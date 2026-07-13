2026 MLB Home Run Derby: Expert picks as Bryce Harper, Ben Rice, Junior Caminero, more face off

Baseball's best sluggers are getting ready to face off in the 2026 Home Run Derby on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, part of the annual All-Star Week festivities.

The field includes some of the league's home run leaders, led by two hometown Phillies in Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, ready to do damage in front of a familiar crowd. Last year's runner-up, Junior Caminero, is back and White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami, who has made his mark in his first year in MLB, returned from injury just in time to join the field.

Odds via Caesars

So who will win? Only the baseball gods know, but your CBS Sports MLB experts are going to take a swing at it anyway.



Mike Axisa Kate Feldman Dayn Perry Matt Snyder Winner Bryce Harper Junior Caminero Kyle Schwarber Jac Caglianone

Mike Axisa: Bryce Harper has a flair for the dramatic and I have a hard time picking against him in front of his home crowd. He won the 2018 Home Run Derby at Nationals Park when he was still with Washington, and it felt like he would not be denied the entire event. I'll be rooting hard for a Harper vs. Kyle Schwarber matchup in the final round. It would be electric. Final round total: 13

Kate Feldman: The Rays slugger isn't as much of an underrated pick as he was last year, but I still don't think Junior Caminero is getting the credit he deserves as one of the game's best power hitters. Plus, he's an absolute delight to watch in the box (and rounding the bases) and we all deserve that burst of energy this week. Final round total: 17

Dayn Perry: The MLB home run leader seems made for an event like this. He was runner-up when Harper took top honors in 2019, but since signing with Philly prior to the 2022 season, Schwarber's power has reached a higher plane. He's among the very best in the world at hitting the ball hard and in the air to the pull side, and that's the recipe for Derby success. Final round total: 15

Matt Snyder: The Philly guys were calling out strongly for me to pick them along with Junior Caminero, but this event is so unpredictable that I wanted to go off the wall here. That said, Caglianone doesn't sound too off-the-wall to people who know his game. His raw power is off the charts. It's easy power and built for this event. Schwarber, for me, is the most likely winner, but I'll have a little fun here. Final round total: 15