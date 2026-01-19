The results of voting for the 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be revealed Tuesday evening. We already know that Jeff Kent was elected by the Era Committee last month, so this reveal is the BBWAA portion. Who will join him?

The prediction here is that only Carlos Beltrán will be voted in, though it's possible that Andruw Jones also gets over the required 75% threshold. As a reminder, players getting at least 75% of the vote will be inducted into the Hall of Fame and those getting at least 5% of the vote can hang around on the ballot for at least one more year, up to 10 years on the ballot. Players getting less than 5% of the vote or failing to reach 75% in 10 tries fall off the ballot before the next cycle.

To reiterate, my prediction is that Beltrán will make it while Jones will come very close. A-Rod won't be close and Manny Ramirez will fall off the ballot. I'll break those down in a second. First, here's how to tune in:

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fubo (try for free), MLB.TV | TV: MLB Network

Beltrán is in his fourth year on the ballot and he got 70.3% of the vote last year. With a relatively weak ballot this time around, it should be smooth sailing. And it looks like it is. Thanks to Ryan Thibodaux and his team tracking public ballots, we know that Beltrán has been named on 89% of the ballots so far. Generally speaking, most players see a dip from the known public ballots once the full results are revealed, but Beltrán lost 10.2 percentage points last year and that's enough cushion to keep him above the required 75%.

You could argue I'm not being bullish enough on Jones, using the same data. He's tracking at 83.9% right now and last year lost 6.2 points between the known ballots and the final results. If things head on a similar path, he'd make it (83.9 minus 6.2 is 77.7).

The two biggest names on the ballot are Alex Rodríguez and Manny Ramírez. The PED suspensions they served during their careers are holding them back. A-Rod got 37.1% of the vote last year and is tracking at 42.7% this time. It's his fifth year on the ballot. As for Manny, this is his 10th and final try and he's tracking at 39.9%.

Regarding the rest of the ballot, let's take a quick look: