarah Langs notes, only Ralph Branca of the 1947 Brookyn Dodgers was younger.

This season, Yesavage made just three major-league starts in the regular season following his mid-September call-up. In those three starts, he put up a 3.21 ERA with 16 strikeouts and seven unintentional walks in 14 innings. After that, he made three starts in the playoffs, including two against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS. Over those three starts, Yesavage had an ERA of 4.20 with 22 strikeouts and six unintentional walks in 15 combined innings.

Yesavage comes into Friday's Game 1 start on the standard four days of rest. Snell, meantime, will be making his first start since Oct. 13.