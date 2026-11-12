Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski has unanimously been named National League Cy Young Award winner for the 2026 Major League Baseball season. He beat out the Phillies' Cristopher Sánchez and the Braves' Chris Sale.

Misiorowski takes home the honors of the Baseball Writers Association of America vote, which was revealed on Wednesday night. Misiorowski's triumph comes after a stellar age-24 season for the World Series champions:

Jacob Misiorowski MIL • SP • #32 ERA 1.8 WHIP .8 IP 174.2 BB 44 K 252 View Profile

In addition to the top-line numbers above, Misiorowski struck out 37.9% of opposing batters, which is tops in all of MLB and a sky-scraping figure for any pitcher, let alone a starter. Miz also paced the majors in FIP with a mark of 2.17, and his ERA+ of 232 is the 13th-highest figure by a qualifier ever in MLB. Misiorowski's WAR of 6.4 ranked third in the NL behind Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Misiorowski was perhaps even more notable for his blazing fastball than he was the dominance of his statistical outputs. For the season, Misiorowski averaged 100.6 mph with his heavily used four-seamer, and on multiple occasions during 2026 he threw the fastest pitch on record, including this 105.5 mph offering from June:

While Misiorowski's playoff performance was not part of the Cy Young criteria – ballots are submitted before the playoffs begin – he did post a 1.89 ERA in four starts this postseason for the Brewers, who wound up winning it all for the first time in franchise history.

Here are the voting totals:



1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place 5th place Points Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers 30







210 Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies

17 6 6 1 99 Chris Sale, Braves

11 16 3

98 Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers

2 7 14 6 63 Jesús Luzardo, Phillies



1 7 17 34 Mason Miller, Padres







4 4 Eduardo Rodríguez, Diamondbacks







2 2

Misiorowski is now the fourth Brewer to win the Cy Young Award. Corbin Burnes won in 2021, and Pete Vuckovich and Rollie Fingers won in 1982 and 1981, respectively, when the franchise was part of the American League.

Given his level of dominance and relative youth, Misiorowski figures to enter the 2027 season as the odds-on favorite to win the hardware again. If he does, he'll become the first back-to-back Cy Young winner in the NL since Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in 2018 and 2019.