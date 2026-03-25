The New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants in a standalone 2026 MLB Opening Night Game, ahead of the league-wide Opening day on Thursday. New York is coming off a 94-68 season, which saw them exit in the American League Division Series. San Francisco, meanwhile, finished 81-81 overall and in third place in the National League West. The Yankees are looking to win their first outright division title since 2024. The Giants, meanwhile, are looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2021, when they went 107-55 to win the division title.

First pitch from Oracle Park in San Francisco is 8:05 p.m. ET. The latest Giants vs. Yankees odds list New York as the -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 7. Before making any Giants vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca has to say.

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Magliocca is a hugely profitable MLB expert who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays -- all publicly documented -- while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays. Anybody following his MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, he's evaluated Giants vs. Yankees and just locked in his picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to Magliocca's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Giants:

Yankees vs. Giants money line Yankees -125, Giants +105 Yankees vs. Giants over/under 7 runs Yankees vs. Giants run line Yankees -1.5 (+144) Yankees vs. Giants picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Giants streaming Netflix

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Top Yankees vs. Giants predictions

Magliocca has a lean to the Over, especially if you can find it at 6.5 runs. New York led MLB in home runs last season with 274 as Aaron Judge popped 53, fourth-most in MLB and second-most in the American League. The Yankees also led baseball with 849 runs scored, 24 more than the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco, meanwhile, plated 705 runs, 17th-best in MLB and 10th-best in the National League. The Giants look to improve on that with a full-year of Rafael Devers in the lineup.

Despite some initial hesitation, Magliocca expects this game to clear the total. "I've tabbed this as being a close matchup, something like 4-3 or 5-2, so I lean to the over," Magliocca told SportsLine. "Being this is a night game in the beginning of the season, you lose any effects the heat may play on helping the ball carry, and in a stadium designed to minimize wind, I don't see the environment contributing much to the scoring effort. With the plethora of elite bullpen arms following these starters, they could easily keep this a low scoring affair, hence the lower total to begin with, but getting in at 6.5 runs I would want the over here." Get the Giants vs. Yankees money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Giants vs. Yankees picks

Magliocca has also found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the money line. You can get Magliocca's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the Opening Day matchup, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the money line have all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from MLB expert Angelo Magliocca, who is up more than 133 units, and find out.